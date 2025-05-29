Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Justin Bieber Grabs Wife Hailey’s Breasts In Post Shared Shortly After She Became A Billionaire
Justin Bieber affectionately close to wife Hailey, smiling and sharing an intimate moment in a cozy setting.
Celebrities, News

Justin Bieber Grabs Wife Hailey’s Breasts In Post Shared Shortly After She Became A Billionaire

Hailey Bieber grabbed a billion-dollar deal, and Justin Bieber grabbed a handful of her breasts (literally).

The Baby singer shared steamy snaps with his wife after she landed a massive deal, selling her Rhode Skin cosmetics company to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion.

Netizens immediately claimed the company’s sale was good news for Justin, who has been at the center of speculations about his financial status, marital relationship, and personal well-being in the last few months.

  • Justin Bieber posted rare steamy snaps with his wife Hailey Bieber.
  • The pictures were shared the same day she shared an Instagram post about her Rhode Skin deal.
  • She sold the company to e.l.f. Beauty in a billion-dollar acquisition.
  • “She just sold her company for $1 billion and he’s broke.. Of course he loves her again,” one wrote online.

“And just like that….Justin’s money troubles are over,” one said online after Rhode Skin’s acquisition.

    Hailey Bieber grabbed a billion-dollar deal, and Justin Bieber grabbed a handful of her breasts

    Justin Bieber sitting shirtless on a wooden chair showing tattoos and casual denim pants in a relaxed pose.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    The 31-year-old singer appeared ecstatic in his recent pictures with his wife.

    There was no caption, just a kiss and a chest grab between the singer and the billionaire beauty mogul.

    Netizens claimed it’s the typical reaction “when the men see money lol.”

    “And just like that, she’s richer than Justin,” read one comment on social media

    Justin Bieber and Hailey sharing an intimate moment in a close-up photo highlighting their relationship.

    Image credits: haileybieber

    “He’s not letting that paycheck go!!” read one comment online, while another said she’s “bailing her husband out.”

    “She piggy banked off his name to get where she’s at. his turn to collect,” another wrote.

    “They said Bieber was broke,” said one. “She said hold up baby watch this I got us.”

    “I hope he doesn’t blow all of her money,” one commented 

    Justin Bieber affectionately holding wife Hailey’s chest while they smile in a candid, intimate moment inside a vehicle

    Image credits: justinbieber

    Comment on social media about Justin Bieber grabbing wife Hailey’s breasts in a post after she became a billionaire.

    The PDA-filled pictures were posted on the same day Hailey announced the next chapter of her beauty empire, which became widely popular among millennials and Gen Z.

    “I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of rhode,” she said.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Justin Bieber grabbing wife Hailey’s breasts in a recent post.

    “I found a like-minded disruptor with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do and will help us continue to grow the brand,” she continued.

    As part of the acquisition, the budget beauty giant would be paying $800 million in a combination of cash and stock to Hailey, her cofounders Lauren Ratner and Michael D. Ratner, and CEO Nick Vlahos.

    The beauty mogul said she was excited to step into the role of chief creative officer and head of innovation

    Hailey Bieber applying lip gloss, wearing a black leather top showing cleavage in a dimly lit setting.

    Image credits: haileybieber

    The additional $200 million of potential earnout would be subject to performance and growth factors.

    Hailey said she was “invigorated, excited and more ready” to serve as rhode’s chief creative officer and head of innovation, and also act as a strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty.

    Hailey Bieber in a cream suit posing confidently at a desk, related to Justin Bieber grabbing wife Hailey’s breasts news.

    Image credits: haileybieber

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment praising Hailey with major boss energy and fire and briefcase emojis.

    The skincare queen went on to thank her team and her community for supporting her along this journey.

    The news sparked mixed reactions online, with skeptics saying, “Of course she had to do something since her man not working.”

    Another wrote, “Well that’s one way to leverage your star power…”

    “I had no idea her brand was this successful,” one said after the news of the acquisition

    Makeup products neatly arranged in a drawer, showcasing various rhode cosmetics lip and face items.

    Image credits: haileybieber

    Loyal fans expressed support and said, “Her stuff is so good! Definitely a smart choice by e.l.f.”

