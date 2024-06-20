ADVERTISEMENT

Because architectural facades are noticed first, the beauty of urban design is often overlooked. But thanks to the World Urban Planning Instagram account, we can see a city’s framework in full view.



The page features stunning aerial images of Copacabana's picturesque coastlines, distinct and innovative infrastructures in Saudi Arabia, and lush greenery in a forested suburb in the Netherlands, among others.



We've put together some photos that stood out. Scroll through this list and see the world in a different light, literally.