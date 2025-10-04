“Bring Buccal Fat Back”: Demi Lovato’s Dramatic New Look Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

ADVERTISEMENT

Multi-Hyphenate Demi Lovato was photographed at the Paris Fashion Week, and it drew a slew of compliments from fans awed by “aging backwards” looks, but not without a “buccal fat removal” quip.

The sighting and the attached cosmetic surgery speculation, along with praise for her youthful looks, come despite her struggles with substances and “accidental” weight loss over the years.

Notably, Lovato, while admitting to using Xeomin anti-wrinkle injections and even acting as a spokesperson for said brand, never confirmed having plastic surgery.

Netizens and tabloids weighed in on what some described as an ageless look

An image, published by Brazilian media outlet PopTime, captured Lovato, Jenna Ortega, and Taylor Hill looking polished and ageless.

Her presence at the glitzy event was also observed by numerous outlets, including Women’s Wear Daily, which dubbed one of her outfits comprising loose-fitting slacks and a silky bra as a “viral office siren aesthetic.”

In another, she was seen sporting an oversized double-breasted blazer along with a cut-off mini skirt to match while covering her upper half with a brown and white chequered button-up shirt.

Her smooth visage was not lost on the Daily Mail, which captured the look and described it as “taut.”

But it was the fans who had the last word.

One netizen thinks she may have had a buccal fat removal procedure

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

In response to her appearance on social media, one person homed in on her mouth and asked why she was pouting.

“High fashion front row looks so uncomfortable. I’d rather be in sweats watching the livestream,” remarked another, and was echoed by “I thought celebrities are supposed to be pretty…”

“What kind of zombiefication is this?” questioned one critic.

Then, inevitably, the conversation steered towards cosmetic procedures when one person wrote: “Bring back buccal fat….”

Demi Lovato has however, admitted to using a Botox-like injectable called Xeomin

The buccal fat removal procedure involves a small incision on the inside of the mouth.

The surgeon will then remove enough fat to attain the desired lean-jawed look before closing the cuts with dissolvable stitches.

While Lovato has made no admissions along these lines, she has previously admitted to using the Botox-like injectable toxin, Xeomin.

The substance, once squirted beneath the skin, fights the nerves that trigger muscle contractions in the face and is thus used against frown lines and the like.

Speaking to People in March 2024, Lovato described her use of Xeomin as a choice that is “empowering.”

Lovato’s revelations about Xeomin was in a bid to challenge the taboo around injectables

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Ortega (@jennaortegabra)

“I’ve incorporated Xeomin into my routine every three months, and it gives me the results I want while still looking like myself,” Lovato’s explanation continued.



“There are times I like to get glam and times when I don’t like to wear makeup at all, and this gives me the confidence for both.”

She went on to say that she was “always transparent with her fans” before claiming that her use of Xeomin in her beauty routine was something she wanted to share.

“It normalizes it and takes the taboo away from injectables.”

The youthful looks are despite years of voracious substance misuse

“It’s all about what makes you feel like your best self. Don’t listen to naysayers. Do what makes you feel comfortable in your own skin,” Lovato declared.

The youthful looks and the apparent aging backwards comes after years struggling with illegal substances.

According to Lovato, now 33, during a 2013 interview with the Huffington Post her dependence was so voracious that she would take the stuff onto planes with her.

“I couldn’t go 30 minutes to an hour without […], and I would bring it on airplanes.”

“I would smuggle it basically and just wait until everyone in first class would go to sleep, and I would do it right there,” she recalled.

Some netizens think she looks stunning, despite her foray into mind-bending chemicals

Then in 2018, she relapsed, this time adding a few more mind-bending chemicals to her repertoire and as a result over did it, perVice.

The result was a series of strokes and a heart attack.

The AAC advocacy observes, Lovato didn’t let her vices win, and as noted on social media, she is still “stunning in [her] looks.” At least a percentage of social media.

Others are saying she looks like Ezra Miller.

Social media is divided by what they see

