“Be Better”: Justin Bieber Triggers Fiery Parenting Debate Over Smoking Pic From Holiday With Son

Justin Bieber’s pictures of himself, enjoying some baby bliss, reignited the internet’s favorite pastime of criticizing celebrity parenting choices.

The pop singer, 31, shared a series of vacation snaps from his recent getaway, triggering a discussion about him smoking too close to his baby boy Jack Blues Bieber.

“This looks like a teen dad promo from MTV,” one commented online.

Highlights Justin Bieber’s recent pictures with his son Jack Blues Bieber ignited a debate about his parenting choices.

“Gonna be a good summer,” he wrote while sharing pictures of his recent getaway.

One of the images featured the little one on his famous daddy’s shoulders.

“Sadly, all I see is a person harming their child due to lack of self control,” one commented online.

RELATED:

Justin Bieber’s recent pictures with his son Jack Blues Bieber ignited a debate about his parenting choices

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

Justin was captured spending some quality time with his son and a group of friends in the pictures shared on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gonna be a good summer,” he wrote in the caption.

One of the images featured the little one on his famous daddy’s shoulders as they enjoyed some time outdoors.

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

Another picture captured the Peaches singer lounging on a couch, with his infant son lying next to him.

What sparked concern among netizens was an image of him sitting on the same couch, seemingly smoking with another man.

“Bestie you did not just smoke in front of baby Jack,” read a comment online

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no indication or evidence of baby Jack being in the same room when they were smoking the rollie.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that did not stop netizens from chastising the Grammy winner and saying, “Dont smoke in front your kid.”

“Bestie you did not just smoke in front of baby Jack,” read a second comment.

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

Share icon

Share icon

A third said, “Dude there is no way you have that baby around that smoke… be better like we know you can be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Publicizing your use of mind altering substances with your child present is not cool or interesting,” said another naysayer. “Sadly, all I see is a person harming their child due to lack of self control. I hope I am wrong. Children deserve better.”

Some believed the Grammy winner shared the images knowing that people would talk about it

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Others came to papa Bieber’s defense, saying, “Everyone in the comment section lets use our brains now, jack isn’t even pictured in the photos where he’s smoking. He didn’t smoke in front of Jack.”

“Most likely, he isnt smoking when the baby is right next to him. But the fact that he posts this KNOWING what people will think says a lot about him,” wrote another. “I feel sorry for Hailey, he is putting her trough so much toxicity. She must be going through so much stress because of hin.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

Weeks before his recent pictures, Justin ignited another parenting debate over his Mother’s Day message.

“Love u moms but mothers day sucks a**,” he wrote online.

Many felt he was being insensitive and showing “cruelty” to his wife Hailey, especially since this was her first Mother’s Day since welcoming their son in August last year.

Justin recently sparked another parenting debate after saying “Love u moms but mothers day sucks a**”

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Regardless of the happenings on social media, the Bieber family celebrated some good news this week.

Hailey landed a billion-dollar deal by selling her Rhode Skin cosmetics company to budget beauty giant e.l.f. Beauty.

In her Instagram post, the beauty mogul said she was “invigorated, excited and more ready” to serve as rhode’s chief creative officer and head of innovation, and also act as a strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty.

Justin “is not letting that paycheck go!!” the internet said after Hailey’s billion-dollar deal

Share icon

Image credits: haileybieber / Instagram

The acquiring company would be paying $800 million in cash and stock to Hailey, her cofounders Lauren Ratner and Michael D. Ratner, and CEO Nick Vlahos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The additional $200 million of potential earnout would be based on performance and growth.

Justin shared steamy snaps of him and his wife on the same day she made the announcement on Instagram.

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple of the images captured the Baby singer grabbing his wife’s chest, sparking comments about how his “money troubles” are now over.

“He’s not letting that paycheck go!!” read one comment online.

Another wrote, “She piggy banked off his name to get where she’s at. his turn to collect.”

Just is “definitely not a role model anymore,” one said online after his recent pictures

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT