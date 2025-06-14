“I’m A Real Dad, A Real Husband, A Real Man”: Justin Bieber’s Wild Exchange With Paparazzi Goes Viral
Footage of Justin Bieber getting into a fray with the paparazzi outside a private members club in Malibu recently have been released.
The video depicts the Baby singer in a powder blue hoodie and baggy green pants as he tries to block his face from the circling media hounds on Thursday evening, June 12.
“Not me today bro,” he can be heard saying from behind his hand.
The exchange lasted 11 minutes, during which the star accused the opportunistic photographers of mistreating him and criticized their audacity in questioning him.
Justin Bieber told them that it is mean to provoke people
“How do you think it’s going with you in my f–king face? Get out of my f–king face!” Bieber could be heard shouting in response to a photographer’s questions.
“You don’t get to force questions in people’s face and take videos out of context and use it against people. That’s mean … It’s mean to provoke people,” he ranted.
He further accused them of treating privacy invasion like a game, which resulted in one of the photographers laughing. “And now you’re laughing ’cause you know it’s true,” Bieber said.
He made a random reference to his wife and kids
The photographers eventually backed away but kept the cameras rolling, prompting Bieber to continue his tirade. “You’re not getting it. It’s not clocking to you … I don’t give a f—k if you’re on the sidewalk. I’m a human f–king being, you’re standing around my car, at the beach!” he continued.
“I don’t know who the f–ks paying you to provoke me, but I’m not the f–king one,” he said. “OK? Stop provoking me and s–t … I’m not to be f–ked with.”
During his rant, Bieber made a somewhat out-of-context reference to his wife, Hailey, and son, Jack Blues, who is now close to a year old.
“I’m a real man with a real family,” he said.
The statement comes after social media posts by the singer fueled calls for divorce
Bieber posted a cryptic assessment of loyalty vs love on June 3 which attracted a variety of comments including one that said: “You should be loyal to your spouse, just saying.”
There was an overwhelming negative response, with most netizens suggesting that he was in a bad space while another called him an embarrassment and suggested Haily divorce him.
A May 20 interview with his wife, however, indicated that separation was not on the cards.
While speaking to Vogue, she praised her husband and described how he helped her through the public’s scrutiny.
“He was like, ‘Baby, trust me, I’ve been here before many, many times,” she said. Hailey also admitted that she saw him differently after her son’s birth.
As if to prove a point, Bieber posted photos of him and his son after the paparazzi fallout
Amid ongoing speculation that Scooter Braun is funding a smear campaign, Justin Bieber confronted a paparazzo, saying, “I don’t know who’s paying you,” confirming he’s aware of targeted efforts to provoke and discredit him. pic.twitter.com/3I5zMnBKiy
After his parking lot screaming match with the photographers on Thursday night, Bieber took to Instagram again to show off his son.
The slide show depicts the singer carrying Jack Blues in a baggy red Balenciaga top and yellow shorts with mismatched socks, captioned with the phrase “Ay Bay Bay” and a flipoff emoji.
Notably, the post drew a somewhat more positive response, with comments like “He’s so big” and “Daddd,” than an earlier update.
Captioned “Gonna be a good summer,” the May 30 slide show shows Bieber with associates and his son in different settings.
The photo also depicted him topless with Jack Blues lying next to him.
In the exact same position and state of undress in a separate photo, Bieber can be seen smoking what appeared to be c*nnabis.
Social media revolted at the scene
The sight got fans’ attention, and one commented, “[I] hope that baby wasn’t exposed to m*rijuana smoke…”
“Getting high around your kid. Grow up,” quipped another.
A third netizen classed everyone in the photos when they wrote “Everyone looks like junkies…”
But Hailey sees no fault in his parenting
It seems Bieber has subscribed to the same advice he gave to his wife, Hailey, when he told her, “There is no winning,” and left the comments unanswered.
Also, contrary to the speculations, Hailey sees no fault in his parenting and said as much to Vogue when she called him an “amazing dad.”
Social media is split on Justin Bieber
A lot of these child stars are exposed to so much they shouldn’t be. It’s really quite sad. Exposure at such a young age rarely produces a stable adult. Think of Michael Jackson, Judy Garland and so on.
