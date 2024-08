If you’re a fan of photos with interesting perspectives and optical illusions, you’re in for a treat today, pandas. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite posts from the Confusing Perspective subreddit. You might have to squint your eyes and stare at these photos for a while to understand exactly what’s going on, but we hope you’ll at least be entertained! Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics that you find most puzzling.

A picture is worth a thousand words. But if that photo makes you do a double take and scratch your head, many of those words might be along the lines of, “What the heck am I looking at?”

#1 Zoooooom Share icon

#2 This Poor Girl Got Done Bad On This Instagram Post Share icon

#3 This Is One Picture Share icon

Photography, like any other art form, welcomes a wide variety of interpretations. Some artists shoot exclusively on film, while others prefer digital. Some make no edits to their images once they’ve been shot, while some spend hours perfecting them. And some don’t intend to be photographers at all but accidentally create optical illusion masterpieces just by snapping a quick pic. That’s where the Confusing Perspective subreddit comes in. Not all of the photos on this list were accidentally confusing, but they all create the same effect: making viewers question what in the world is going on. And clearly, these photos are quite popular, as the subreddit has amassed an impressive 2 million members since its inception.

#4 The Ring Share icon

#5 Cat Share icon

#6 This Sitting Man Share icon

Perspective is an important aspect to consider in photography. According to DepositPhotos, in the world of photography, perspective “refers to the visual connection between the elements in a photo.” This includes the angle the picture was taken from, the composition of the subjects in the image and where the viewer is seeing all of these elements from. And lucky for you, if you’re a creative photographer, the sky’s the limit when it comes to what we can do with perspective in photos. But five common types that you’re likely familiar with are linear, high-angle, low-angle, forced perspective and fisheye.

#7 Missing Tyre Share icon

#8 Tiger, After A Mud Bath! Share icon

#9 Just Like French Royalty Share icon

Images taken with linear perspective are straightforward and use converging lines to “create an illusion of depth and distance” in a photo, DepositPhotos explains. Meanwhile, the high-angle perspective is pretty self-explanatory. It involves standing high above something and shooting down. For example, a photo taken from the top of a stairwell that shows all the way down to the floor. On the other hand, low-angle is the exact opposite. It might be taking a photo of the Eiffel Tower from standing directly below.

#10 Check Out This Pizza Video! Share icon

#11 This Man Has Been Staring At Me, Motionless, For Almost 30 Minutes Now… Share icon

#12 I Am Still Confused Share icon

Forced perspective is an interesting and often amusing way to create images that aren't exactly as they appear to be. This is when photogs strategically place or align objects to make them appear larger or smaller than they are in real life. For example, you might be able to hold a mountain in the palm of your hand by standing far away from the mountain yet close to the camera. And finally, fisheye perspective is typically accomplished by using a lens that distorts images and makes them appear bent or stretched in the shape of a circle.

#13 Only One Picture (Not Mine) Share icon

#14 Turtle In A Pond Share icon

#15 Which Building Is In The Foreground? Share icon

When it comes to the purpose of perspective in photography, Adobe notes on their site that it allows photographers the opportunity to challenge how others see the world and gives them the chance to view it through the photographer’s eyes. “Perspective in photography is like what prose and poetry are in language,” photographer David Rose told Adobe. “You can read a sentence that’s technically correct and gets the point across, but it doesn’t really captivate you. You can take a serviceable picture of something, but if you can capture an interesting perspective of it, you can really draw the viewer in.”

#16 Is This Counted? Share icon

#17 My Dog And Cat Cuddling Share icon

#18 Woke Up To Drink Water And Saw This On The Window's Reflection (Thought It Was A Ghost, It's Just A Chair With My Jacket) Share icon

If you’re interested in playing with the perspective in your own photos, Rose recommends first considering exactly what you want to include in the image and what kind of story you want to tell. Then, decide on a clear focal point, which will be exactly where you want viewers’ eyes to go. Next, play with your vantage point. Move the camera around, lie on the ground, climb to the top of a staircase, etc. Don’t be afraid to get creative!

#19 I’d Get Scared Too Share icon

#20 Dog With Special Needs Share icon

#21 Not Gonna Lie, Got Confused For A Second There Share icon

At the end of the day, Rose says there’s no right or wrong way to create perspective in your photos, so the world is your oyster. Feel free to take a wide variety of photos, because you never know what will look best once you finally get to upload them to your computer. And if something stands out to you, you’ll know to keep experimenting with similar perspectives in the future!

#22 A Stump Share icon

#23 Have You Noticed I Have Tiny Arms? Share icon

#24 My Dog Ruby Share icon

We hope you're enjoying these photos that you might find pretty confusing at first, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that you find most amusing, and let us know in the comments if you've ever taken any pictures that turned out to be unintentional optical illusions. Then, if you'd like to find even more of these confusing perspective pics, you can check out another Bored Panda article featuring the same subreddit right here!

