Justin Bieber Grabs Wife Hailey’s Breasts In Post Shared Shortly After She Became A Billionaire

Hailey Bieber grabbed a billion-dollar deal, and Justin Bieber grabbed a handful of her breasts (literally).

The Baby singer shared steamy snaps with his wife after she landed a massive deal, selling her Rhode Skin cosmetics company to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion.

Netizens immediately claimed the company’s sale was good news for Justin, who has been at the center of speculations about his financial status, marital relationship, and personal well-being in the last few months.

“She just sold her company for $1 billion and he’s broke.. Of course he loves her again,” one wrote online.

“And just like that….Justin’s money troubles are over,” one said online after Rhode Skin’s acquisition.

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber

The 31-year-old singer appeared ecstatic in his recent pictures with his wife.

There was no caption, just a kiss and a chest grab between the singer and the billionaire beauty mogul.

Netizens claimed it’s the typical reaction “when the men see money lol.”

“And just like that, she’s richer than Justin,” read one comment on social media

Share icon

Image credits: haileybieber

“He’s not letting that paycheck go!!” read one comment online, while another said she’s “bailing her husband out.”

“She piggy banked off his name to get where she’s at. his turn to collect,” another wrote.

“They said Bieber was broke,” said one. “She said hold up baby watch this I got us.”

“I hope he doesn’t blow all of her money,” one commented

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber

The PDA-filled pictures were posted on the same day Hailey announced the next chapter of her beauty empire, which became widely popular among millennials and Gen Z.

“I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of rhode,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

“I found a like-minded disruptor with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do and will help us continue to grow the brand,” she continued.

As part of the acquisition, the budget beauty giant would be paying $800 million in a combination of cash and stock to Hailey, her cofounders Lauren Ratner and Michael D. Ratner, and CEO Nick Vlahos.

The beauty mogul said she was excited to step into the role of chief creative officer and head of innovation

Share icon

Image credits: haileybieber

The additional $200 million of potential earnout would be subject to performance and growth factors.

Hailey said she was “invigorated, excited and more ready” to serve as rhode’s chief creative officer and head of innovation, and also act as a strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty.

Share icon

Image credits: haileybieber

The skincare queen went on to thank her team and her community for supporting her along this journey.

The news sparked mixed reactions online, with skeptics saying, “Of course she had to do something since her man not working.”

Another wrote, “Well that’s one way to leverage your star power…”

“I had no idea her brand was this successful,” one said after the news of the acquisition

Share icon

Image credits: haileybieber

Loyal fans expressed support and said, “Her stuff is so good! Definitely a smart choice by e.l.f.”

“She’s on fire! 3 years is a remarkable timeframe to achieve such success,” read one compliment.

Amid Hailey’s growing success, Justin recently stirred drama online over his wife’s first Vogue cover.

He shared a picture of the glossy Summer 2025 issue and said this reminded him of when Hailey and him “got into a huge fight.”

Justin recently stirred drama online over his wife’s first Vogue cover

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber

“I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue,” he wrote in a since-deleted caption. “Yikes I know, so mean.”

The Sorry singer said he felt “so disrespected” that he thought he had to “get even.”

“I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even,” he continued. “We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

He then asked for forgiveness from his wife and mother of his son Jack Blues.

“So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken,” he concluded.

The caption was removed and replaced with a string of emojis – “🤷🫵🏻🫶🏼🥹”

“That’s such a weird post. Just be a supportive husband. How gross is that, to say that to your wife?” one source told Page Six about the eyebrow-raising caption.

The pop singer asked his wife to forgive him in the since-deleted caption

Share icon

Image credits: haileybieber

But another source, reportedly close to the couple, said it was Justin’s way of saying “I’m sorry for doubting you, congratulations.”

Hailey “knows his personality” and they “love each other,” the source added.

“She’s been really good for him. He had to grow up. He was a teenager,” they added.

Following reports about Justin’s money problems, “Hailey’s 100% the breadwinner now,” a source said

Share icon

Image credits: haileybieber

For months, fans have claimed the Grammy winner was “stuck in a loveless marriage” and speculated whether he was headed for a divorce.

The rumors flared when Justin’s Instagram account briefly unfollowed Hailey in January.

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber

A TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber documentary also claimed that the Peaches singer was on the verge of “financial collapse” in 2022.

His money problems reportedly pushed him to sell his music catalog for $200 million.

“Hailey’s 100% the breadwinner now; and watch that company [Rhode] sell for, if not a billion, right under that,” a source told Page Six last week.

