“Everyone told me how fat I was”: Khloé Kardashian Responds To Weight Loss Trolls Amid Ozempic Speculation

Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Khloé Kardashian has broken her silence on the challenges she faced during her shockingly successful weight loss journey.

The multifaceted celebrity started on the fitness project leading up to her 2016 divorce from Lamar Odom, and showed off the fruits of her labors in late April this year when she posted photographs.

She said that by losing weight, she opened herself up to a whole new kind of attention.

Social media suspects Ozempic.

Although commonly appreciated as a success, her wellness milestone drew its fair share of criticism, with some suspecting the use of the weight-loss medication, Ozempic.

In a recent episode of her podcast Khloé in Wonderland, she told Whitney Simmons that she was called out over her new look, with some even dubbing her a traitor.

Losing weight exposed her to a whole new spectrum of criticism

“I never thought I was fat until I got on TV and everyone told me how fat I was,” Khloé told Simmons.

“I didn’t know I was fat. What’s interesting is, looking back, I’m like, wait, I actually wasn’t as fat as even I convinced myself that I was. But it was a different time, too. People were so thin during that time,” her account continued.

Her previous image came with its advantages and one of them was confidence. “I think because, like, what are going to say about me? I know all the things you’re going to say.”

Losing weight, however, exposed Khloé to a whole new spectrum of criticism.

Khloe claims that she, at one point, hated the attention she was getting

The first consequence of her success came from within.

“When I started my fitness journey and, like, becoming in shape, I felt such a need that I had to keep this up, like even if it wasn’t for me,” she recalled.

Then came the pressure of being in the spotlight: “I felt like, ‘Well, I can’t get fat again, because everyone is expecting that to happen.’”

She also spoke about the effect of the not-so-personal project — thanks to the glare of fame’s spotlight — on her sense of self.

“It was also a different type of attention I was now receiving. And then once I got a little older, I was like, ‘Wait, this is gross.’ I hated that that’s why I was getting more attention because I looked a certain way.”

The 40-year-old claims she realized that her happiness was more important than the criticism

Those who saw the 40-year-old as a champion for the plus-sized were disappointed. “When I lost weight, I was ‘a traitor to the bigger community’; I’m ‘not myself’; I’m ‘not funny anymore.’ I’m not all the things that I still am at my core.”

Khloe disagreed with this perception, saying, “I just aesthetically look a little different.” It became clear to the hyphenate that she was never going to please everyone.

“I’ve learned, no matter what, I’m never going to make people happy because I was once bigger, I was thinner, and I had the same amount of people, but from different ends. “You know what, I’m never going to make everyone happy. But am I happy? Okay, cool,” she told Simmons.

A photo drew a reaction from Paris Hilton

Khloe has been documenting her gains–or rather, losses–on Instagram and posted a glaring depiction of her progress in April.

The photo shows the 40-year-old in a two-piece bikini and a pair of sneakers posing with her 7-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

She flaunts her new look with washboard abs on a physique with very little fat to spare.

The picture drew a wide array of reactions, including one from the socialite Paris Hilton, who showed her appreciation for the new look with a smiley face.

Social media thinks the image is a thirst trap–with a kid

The rest of social media was largely against the photo, and the first critic took issue with Khloé’s choice of clothes, saying: “Who puts on a bikini and tennis shoes and takes pics with their kid?”

“Yall gotta chill with the Ozempic life,” wrote another, hinting at a weight-loss medication popular among women.

“If u wanna make it a thirst trap then do that but without the kids,” wrote another.

Social media connects with the idea that weight loss reduces confidence