#26 Bare Bottom Share icon

#27 Mom, What’s Happened To The Cat?🐈 Share icon

#28 Weird Looking Dog Share icon

#29 She Can Fly! Share icon

#30 Face On Face Share icon

#31 It's Ok, Nobody Was Injured Share icon

#32 There Is No Blue Door Share icon

#33 Giant Pupper Available For Adoption Share icon

#34 Goblin Spying On Me During Plane Trip Share icon

#35 Its A Chicken Share icon

#36 I Look Like I Have No Legs Share icon

#37 Headless Dog Share icon

#38 The Headless Rider Share icon

#39 Noodle Cat Share icon

#40 That's Nasty Share icon

#41 Impressive Share icon

#42 Bus Stop Next To The Sea Share icon

#43 I Might Hire Them Share icon

#44 Nice B**bs But Have Some Decorum, Man Share icon

#45 The Most Friendly Tree Ever Share icon

#46 It Really Pop Out Of TV Share icon

#47 Very Long Arm Share icon

#48 Did A Double Take Share icon

#49 Just A Man And His 2 Dogs Nothing Else :) Share icon

#50 Sniff Sniff Or Happy Tummy? Share icon

#51 Love To Hangout With Friends !! Share icon

#52 When It's Hot And You Need To Hang Your Arm Out The Window Share icon

#53 I Still Can't Figure This Out Share icon

#54 When You Hugged Someone So Hard Share icon

#55 Found In A David Attenborough Fan Page, Brazilian Wandering Spider Share icon

#56 He Needs More Boullets Share icon

#57 Which Leg Is Going Where Share icon

#58 Pumping Up The Cat Share icon

#59 This Wedding Dress Share icon

#60 Take Your Hand Off My Wife! Share icon

#61 Here's A Challenge For Ya Share icon

#62 Look Ma, No Head! Share icon

#63 Bike Was Towed With Brakes Engaged Share icon

#64 When You Stack The Chairs Juuuust Right Share icon

#65 Was Looking On Marketplace Share icon

#66 Where's The Head!! Share icon

#67 This Reporter's Outfit Share icon

#68 Siamese Sisters Share icon

#69 He Is Not Wearing That Share icon

#70 Half Of A Donkey Share icon

#71 That’s A Big Hat Share icon

#72 Someone Get The Bike Pump Share icon

#73 What A Reckless Pilot To Fly That Low Share icon

#74 Is He On The Wall Or… Share icon

#75 Danger Ahead Share icon

#76 Boats On The Left Look Like They’re Floating Share icon

#77 Cabin With Mirrors Share icon

#78 This Photo Of Me Aged 16 Where My Mom Has A Very Weird Worm Resting On Her Shoulder Share icon

#79 When A 12' Rim Is No Longer A Challenge Share icon

#80 "Honey I Redid The Driveway But I Melted My Brain In The Process" 🤯 Share icon

#81 Saw This Out Of The Corner Of My Eye And Almost Called 911 Share icon

#82 You Can't Park Here... Oh, Nevermind Share icon

#83 Help! My Bird's Head Fell Off. What Should I Do? Share icon

#84 How Many Sticks? Share icon

#85 Bottom Left Corner Of TV Looks Folded Out Share icon

#86 Saw An Orange Cat Sleeping Weird In This Sub. Though I Should Share Mine Too Share icon

#87 Two Buildings Share icon

#88 Stuck In The Textures Share icon

#89 In The Pool - She Needs A Longer Straw Share icon

#90 Arm Wrestling Champion Gets Married Share icon

#91 Service Tech Is Just A Leg Share icon

#92 Pirates Of The Kennel Share icon

#93 Is It Floating? Share icon

#94 I Thought There Were Lines Of (Headless) People Dressed In Red And White Share icon

#95 Trees After Toxic Waste Spill In Western Hungary Share icon

#96 This Is Rather Unsettling Share icon

#97 Cloud Looks Like Ice Wall Share icon

#98 I Didn’t Know Legs Bent That Way Share icon

#99 I’m Always There To Support Him! Share icon

#100 Asked “I Wonder What They’re Doing To The Empire State Building?” …these Are ~10 Blocks Apart Share icon

#101 My Grandma Sent Me This Photo Today 😆 Share icon

#102 This Is Not A Thick Desk Share icon

#103 Moose Toilet Paper Holder Looks Like Cutout In Carpet Share icon

#104 Sony Center Plaza In Berlin, Germany Share icon

#105 My Cat Is Floating Apparently Share icon

#106 Big Microphone Not Micro Share icon

#107 How Did Her Reflection Get A Hat? Share icon