ADVERTISEMENT

We rely on our senses to interpret the world around us, but they’re not as foolproof as we might think.

Ever noticed how food tastes different when you can’t smell it? Or how your hands fumble with textures in the dark? Our eyes are just as easily tricked—give them an optical illusion, and they’ll glitch out faster than an old computer.

That’s what makes them so fun to mess with! To put your perception to the test, we’ve gathered some of the most mind-bending photos from the subreddit Confusing Perspectives. Check them out below, and don’t miss our conversation with cognitive scientist Mark Changizi on why our brains keep falling for these visual tricks.