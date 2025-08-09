Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kim Kardashian Travels To Mexico For Procedure Unavailable In US, Shares Surgery Room Pics
Kim Kardashian on private jet traveling to Mexico for medical procedure unavailable in US, sharing surgery room pics.
Celebrities, Society

Kim Kardashian Travels To Mexico For Procedure Unavailable In US, Shares Surgery Room Pics

Reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has taken to her Instagram account to show off her recent visit abroad for a version of stem cell therapy unavailable in the United States.

Fans have long associated the 44-year-old SKIMS entrepreneur and her siblings with excessive surgery, Ozempic, and Botox, but this procedure appears to have been for an actual health issue.

Highlights
  • Kim says a stem cell procedure in Mexico healed her chronic back and shoulder pain.
  • Muse stem cell therapy is not FDA-approved for widespread use in the U.S.
  • Fans split between praising her recovery and criticizing her privilege.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians alum claims she travelled all the way to Mexico for the operation.

    It was not Kim Kardashian’s first stem cell procedure

    Kim Kardashian seated in private jet cabin, dressed in casual gray outfit, traveling to Mexico for procedure unavailable in US.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Commenting on an August 8 photo dump depicting herself posing with her sister Khloe and the professional who presumably performed the Muse stem cell treatment, Dr. Adeel Khan, she wrote:

    “Two years ago, I tore my shoulder while lifting weights, leaving me in debilitating pain. I tried everything to find relief, then I learned about the potential of stem cell therapy and met Dr. Adeel Khan at Eterna.

    “His team treated my shoulder with Dezawa Muse cells™️, and the results were immediate. I regained full range of motion, and my shoulder has felt completely normal ever since.”

    Kim Kardashian with child on plane traveling to Mexico for procedure unavailable in US, sharing surgery room pictures.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Based on this experience, she claimed, she returned to the medico’s offices for yet another procedure.

    While advertising the doctor’s work, she was sure to add that it may not work for everyone

    “Encouraged by this success, I recently returned to Dr. Khan to address chronic back pain that I have been suffering with for years,” Kim–who has vehemently denied ever going under the knife for cosmetic reasons–continued.

    Medical professionals performing surgery in a sterile room during a procedure in Mexico unavailable in US.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    “The Muse stem cell treatment was a game-changer once again. I experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone.

    “If you’re struggling with back pain, I can’t recommend this treatment enough – it transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down,” the caption read, showing her in black pajamas and the doctor in maroon scrubs perched on an examination couch.

    She was careful to insert a disclaimer, writing: 

    “Of course, everyone is different, and I’m just sharing what has worked for me lately. Definitely do your own homework and talk to medical professionals.”

    Close-up of gloved hands preparing IV fluids in a medical setting related to Kim Kardashian Mexico procedure.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Kim elaborated: “Since Muse stem cells aren’t yet accessible in the US, I had to travel to Mexico to be treated by Dr. Khan’s team.”

    Stem cell treatment is available in the U.S. but it is heavily regulated 

    While not entirely banned in America, stem cell research and procedures are regulated to the point that for many, it is impractical.

    A legal firm specializing in business rendering medical services, Cohen Healthcare, explains: 

    “Generally, stem cells products cannot be approved for market use unless the stem cell products are either approved by the FDA (premarket approval or 510 (k) clearance)) or are studied in a clinical investigation that is approved by the FDA.”

    “The review process also generally investigates how the stem cell therapy will be manufactured so the “FDA can make sure appropriate steps are being taken to help assure the product’s safety, purity, and strength (potency),” the assessment continues.

    Stem cell infographic showing its functions including reducing inflammation, fighting cell death, and differentiating into multiple tissues.

    Image credits: Regen Orthopedics

    “The FDA also requires sufficient data from animal studies to help evaluate any potential risks associated with product use.”

    Kim is known to deny going under the knife for other, cosmetic procedures 

    Kim’s announcement comes on the heels of Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos’s $50 million wedding in Venice.

    The entire Kardashian-Jenner brood put in an appearance, dressed to impress (that may have been the goal), sporting curves and slim waists and giving rise to plastic surgery, Botox and Ozempic speculation.

    Medical professional preparing treatment in a clinic, related to Kim Kardashian travels to Mexico for procedure not available in US.

    Image credits: JSB.co/Unsplash

    “The Kardashians were sure to put on a show, with Khloe and Kim striking a pose for Kris Jenner and everybody else with a camera,” Bored Panda reported on June 27.

    “Kim […] in May this year, denied having plastic surgery, showed off her curves (and a defined waist) in a figure-hugging snake print dress.”

    The internet is not impressed with many cynical over her propensity to spend

    Kim Kardashian in a fur coat and brown outfit, highlighting her look before and after traveling to Mexico for surgery.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    While the recent  update drew a few positive remarks, a fair amount of fan reactions to the post proved cynical, and one wrote: 

    “Maybe if you wouldn’t wear such tight clothing, like a corset, you wouldn’t have back problems. It’s just not well received coming from someone who can “buy” whatever health care they need. Cry me a river! “

    Kim Kardashian taking a mirror selfie in a floral bikini, linked to her travel to Mexico for surgery unavailable in the US.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    “Wow, the privilege to fly on your personal plane to Mexico. Not everybody can do that,” echoed another.

    “But let me know if you want to forgive my student loans. That’s another thing not offered here in the US,” wrote a critic, marveling at Kim’s propensity to splurge.

    A faction of the internet thinks that she is boastful

    Comment by Carrie Favors discussing silicone breaking down, related to Kim Kardashian travels to Mexico for procedure unavailable in US.

    Social media post by Kimberly Zander with comment about removing toxic plastic related to Kim Kardashian procedure in Mexico.

    Kim Kardashian traveling to Mexico for a medical procedure unavailable in the US, sharing surgery room images.

    Comment by Mary Shirley joking about being over 40 and referencing Kim Kardashian with emoji reactions.

    Comment box with text saying a person named Marilyn Rose responding "Ya well you can afford it ...go onnnn" in a casual online conversation.

    Comment by Lesa Lynne stating carrying implants all day can cause backache in black bold text and regular font on a light blue and white background.

    Comment by Teresa Brooke about chronic back pain and desire for treatment related to Kim Kardashian surgery in Mexico.

    Kim Kardashian sharing photos from surgery room during Mexico medical procedure not available in US.

    User profile photo of Marie-Ann Froud with text comment about South Park, related to Kim Kardashian travels to Mexico for procedure unavailable in US.

    Kim Kardashian in surgery room in Mexico for a procedure unavailable in the US, sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes images.

    Comment from Miasola Solamia expressing support for Kim Kardashian's Mexico procedure and wishing for funds to send her husband for treatment.

    Comment about fibromyalgia and hope for a cure shared in response to Kim Kardashian surgery room pics from Mexico procedure.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poking around the Internet, there are places in the US that offer stem cell therapy for back issues. The cost for treatments can by anywhere from $5,000 USD to $50,000 USD depending on where you have it done, what kind of problem you have and what kind of cells are used. Would be curious as to what Kim paid.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
