“She’s Done”: Ariana Grande’s Cryptic “Last Hurrah” Announcement Leaves Fans Heartbroken
Ariana Grande left fans stunned and heartbroken after revealing that her upcoming tour may serve as her “last hurrah,” a cryptic confession that immediately sparked speculation about whether she was stepping back from the music world.
The star made the surprising admission during a recent podcast appearance, hinting at a major shift in her life and career without fully spelling out what comes next. For many fans, particularly in countries like Australia, the sudden announcement felt like a goodbye draped in mystery.
- Fans were left stunned after Ariana Grande hinted that her upcoming tour may be her “last hurrah.”
- The pop star opened up about closing a major chapter without outright saying the word.
- Global fans, especially in Australia, expressed heartbreak over the star’s uncertain future.
Ariana Grande opened up about entering a new chapter in her life
Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
During her recent appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, the singer shared that the next decade of her life will look very different from the nonstop grind she’s lived since her teens.
Grande explained that she’s gearing up for an intimate tour she deeply cares about, but hinted that it might be the last one for a “long, long, long time.”
Image credits: Good Hang with Amy Poehler
She didn’t explicitly say the word that fans fear most. Instead, she delivered a soft-spoken confession that seemed to carry a lot of emotional weight.
“The last 10 or 15 years were very different than the ones that are coming up. And I don’t want to say definitively… I do know I’m very excited for this small tour.
Image credits: Good Hang with Amy Poehler
“I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long time. I’m going to give it my all. And it’s going to be beautiful, and I’m so grateful. But that’s why I’m doing it. I’m like, one last hurrah. For now,” she told the podcast host.
Poehler sensed the moment, lightly responding: “Never say never.” Grande agreed, but she didn’t offer reassurance, either.
this makes me so sad .. the last tour from ariana grande for a while. pic.twitter.com/cdB5Kc35N2
— s ☼ (@sunshinesnati0n) November 18, 2025
Ariana Grande has experienced a lot of heartbreak and trauma during her long, storied career in the music industry
Image credits: ElysiaRavenson
The star has lived through more trauma than most performers her age, from the Manchester concert tragedy to the heartbreak surrounding the loss of Mac Miller, according to a news.com.au report.
In a way, her comments on the Good Hang podcast suggest that Grande seems ready to focus on quieter parts of her life, even if that means stepping away from the spotlight that defined most of her life.
Image credits: ASCBofficial
Grande started performing in front of cameras when she was 15, after she was cast as Cat Valentine in Nickelodeon’s Victorious.
After she left the show, she focused on her music career, and she has never really stopped since. Her music career is notable, with two Grammy wins and 19 nominations.
Image credits: Tomasz “odder” Kozlowski/Wikimedia
Fans around the world fear she’s soft-launching her retirement
Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The moment Grande’s words hit social media, the reaction was immediate. One X user summed up the mood in one line. “Catch her now or cry forever, basically,” the fan wrote.
Others were convinced she was gently signaling her exit from the stage. “Oh, she’s done with the stage,” one wrote. “So basically… this is the ‘don’t ask me for another tour’ warning,” wrote another.
Image credits: lo13648929
Others compared her to fellow music icon Rihanna, who has taken some years off the music industry. “Oh yeah she’s definitely finna pull a Rihanna! Happy for her tbh, she probably tired of doing the same s**t,” another wrote.
Some of her fans were more reflective. “This feels like a tender reminder to cherish rare moments, because when someone says it may not happen again for a long time, it shows how precious the season is and how much heart is poured into it,” the fan wrote.
Image credits: cocoharris00
Grande’s Australian fans feel especially forgotten following her recent comments
Image credits: wickedmovie
For fans worldwide, the heartbreak is real. Grande’s upcoming and potentially final tour will only visit the UK and North America. It will skip countries such as Australia, which she has not visited in nearly a decade.
“This is such a slap in the face,” one fan wrote. “She’s never coming back,” another added. One more vented: “Girl, I love you, but why not do a proper tour that all the fans can attend?”
Image credits: arianagrande
Her absence from Australia follows a recent uncomfortable run-in with Aussie “Serial Pest” Johnson Wen, who caused controversy recently when he jumped a barricade and rushed Grande during the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore.
Some netizens joked that Wen’s stunt, which left Grande visibly shaken, may have sealed the country’s fate.
Yet beneath the disappointment, one thing is clear. Fans aren’t just mourning the missed tour dates. They’re mourning what feels like the closing of an era.
Netizens shared their thoughts about Ariana Grande’s potential retirement from the stage on social media
Image credits: realitybites555
Image credits: AwanaGolu6377
Image credits: lunartydes
Image credits: spiritualbih
Image credits: swwtenr
Image credits: AirlearnApp
Image credits: asppenfawn
Image credits: enn_courage
Image credits: PoliticsNcats1
Image credits: _alphashark_
Image credits: Everrednow
Image credits: Darbytwopointoh
Image credits: miaasrem
Image credits: httpmoonshinee
Image credits: kfften
Image credits: dmsjjejf
27
0