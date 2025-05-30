Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Be Better”: Justin Bieber Triggers Fiery Parenting Debate Over Smoking Pic From Holiday With Son
Justin Bieber shirtless outdoors showing tattoos, sparking a fiery parenting debate over smoking during holiday with son.
News

“Be Better”: Justin Bieber Triggers Fiery Parenting Debate Over Smoking Pic From Holiday With Son

Justin Bieber’s pictures of himself, enjoying some baby bliss, reignited the internet’s favorite pastime of criticizing celebrity parenting choices.

The pop singer, 31, shared a series of vacation snaps from his recent getaway, triggering a discussion about him smoking too close to his baby boy Jack Blues Bieber.

“This looks like a teen dad promo from MTV,” one commented online.

Highlights
  • Justin Bieber’s recent pictures with his son Jack Blues Bieber ignited a debate about his parenting choices.
  • “Gonna be a good summer,” he wrote while sharing pictures of his recent getaway.
  • One of the images featured the little one on his famous daddy’s shoulders.
  • “Sadly, all I see is a person harming their child due to lack of self control,” one commented online.
    Justin Bieber's recent pictures with his son Jack Blues Bieber ignited a debate about his parenting choices

    Justin Bieber wearing a pink hat and layered winter clothes, sparking a fiery parenting debate over smoking.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    Justin was captured spending some quality time with his son and a group of friends in the pictures shared on Instagram.

    “Gonna be a good summer,” he wrote in the caption.

    One of the images featured the little one on his famous daddy’s shoulders as they enjoyed some time outdoors.

    Justin Bieber carrying his son on shoulders outdoors, sparking a fiery parenting debate over smoking.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    Another picture captured the Peaches singer lounging on a couch, with his infant son lying next to him.

    What sparked concern among netizens was an image of him sitting on the same couch, seemingly smoking with another man.

    “Bestie you did not just smoke in front of baby Jack,” read a comment online

    Justin Bieber shirtless with tattoos, holding smoking item, sitting next to man on couch in casual holiday setting.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    There was no indication or evidence of baby Jack being in the same room when they were smoking the rollie.

    But that did not stop netizens from chastising the Grammy winner and saying, “Dont smoke in front your kid.”

    “Bestie you did not just smoke in front of baby Jack,” read a second comment.

    Justin Bieber shirtless with tattoos, sitting next to his son during a holiday, sparking parenting debate over smoking.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    Social media comment criticizing smoking in front of a child, fueling parenting debate sparked by Justin Bieber’s holiday photo.

    Instagram comment criticizing Justin Bieber’s parenting with a plea to be better about smoking around his son.

    A third said, “Dude there is no way you have that baby around that smoke… be better like we know you can be.”

    “Publicizing your use of mind altering substances with your child present is not cool or interesting,” said another naysayer. “Sadly, all I see is a person harming their child due to lack of self control. I hope I am wrong. Children deserve better.”

    Some believed the Grammy winner shared the images knowing that people would talk about it

    Justin Bieber lying shirtless on pavement with tattoos, holding a phone, sparking a fiery parenting debate over smoking.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    Others came to papa Bieber’s defense, saying, “Everyone in the comment section lets use our brains now, jack isn’t even pictured in the photos where he’s smoking. He didn’t smoke in front of Jack.”

    “Most likely, he isnt smoking when the baby is right next to him. But the fact that he posts this KNOWING what people will think says a lot about him,” wrote another. “I feel sorry for Hailey, he is putting her trough so much toxicity.  She must be going through so much stress because of hin.”

    Justin Bieber standing in a snack shop kitchen, triggering fiery parenting debate over smoking with his son.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    Weeks before his recent pictures, Justin ignited another parenting debate over his Mother’s Day message.

    “Love u moms but mothers day sucks a**,” he wrote online.

    Many felt he was being insensitive and showing “cruelty” to his wife Hailey, especially since this was her first Mother’s Day since welcoming their son in August last year.

    Justin recently sparked another parenting debate after saying “Love u moms but mothers day sucks a**”

    Justin Bieber and friends outside a cabin on a sunny day, sparking a fiery parenting debate over smoking.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    Comment on social media defending Justin Bieber about smoking with his son during holiday sparks parenting debate.

    Regardless of the happenings on social media, the Bieber family celebrated some good news this week.

    Hailey landed a billion-dollar deal by selling her Rhode Skin cosmetics company to budget beauty giant e.l.f. Beauty.

    In her Instagram post, the beauty mogul said she was “invigorated, excited and more ready” to serve as rhode’s chief creative officer and head of innovation, and also act as a strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty.

    Justin “is not letting that paycheck go!!” the internet said after Hailey’s billion-dollar deal

    Woman applying makeup with brush while holding smartphone, related to Be Better Justin Bieber parenting debate over smoking pic.

    Image credits: haileybieber / Instagram

    The acquiring company would be paying $800 million in cash and stock to Hailey, her cofounders Lauren Ratner and Michael D. Ratner, and CEO Nick Vlahos.

    The additional $200 million of potential earnout would be based on performance and growth.

    Justin shared steamy snaps of him and his wife on the same day she made the announcement on Instagram.

    Justin Bieber with partner in affectionate moment, sparking a fiery parenting debate over smoking during holiday.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    A couple of the images captured the Baby singer grabbing his wife’s chest, sparking comments about how his “money troubles” are now over.

    “He’s not letting that paycheck go!!” read one comment online.

    Another wrote, “She piggy banked off his name to get where she’s at. his turn to collect.”

    Just is “definitely not a role model anymore,” one said online after his recent pictures

    Comment on social media expressing concern about a baby potentially being exposed to marijuana smoke during a holiday.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment questioning parenting choices related to Justin Bieber's smoking pic with his son, sparking debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Justin Bieber’s parenting after a smoking photo from holiday with son sparks debate.

    Social media comment criticizing smoking in front of baby Jack, sparking a fiery parenting debate about Justin Bieber.

    Comment from user maneonfire criticizing parenting choices, expressing concern about unsafe behavior involving child and smoking.

    Comment on social media criticizing smoking behavior in front of a child, sparking a fiery parenting debate.

    Comment defending Justin Bieber regarding smoking photo with his son, sparking a fiery parenting debate online.

    Comment defending Justin Bieber’s parenting after a smoking photo triggers a fiery debate online.

    Social media comment defending Justin Bieber's parenting amid debate over holiday smoking photo with son.

    Comment on social media debating parenting choices sparked by Justin Bieber smoking photo on holiday with son.

    Comment defending Justin Bieber’s parenting sparked debate over smoking photo with son during holiday.

    Comment defending Justin Bieber’s parenting sparks debate over smoking during holiday with son.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

