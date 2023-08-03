Sometimes, when we watch a psychological movie or visit an illusion museum, we may feel like our mind is playing tricks on us. But when we finally solve the puzzle behind the illusion, it brings us an amusing "a-ha!" moment that makes us feel good about ourselves.

It's fascinating to see something, think it's one thing, and then discover what it actually is. The subreddit 'Confusing Perspectives' is all about that experience. Here, members share mind-boggling photos and artwork that play with angles, scale, and composition, creating stunning illusions that can deceive even the most perceptive eye. We welcome you to dive into this surreal realm and have your mind pleasantly bewildered as we've gathered our favorite posts from the group. Be sure to upvote the ones that made you look twice... or thrice!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Why My Building Is Not Playing

Why My Building Is Not Playing

Pr1stine69 Report

15points
POST
Lost Penny
Lost Penny
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had to zoom in to see what was going on. Apparently, this is a commercial skyscraper in London called The Scalpel.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Seeing is believing, right? Well... not exactly, what you see may not be what you think you see. "Your senses gather information and send it to your brain. But your brain does not simply receive this information - it creates your perception of the world", the American Museum of Natural History defines optical illusions on their page. This goes to show that your brain can fill in gaps or create images that aren't really there. And the reason for that is evolution: "survival depends on fast reactions. Your brain has evolved to work quickly to piece together whatever bits and fragments it can get - and to do its best to figure out the rest."
#2

They’re Really Good Friends

They’re Really Good Friends

Lanoi Report

13points
POST
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And she’s double jointed

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#3

It Looks Like A Mockup Or A Giant, But It's Just Me On The Second Floor Of The College

It Looks Like A Mockup Or A Giant, But It's Just Me On The Second Floor Of The College

joalllucas Report

12points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not to be mean, this college (structure) kinda looks sad

0
0points
reply

Our brain is like a brilliant, blind supercomputer - it's highly intelligent but cannot see. It's just a clever blob! When we see things, our eyes send information to our brains for interpretation. The brain takes shortcuts and edits images before we consciously become aware of them. Optical illusions use these shortcuts to deceive or trick our brains.
#4

No This Is Not Cannibalism

No This Is Not Cannibalism

Snoo76971 Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#5

This Cat Emerging From A TV

This Cat Emerging From A TV

farts_tickle_my_nuts Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

B2 Bomber Makes It Look Like The Sky Didn't Load Properly

B2 Bomber Makes It Look Like The Sky Didn't Load Properly

ParnsipPeartree Report

11points
POST
View more comments

There are many different kinds of illusions, like figure-ground illusion or depth perception illusion. Figure-ground illusion is when an image with an unclear distinction between the figure and the background can cause our minds to switch back and forth while trying to comprehend it.
#7

Blankat

Blankat

3vts Report

11points
POST
#8

This Dog

This Dog

Ok_University8781 Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#9

Dog In The Clouds

Dog In The Clouds

cryssbrock Report

10points
POST

One of the most well-known examples is the Rubin vase illusion, where you may see either two black faces or a white vase. Another instance is the Canadian flag illusion, where you may perceive a red maple leaf or two faces arguing head to head in white. These illusions play with our perception, creating captivating visual effects that challenge our understanding of reality.
#10

Sky And Paint Same In Colors

Sky And Paint Same In Colors

-Jude Report

10points
POST
Lost Penny
Lost Penny
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Sleeper has awakened, so the reality is falling apart.

0
0points
reply
#11

Bird Person

Bird Person

angrilygamble Report

9points
POST
#12

Don't Worry, It's Just A Sunset Reflection

Don't Worry, It's Just A Sunset Reflection

NotAn0reo Report

9points
POST

Another kind of illusion is the depth perception one. Our brains are used to perceiving a three-dimensional world, where objects higher in our visual field appear larger and farther away. The Ponzo illusion takes advantage of this by placing two parallel lines over converging lines on a two-dimensional surface. This creates a sense of depth, making it seem like the higher yellow line is larger. However, both yellow lines are the same size. It's a fascinating trick that shows how our brain interprets visual information and can be deceived by certain visual cues.
#13

This Colorado Farmland Is Flat But Looks 3D After The Snow Was Blown Around

This Colorado Farmland Is Flat But Looks 3D After The Snow Was Blown Around

ceday94 Report

9points
POST
TamerSoup625
TamerSoup625
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Normal mapping (if you know you know)

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#14

Log Dog

Log Dog

reddit.com Report

9points
POST
ChexmyLicks/🇯🇵
ChexmyLicks/🇯🇵
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WHO CHOPPED MY DOG IN HALF!?!?!?!?! AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA *dies x_x*

0
0points
reply
#15

Tall Building Without Window

Tall Building Without Window

DKxDK Report

9points
POST

If you want to create optical illusions and make objects in photos appear larger, smaller, farther, or closer than they actually are, you should explore the technique called 'Forced Perspective.' It's commonly used in photography, filmmaking, and architecture. It tricks our eyes into seeing something that seems impossible, but with creativity, we can make it look real.
#16

The Perfect Pick Pocket

The Perfect Pick Pocket

TheMoInside Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

This Crane Looks Like Its Wearing My Sneakers

This Crane Looks Like Its Wearing My Sneakers

kardashevy Report

9points
POST
#18

Hiker Got Tired And Needed A Ride

Hiker Got Tired And Needed A Ride

tamman2000 Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

You have to make a plan for how you will take a photo, prepare an interesting pose, and most importantly - practice the composition you want to achieve. Place objects in the right locations, move the camera slowly to connect them, avoid using a tripod to have more flexibility and position the subject you want to appear larger closer to the camera, and the one you want to appear smaller farther away. Lastly, use a high zoom, opt for a higher aperture (essential for depth of field), and experiment with focus and various angles to capture the best Forced Perspective shots.
#19

Flintstone Jet ?

Flintstone Jet ?

duncan_D_sorderly Report

8points
POST
#20

Obama Using His Powers

Obama Using His Powers

Frthras Report

8points
POST
Miss Misery
Miss Misery
Community Member
32 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You've heard of Biden blast, now get ready for OBAMA BOOM

3
3points
reply
#21

Centaur

Centaur

IAmJenkings Report

7points
POST

So, whether you're an illusion enthusiast, an artist seeking inspiration, or simply someone eager to explore the realm of visual trickery, we hope some of these posts got you intrigued and inspired. Witness the world through a whole new lens by continuing to scroll through the rest of the 'Confusing Perspectives' posts. Continue the adventure of perception by checking out our previous post about the online community here.
#22

What The Hell?

What The Hell?

Proof_Elderberry4726 Report

7points
POST
Gary
Gary
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

we need to stop posting this.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Babey

Babey

mledonne Report

7points
POST
Lost Penny
Lost Penny
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like a shot from some Gulliermo del Toro movie.

0
0points
reply
#24

This Is Not A Little Person Ice Skating

This Is Not A Little Person Ice Skating

JustGiraffable Report

7points
POST
NennyRoh
NennyRoh
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So what is it? Still confused...

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Two Women With An Extra Arm

Two Women With An Extra Arm

dschwanh Report

7points
POST
#26

Baby Face

Baby Face

g_h_97 Report

7points
POST
#27

Couple Kidnap Lady In A Sports Direct Bag!!

Couple Kidnap Lady In A Sports Direct Bag!!

QuisnamSum Report

7points
POST
Tom
Tom
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is so much to unpack here

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#28

Man Playing Billiards On My Car

Man Playing Billiards On My Car

nobodynowherex86 Report

7points
POST
#29

Cat Impaled

Cat Impaled

aectu Report

7points
POST
️ ️lefty libra️ (she/her)
️ ️lefty libra️ (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this cat took "if i fits i sits" to a whole new level 💀

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#30

Napping Comfortably

Napping Comfortably

MissingTheSun Report

7points
POST
#31

Not Two Separate Pictures

Not Two Separate Pictures

kostaGoku Report

7points
POST
Angieeee
Angieeee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks amazing..wonder where it is

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

I Guess She Must Have A Cold Hand?

I Guess She Must Have A Cold Hand?

Here_Just_Browsing Report

7points
POST
#33

A Photo Of Cemetery Looks Like 2 Images Stitched Together

A Photo Of Cemetery Looks Like 2 Images Stitched Together

yourSAS Report

7points
POST
#34

Didn't Know My Leg Had Been Amputated

Didn't Know My Leg Had Been Amputated

JustBrowsingActually Report

7points
POST
#35

It’s A Mud Bath

It’s A Mud Bath

majorwtf Report

6points
POST
#36

Waving Hello

Waving Hello

braddamit Report

6points
POST
#37

The Ice On The Trees Looks Like A Reflection In The Water Or Clouds

The Ice On The Trees Looks Like A Reflection In The Water Or Clouds

iwontcomeback30 Report

6points
POST
#38

This Is Not What You Are Thinking It Is

This Is Not What You Are Thinking It Is

icecreamkiller1 Report

6points
POST
#39

Hovering Bride

Hovering Bride

SoVeryBored2024 Report

6points
POST
#40

Victorious Kneeling Giant

Victorious Kneeling Giant

velocijaymz Report

6points
POST
#41

Cat Beheaded

Cat Beheaded

Planet6EQUJ5 Report

6points
POST
#42

The Moon Looks Like Saturn

The Moon Looks Like Saturn

Ok_Board_4331 Report

6points
POST
#43

Unintentionally Seductive…

Unintentionally Seductive…

objectivequalia Report

6points
POST
#44

Swimsuit

Swimsuit

deathcaster228 Report

6points
POST
#45

Skipped Leg Day

Skipped Leg Day

brunnlake Report

6points
POST
#46

This Concrete Pad

This Concrete Pad

X3FBrian Report

6points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

Estonian Javelin Thrower Magnus Kirt Impaling Himself

Estonian Javelin Thrower Magnus Kirt Impaling Himself

oldlilpeep Report

6points
POST
#48

Birds Are Drones. Confirmed

Birds Are Drones. Confirmed

Representative_Still Report

5points
POST
#49

Skiers Looking Like Music Notes

Skiers Looking Like Music Notes

vVgimmefronchgooseVv Report

5points
POST
#50

These Cows Are Small, But Those Cows Are Far Away . . . (Ikyk)

These Cows Are Small, But Those Cows Are Far Away . . . (Ikyk)

fatmand00 Report

5points
POST
#51

Reflection Of A Water Tower

Reflection Of A Water Tower

luftwaffles1337 Report

5points
POST
#52

That Kid Is Going Places

That Kid Is Going Places

P0rnDudeLovesBJs Report

5points
POST
Miss Misery
Miss Misery
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unlike the other guy, this kid DID NOT skip leg day

0
0points
reply
#53

A Deformity

A Deformity

bastard_vampire Report

5points
POST
#54

Fleshball, Smells Great

Fleshball, Smells Great

crabwiseOpening63 Report

5points
POST
#55

Explanation: The Rock Is Just Reflecting In Some Water That You Can't See Because Of Fog

Explanation: The Rock Is Just Reflecting In Some Water That You Can't See Because Of Fog

Legal-Adhesiveness33 Report

5points
POST
#56

“Crossing Over”, Photographed By Kenichi Ohno. Yes, This Is Not Photoshopped

“Crossing Over”, Photographed By Kenichi Ohno. Yes, This Is Not Photoshopped

dongnp196 Report

5points
POST
#57

Cat

Cat

sertex45 Report

5points
POST
#58

Sexy Legs (And Also, Cute Dog)

Sexy Legs (And Also, Cute Dog)

schmalve Report

5points
POST
#59

Image I Took 3 Years Ago While Helping My Dad With Roofing Work

Image I Took 3 Years Ago While Helping My Dad With Roofing Work

hombrebonito Report

5points
POST
#60

Petrol Head Goldie

Petrol Head Goldie

nincsvicc420 Report

5points
POST
#61

Which One Is The Correct One?

Which One Is The Correct One?

Musickness_1129 Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#62

Sea Disk

Sea Disk

Vishwasm123 Report

5points
POST
#63

Announcer's Cuff Gives Dustin A Full Head Of Hair

Announcer's Cuff Gives Dustin A Full Head Of Hair

WIbigdog Report

5points
POST
#64

Longest Finger?

Longest Finger?

tkaase1 Report

5points
POST
giku T
giku T
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

hey, this is the hiking giant

1
1point
reply
#65

Four Eyed Deer

Four Eyed Deer

mrmysteryguest69 Report

5points
POST
#66

Wow These Costumes Are Getting So Realistic

Wow These Costumes Are Getting So Realistic

SlamDunkCactus Report

5points
POST
#67

What Real Love Looks Like

What Real Love Looks Like

uno_sir_clan Report