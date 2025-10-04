Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Bring Buccal Fat Back”: Demi Lovato’s Dramatic New Look Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation
Demi Lovato with dramatic new look featuring sleek black hair and sharp facial features sparking buccal fat plastic surgery speculation
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Bring Buccal Fat Back”: Demi Lovato’s Dramatic New Look Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Multi-Hyphenate Demi Lovato was photographed at the Paris Fashion Week, and it drew a slew of compliments from fans awed by “aging backwards” looks, but not without a “buccal fat removal” quip.

The sighting and the attached cosmetic surgery speculation, along with praise for her youthful looks, come despite her struggles with substances and “accidental” weight loss over the years.

Highlights
  • Demi Lovato, 33, appeared radiant at Paris Fashion Week, prompting “aging backwards” remarks.
  • Fans speculated she had buccal fat removal, though she’s only admitted to using Xeomin injectables.
  • The star’s rejuvenated appearance comes after a long and public battle with substance misuse.

Notably, Lovato, while admitting to using Xeomin anti-wrinkle injections and even acting as a spokesperson for said brand, never confirmed having plastic surgery.

RELATED:

    Netizens and tabloids weighed in on what some described as an ageless look

    "Bring Buccal Fat Back": Demi Lovato’s Dramatic New Look Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

    Image credits: ddlovato

    An image, published by Brazilian media outlet PopTime, captured Lovato, Jenna Ortega, and Taylor Hill looking polished and ageless.

    Her presence at the glitzy event was also observed by numerous outlets, including Women’s Wear Daily, which dubbed one of her outfits comprising loose-fitting slacks and a silky bra as a “viral office siren aesthetic.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In another, she was seen sporting an oversized double-breasted blazer along with a cut-off mini skirt to match while covering her upper half with a brown and white chequered button-up shirt.

    "Bring Buccal Fat Back": Demi Lovato’s Dramatic New Look Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

    Image credits: ddlovato

    Her smooth visage was not lost on the Daily Mail, which captured the look and described it as “taut.”

    But it was the fans who had the last word.

    One netizen thinks she may have had a buccal fat removal procedure 

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

    In response to her appearance on social media, one person homed in on her mouth and asked why she was pouting.

    “High fashion front row looks so uncomfortable. I’d rather be in sweats watching the livestream,” remarked another, and was echoed by “I thought celebrities are supposed to be pretty…”

    “What kind of zombiefication is this?” questioned one critic.

    Then, inevitably, the conversation steered towards cosmetic procedures when one person wrote: “Bring back buccal fat….”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Demi Lovato has however, admitted to using a Botox-like injectable called Xeomin

    "Bring Buccal Fat Back": Demi Lovato’s Dramatic New Look Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

    Image credits: Rachel Murray/Neil Mockford

    The buccal fat removal procedure involves a small incision on the inside of the mouth.  

    The surgeon will then remove enough fat to attain the desired lean-jawed look before closing the cuts with dissolvable stitches.

    While Lovato has made no admissions along these lines, she has previously admitted to using the Botox-like injectable toxin, Xeomin.

    "Bring Buccal Fat Back": Demi Lovato’s Dramatic New Look Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

    Image credits: Sara Jaye/Bravo

    The substance, once squirted beneath the skin, fights the nerves that trigger muscle contractions in the face and is thus used against frown lines and the like.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Speaking to People in March 2024, Lovato described her use of Xeomin as a choice that is “empowering.”

    Lovato’s revelations about Xeomin was in a bid to challenge the taboo around injectables

    “I’ve incorporated Xeomin into my routine every three months, and it gives me the results I want while still looking like myself,” Lovato’s explanation continued.

    “There are times I like to get glam and times when I don’t like to wear makeup at all, and this gives me the confidence for both.”

    She went on to say that she was “always transparent with her fans” before claiming that her use of Xeomin in her beauty routine was something she wanted to share.

    “It normalizes it and takes the taboo away from injectables.”

    The youthful looks are despite years of voracious substance misuse

    "Bring Buccal Fat Back": Demi Lovato’s Dramatic New Look Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

    Image credits: ddlovato

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s all about what makes you feel like your best self. Don’t listen to naysayers. Do what makes you feel comfortable in your own skin,” Lovato declared.

    The youthful looks and the apparent aging backwards comes after years struggling with illegal substances.

    According to Lovato, now 33, during a 2013 interview with the Huffington Post her dependence was so voracious that she would take the stuff onto planes with her.

    "Bring Buccal Fat Back": Demi Lovato’s Dramatic New Look Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

    Image credits: ddlovato

    “I couldn’t go 30 minutes to an hour without […], and I would bring it on airplanes.”

    “I would smuggle it basically and just wait until everyone in first class would go to sleep, and I would do it right there,” she recalled.

    Some netizens think she looks stunning, despite her foray into mind-bending chemicals 

    "Bring Buccal Fat Back": Demi Lovato’s Dramatic New Look Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

    Image credits: B_Fr4nk

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Then in 2018, she relapsed, this time adding a few more mind-bending chemicals to her repertoire and as a result over did it, perVice.

    The result was a series of strokes and a heart attack.

    The AAC advocacy observes, Lovato didn’t let her vices win, and as noted on social media, she is still “stunning in [her] looks.” At least a percentage of social media.

    Others are saying she looks like Ezra Miller.

    Social media is divided by what they see

    "Bring Buccal Fat Back": Demi Lovato’s Dramatic New Look Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

    Image credits: VanHoVibes

    "Bring Buccal Fat Back": Demi Lovato’s Dramatic New Look Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

    Image credits: Dove56572245

    "Bring Buccal Fat Back": Demi Lovato’s Dramatic New Look Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

    Image credits: conehex7

    "Bring Buccal Fat Back": Demi Lovato’s Dramatic New Look Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

    Image credits: CO9thJune

    "Bring Buccal Fat Back": Demi Lovato’s Dramatic New Look Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

    Image credits: Tragically68223

    "Bring Buccal Fat Back": Demi Lovato’s Dramatic New Look Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

    Image credits: Th3Tr0ubleMaker

    "Bring Buccal Fat Back": Demi Lovato’s Dramatic New Look Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

    Image credits: minimizeyours

    "Bring Buccal Fat Back": Demi Lovato’s Dramatic New Look Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

    Image credits: leprophetebleuX

    "Bring Buccal Fat Back": Demi Lovato’s Dramatic New Look Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

    Image credits: elton_marcelo

    "Bring Buccal Fat Back": Demi Lovato’s Dramatic New Look Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

    Image credits: ffbgwvs46p

    "Bring Buccal Fat Back": Demi Lovato’s Dramatic New Look Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

    Image credits: J_Hunt_1976

    "Bring Buccal Fat Back": Demi Lovato’s Dramatic New Look Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

    Image credits: vandarte34

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Plastic surgery
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    0

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT