The Alternate Angles subreddit is dedicated to providing new angles “of iconic events and places in history beyond the traditional well known photos and videos.” And clearly, the group has been quite successful in their mission, as the community has amassed an impressive 160k members over the last 4 years. Some common flairs used in the group are Meta, Movies and Landmarks, but there’s no shortage of what you can find in the sub. From a photo of the inside of a piano to behind the scenes pics from famous film sets, Alternate Angles has it all.

We’re big fans of Alternate Angles here at Bored Panda, so this isn’t the first time we’ve featured the subreddit. And lucky for us, we were previously able to get in touch with the community’s moderator team to hear more about how the group came to be. “The origins are really quite simple,” one mod told Bored Panda. “A comment in another subreddit of famous pictures suggested that someone should create a sub of different views of famous pictures, which led to the creation of r/AlternateAngles by u/Murkon and another Redditor who [has since] decided to step down.”