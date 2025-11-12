“Viscerally Upsetting”: Ariana Grande Fans Concerned ‘Wicked’ Role Is “Sucking The Life Out Of Her” After Latest Appearance

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Wicked: For Good premiere in London on November 10, Ariana Grande’s stunning vintage gown wasn’t the only thing that had people talking.

Apart from her stunning attire, fans also expressed concern over the pop icon’s tired look, with one calling her photos at the event “viscerally upsetting.” As she joined her co-stars at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square, some fans wondered if the iconic role had drained her.

Highlights Fans have stated that Ariana Grande looked “viscerally upsetting” and “drained” at the London premiere of Wicked: For Good.

The pop star wore a rare 73-year-old gown designed by The Wizard of Oz’s original costume artist, Gilbert Adrian.

Many are speculating that the emotional toll of her dream role as Glinda may have caught up to her after years of transformation.

RELATED:

Ariana Grande’s decade of reinvention has left fans both inspired and worried

Ariana Grande in a black gown at Wicked premiere, with fans concerned her role is impacting her vitality.

Share icon

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Grande’s latest appearance was meant to be a triumphant moment to celebrate the finale of Wicked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Styled by Law Roach, she wore a one-shoulder black ballgown originally designed by legendary Wizard of Oz costume designer Gilbert Adrian in 1952.

Ariana Grande smiling at an event wearing a black dress and diamond necklace, fans concerned about Wicked role impact.

Share icon

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Grande shared that the gown felt deeply personal, according to People magazine.

“To now have it in our personal vintage collection, and to wear something made by him on this carpet, feels so emotional and meaningful,” she said, adding that she and Roach “cried many times during the fitting.”

Ariana Grande in black dress with updo hairstyle, fans concerned Wicked role is impacting her appearance and energy.

Share icon

Image credits: arianafeeds

ADVERTISEMENT

But as photos of her hit social media, reactions were mixed. “Y’all talking about Wicked healed her, looks like it sucked the life outta her,” one fan commented.

“I found these images viscerally upsetting. Poor girl,” another wrote.

Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern over Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' role, calling the images viscerally upsetting.

Share icon

Image credits: girIsixxx

ADVERTISEMENT

Others tried to keep things lighthearted: “She always looks like she just remembered she left the stove on,” one joked.

A few also noted that her current expressions seem “purposefully confused,” noting that the look “doesn’t quite reach the Audrey Hepburn vibe she’s going for.”

Ariana Grande may have paid the price of playing Glinda and living in the spotlight

Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern that Ariana Grande’s Wicked role is sucking the life out of her.

Share icon

Image credits: theslimfatale

ADVERTISEMENT

For Grande, the Wicked: For Good premiere marked another milestone. She began her career as Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s Victorious, a bubbly redhead role that required her to bleach and dye her hair every two weeks.

This process left her hair “completely destroyed,” she revealed later.

Two women in elegant black gowns posing in front of a large Wicked musical logo backdrop at an event appearance.

Share icon

Image credits: wickedmovie

When Sam & Cat ended in 2014, she pivoted toward music, where her signature high ponytail and powerhouse vocals made her an international sensation, according to the Daily Mail.

In the years since, she’s navigated extraordinary highs and devastating lows, including the 2017 Manchester concert tragedy that left her with PTSD. Her openness about those struggles has earned her admiration, but also heightened concern.

Ariana Grande in a black gown on stairs, fans concerned Wicked role is affecting her after recent appearance

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: arianagrande

ADVERTISEMENT

When Grande landed her “dream role” as Glinda in 2021, it seemed like a full-circle moment for the artist.

Yet both she and co-star Cynthia Erivo later admitted to The New York Times that the Wicked filming schedule had been “intense,” with each contracting COVID before crucial scenes.

Ariana Grande looking tired with thinning hair, sparking fan concern about her viscerally upsetting Wicked role.

Share icon

Image credits: canering

“We’d worked ourselves to the bone,” Erivo said. Grande echoed the sentiment, describing how she returned on set while still recovering from the illness.

“We only got sick once each, but both were before some of the most important works of the whole movie. Me was the week before ‘Popular.’ I came to set with a mask on my final days of recovery to learn the hallway finale,” Grande said at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern that Ariana Grande’s Wicked role is sucking the life out of her.

Share icon

Image credits: michaelcareyyy

Ariana Grande has asked fans to be kinder when talking about others’ appearances

Ariana Grande in a black one-shoulder dress, fans concerned Wicked role is affecting her energy after latest appearance.

Share icon

Image credits: arianagrande

ADVERTISEMENT

As concern about her appearance resurfaces, many longtime fans recalled a TikTok video from 2023, when Grande urged people to stop commenting on anyone’s body.

“I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what,” she said at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande wearing a dramatic black gown, fans express concern over her Wicked role affecting her deeply.

Share icon

Image credits: arianagrande

“If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is, healthy or unhealthy, big or small, this or that, s**y or not s**y, we should really work towards not doing that as much.”

In that video, she admitted that years earlier, when people thought she looked her healthiest, she had actually been at the lowest point of her life, on antidepressants, drinking, and eating poorly.

Twitter comment expressing concern about Ariana Grande's wellbeing, reflecting fan worries over her Wicked role impact.

Share icon

Image credits: robbouto

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think we should help each other work towards just being safer and keeping each other safer,” she shared.

“I know I shouldn’t have to explain that, but I do feel like maybe having an openness or vulnerability, something good might come from it. Healthy can look different.”

Ariana Grande taking a mirror selfie indoors, fans concerned Wicked role is affecting her energy and well-being.

Share icon

Image credits: arianagrande

ADVERTISEMENT

Three years after going blonde to embody Glinda, Grande recently returned to her natural brunette hair, posting a mirror selfie captioned, “It’s good to see me, isn’t it?”

While some expressed concern, others celebrated the return of her softer, more natural look.

Netizens shared their thoughts about Ariana Grande’s look at the Wicked: For Good premiere on social media

Screenshot of a fan comment expressing mixed feelings about Ariana Grande’s appearance in her Wicked role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Ariana Grande looking concerned during a recent appearance, with fans worried Wicked role is affecting her well-being

Share icon

Text post on a social platform reading haunted widow vibes, reflecting Ariana Grande fans concerned about her Wicked role.

Share icon

Comment on Ariana Grande fans concerned about Wicked role affecting her appearance and energy after recent appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media post expressing concern about Ariana Grande's appearance after her Wicked role.

Share icon

Comment expressing concern for Ariana Grande fans about her appearance, mentioning the impact of the Wicked role.

Share icon

Ariana Grande fans express concern that her Wicked role is visually impacting her energy and appearance after recent appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Comment expressing concern about Ariana Grande's Wicked role and its impact on her appearance and wellbeing.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Fan comment expressing concern over Ariana Grande's appearance in her Wicked role, calling it viscerally upsetting.

Share icon

Text post from user boafriend saying she should go back to her "yuh" brows, reflecting fan concern over Ariana Grande's Wicked role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Ariana Grande appearing exhausted during Wicked role, fans express concern it is viscerally upsetting her well-being.

Share icon

Ariana Grande looks visibly tired and upset during her latest Wicked role appearance, worrying fans about her well-being.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media post expressing concern that the Wicked role is negatively affecting Ariana Grande’s energy and appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Ariana Grande appearing visibly upset and exhausted, sparking fan concerns about her Wicked role impact.

Share icon