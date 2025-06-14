Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I’m A Real Dad, A Real Husband, A Real Man”: Justin Bieber’s Wild Exchange With Paparazzi Goes Viral
Justin Bieber in a blue hoodie raising his hands outward during a wild exchange with paparazzi at night.
Celebrities, News

“I’m A Real Dad, A Real Husband, A Real Man”: Justin Bieber’s Wild Exchange With Paparazzi Goes Viral

Footage of Justin Bieber getting into a fray with the paparazzi outside a private members club in Malibu recently have been released.

The video depicts the Baby singer in a powder blue hoodie and baggy green pants as he tries to block his face from the circling media hounds on Thursday evening, June 12.

“Not me today bro,” he can be heard saying from behind his hand.

Highlights
  • The paparazzi caught Justin Bieber as he left a private club in Malibu
  • They started snapping away, and he lashed out.
  • After 11 minutes of back and forth, they left.

The exchange lasted 11 minutes, during which the star accused the opportunistic photographers of mistreating him and criticized their audacity in questioning him.

    Justin Bieber told them that it is mean to provoke people 

    Justin Bieber in a blue hoodie and cargo pants during a wild exchange with paparazzi at night.

    Image credits: BACKGRID/VP

    “How do you think it’s going with you in my f–king face? Get out of my f–king face!” Bieber could be heard shouting in response to a photographer’s questions.

    “You don’t get to force questions in people’s face and take videos out of context and use it against people. That’s mean … It’s mean to provoke people,” he ranted. 

    Justin Bieber sitting shirtless in a hat and checkered shorts, showing detailed chest and arm tattoos in dim lighting.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    He further accused them of treating privacy invasion like a game, which resulted in one of the photographers laughing. “And now you’re laughing ’cause you know it’s true,” Bieber said.

    He made a random reference to his wife and kids 

    The photographers eventually backed away but kept the cameras rolling, prompting Bieber to continue his tirade. “You’re not getting it. It’s not clocking to you … I don’t give a f—k if you’re on the sidewalk. I’m a human f–king being, you’re standing around my car, at the beach!” he continued.

    Justin Bieber wearing a blue hoodie, raising hands in a wild exchange with paparazzi at night outdoors.

    Image credits: BACKGRID/VP

    “I don’t know who the f–ks paying you to provoke me, but I’m not the f–king one,” he said. “OK? Stop provoking me and s–t … I’m not to be f–ked with.”

    During his rant, Bieber made a somewhat out-of-context reference to his wife, Hailey, and son, Jack Blues, who is now close to a year old.

    “I’m a real man with a real family,” he said. 

    The statement comes after social media posts by the singer fueled calls for divorce

    Bieber posted a cryptic assessment of loyalty vs love on June 3 which attracted a variety of comments including one that said: “You should be loyal to your spouse, just saying.”

    There was an overwhelming negative response, with most netizens suggesting that he was in a bad space while another called him an embarrassment and suggested Haily divorce him.

    A May 20 interview with his wife, however, indicated that separation was not on the cards.  

    Young man with tattoos sitting shirtless on wooden chair, showing real dad and real husband confidence in casual setting.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    While speaking to Vogue, she praised her husband and described how he helped her through the public’s scrutiny. 

    “He was like, ‘Baby, trust me, I’ve been here before many, many times,” she said. Hailey also admitted that she saw him differently after her son’s birth.

    As if to prove a point, Bieber posted photos of him and his son after the paparazzi fallout

    After his parking lot screaming match with the photographers on Thursday night, Bieber took to Instagram again to show off his son.

    The slide show depicts the singer carrying Jack Blues in a baggy red Balenciaga top and yellow shorts with mismatched socks, captioned with the phrase “Ay Bay Bay” and a flipoff emoji.

    Notably, the post drew a somewhat more positive response, with comments like “He’s so big” and “Daddd,” than an earlier update.

    Justin Bieber kissing a woman while wearing a furry hat and sunglasses, showcasing his real dad and real man image.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    Captioned “Gonna be a good summer,” the May 30 slide show shows Bieber with associates and his son in different settings.

    The photo also depicted him topless with Jack Blues lying next to him. 

    In the exact same position and state of undress in a separate photo, Bieber can be seen smoking what appeared to be c*nnabis.

    Social media revolted at the scene  

    Justin Bieber holding a baby, showcasing his role as a real dad, husband, and man in a candid moment.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    The sight got fans’ attention, and one commented, “[I] hope that baby wasn’t exposed to m*rijuana smoke…”

    Getting high around your kid. Grow up,” quipped another.

    A third netizen classed everyone in the photos when they wrote “Everyone looks like junkies…”

    But Hailey sees no fault in his parenting 

    Justin Bieber shirtless outdoors, wearing a blue beanie, showing tattoos in a viral paparazzi moment about being a real man.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    It seems Bieber has subscribed to the same advice he gave to his wife, Hailey, when he told her, “There is no winning,” and left the comments unanswered.

    Also, contrary to the speculations, Hailey sees no fault in his parenting and said as much to Vogue when she called him an “amazing dad.”

    Social media is split on Justin Bieber

    Twitter reply from Relic Phillips addressing paparazzi, referencing Justin Bieber as a real dad, husband, and man.

    Image credits: PhillipsRelic

    Tweet about Justin Bieber’s viral paparazzi exchange, highlighting his declaration as a real dad, husband, and man.

    Image credits: suayrez

    Tweet from Paul Enu discussing respect for celebrities, highlighting Justin Bieber’s real dad and husband moments amid paparazzi pressure.

    Image credits: PaulEnu_

    Tweet by user Davie John replying about the price paid for lifestyle in Justin Bieber’s wild exchange with paparazzi.

    Image credits: truedaviejohn

    Screenshot of a viral tweet showing a wild exchange involving Justin Bieber, a real dad, husband, and man with paparazzi.

    Image credits: grumblingbird

    Tweet from user FadeMe discussing Justin Bieber’s wild exchange with paparazzi, highlighting him as a real dad, husband, and man.

    Image credits: BloqueChaigne

    Screenshot of a tweet by Mr Martin discussing a claim related to love of Christ, with 6 likes and a clown emoji.

    Image credits: deadspeech14

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing Justin Bieber’s viral exchange with paparazzi about being a real dad and husband.

    Image credits: MyMuskokaLife

    Screenshot of Twitter reply discussing Justin Bieber’s wild exchange with paparazzi, mentioning fame and normal life expectations.

    Image credits: Robby1614

    Tweet discussing paparazzi behavior towards Justin Bieber amid his claims of being a real dad, husband, and man.

    Image credits: NursePat16066

    Tweet from Logical Thesis suggesting paying paparazzi $1,000 to leave Justin Bieber alone during a wild exchange.

    Image credits: LogicalThesis

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    lisabarrero avatar
    LISA BARRERO
    LISA BARRERO
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    A lot of these child stars are exposed to so much they shouldn’t be. It’s really quite sad. Exposure at such a young age rarely produces a stable adult. Think of Michael Jackson, Judy Garland and so on.

    mhbonal avatar
    pelemele
    pelemele
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    This guy's taste in clothes is completely beyond me.

    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    In some parts of the world there is a profession called poacher hunter. Can you wonder why that flashes into my mind whenever I am exposed to whatever garbage that is tangentially related to what a Paparazzi is and what they produce...