    “She’s on fire! 3 years is a remarkable timeframe to achieve such success,” read one compliment.

    Amid Hailey’s growing success, Justin recently stirred drama online over his wife’s first Vogue cover.

    He shared a picture of the glossy Summer 2025 issue and said this reminded him of when Hailey and him “got into a huge fight.”

    Justin recently stirred drama online over his wife’s first Vogue cover

    Hailey Bieber on Vogue cover wearing striped shirt, related to Justin Bieber grabbing Hailey’s breasts post billionaire news.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    “I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue,” he wrote in a since-deleted caption. “Yikes I know, so mean.”

    The Sorry singer said he felt “so disrespected” that he thought he had to “get even.”

    “I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even,” he continued. “We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection.”


    Comment on social media post by Brandon Flarity joking about prenup related to Justin Bieber and Hailey’s relationship.

    He then asked for forgiveness from his wife and mother of his son Jack Blues.

    “So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken,” he concluded.

    The caption was removed and replaced with a string of emojis – “🤷🫵🏻🫶🏼🥹”

    “That’s such a weird post. Just be a supportive husband. How gross is that, to say that to your wife?” one source told Page Six about the eyebrow-raising caption.

    The pop singer asked his wife to forgive him in the since-deleted caption

    Justin Bieber embracing wife Hailey on a yacht at sunset with ocean in the background.

    Image credits: haileybieber

    Comment by Erin Ouellette reacting to Justin Bieber grabbing wife Hailey’s breasts in a post after she became a billionaire.

    But another source, reportedly close to the couple, said it was Justin’s way of saying “I’m sorry for doubting you, congratulations.”

    Hailey “knows his personality” and they “love each other,” the source added.

    “She’s been really good for him. He had to grow up. He was a teenager,” they added.

    Following reports about Justin’s money problems, “Hailey’s 100% the breadwinner now,” a source said

    Hailey Bieber smiling in a black strapless dress posing indoors after becoming a billionaire in a stylish look.

    Image credits: haileybieber

    Social media comment referencing Justin Bieber and the Bieber residence shortly after Hailey's billionaire milestone.

    For months, fans have claimed the Grammy winner was “stuck in a loveless marriage” and speculated whether he was headed for a divorce.

    The rumors flared when Justin’s Instagram account briefly unfollowed Hailey in January.

    Instagram post by Justin Bieber reflecting on his relationship with Hailey and their personal growth after her success.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    A TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber documentary also claimed that the Peaches singer was on the verge of “financial collapse” in 2022.

    His money problems reportedly pushed him to sell his music catalog for $200 million.

    “Hailey’s 100% the breadwinner now; and watch that company [Rhode] sell for, if not a billion, right under that,” a source told Page Six last week.

    “She just sold her company for $1 billion and he’s broke.. Of course he loves her again,” one wrote online

    Comment on social media post discussing Justin Bieber grabbing wife Hailey’s breasts shortly after she became a billionaire.

    Comment by Tanya Douglas about Hailey selling her company for 1 billion dollars and Justin Bieber being broke.

    Social media comment criticizing Justin Bieber grabbing wife Hailey’s breasts in a recent post.

    Comment on social media post by Syeena Fowler reacting with laughter emoji to a message about Justin Bieber and Hailey.

    Facebook comment by Jeff Foster saying I smell a divorce with reaction emojis on a white background.

    Comment on social media post discussing Justin Bieber grabbing wife Hailey’s breasts after she became a billionaire.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Justin Bieber and Hailey related to a product line and support.

    Comment from Beldred Matywatwya saying now she should book her husband into rehab in a social media post.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment humorously mentioning Justin and money in relation to a recent post.

    Comment by Alicia Story discussing the rise of makeup companies and billionaires in a social media post.

    Comment on social media about Justin Bieber grabbing wife Hailey’s breasts after she became a billionaire.

    Comment from Shalleah Camparsi reacting to Justin Bieber and Hailey’s relationship status, displayed on social media.

    Comment from Isabelle Leroy praising a post about Hailey becoming a billionaire after lip gloss success.

    Comment from top fan Owiroh John Otieno advising to focus on own relationship and let Bieber be.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

