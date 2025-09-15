Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater Speaks Out Amid Breakup Rumors
Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Ethan Slater has broken his silence with some kind words about the pop superstar, even as speculation about their relationship continues to swirl.
Speaking on the red carpet at the Gen V season two premiere in West Hollywood, the Broadway actor praised Grande’s fandom and shared his thoughts on the frenzy surrounding her sold-out Eternal Sunshine tour.
- Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Ethan Slater spoke up about the singer amid breakup speculations.
- Slater praised Grande’s “ferocious” fans while addressing the chaos surrounding the Eternal Sunshine Tour's tickets.
- Rumors have been swirling as the couple faces public scrutiny ahead of their Wicked film debut.
His comments came at a delicate time as both stars are juggling major career milestones while navigating public scrutiny over their romance.
Ethan Slater praised Grande’s fandom as loyal and ferocious in their support for the singer
Image credits: Getty/JC Olivera
For Slater, who met Grande while filming Wicked about two years ago, the passion of her global fanbase has been impossible to ignore.
“Ari’s fans are unbelievable and incredible and ferocious in their support of her, and it’s a beautiful thing,” he toldPeople magazine.
Image credits: Getty/CBS Photo Archive
The 33-year-old actor added that he has been “sort of following along” as fans scrambled for tickets to her upcoming 2026 U.S. and U.K. tour dates.
The Eternal Sunshine Tour, which supports Grande’s seventh studio album of the same name, sold out in minutes during presale and general sale, leaving many fans empty-handed.
Image credits: TikTok/hollywoodreporter
Scalpers quickly scooped up tickets, reselling them on third-party platforms at prices several times their face value.
Slater acknowledged the fans’ frustration but emphasized that the overwhelming demand is also proof of Grande’s lasting impact.
@hollywoodreporter#ethanslater reveals if he has gotten any previews of #arianagrande‘s upcoming #eternalsunshinetour♬ original sound – The Hollywood Reporter
“I really hope that there are other opportunities to see her perform. It’s really intense, and I’ve been sort of following along, but it’s kind of an amazing thing that so many people wanna see her shows, you know? Like what a beautiful thing,” he said.
Rumors about Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship have been abounding as of late
Slater’s remarks came at a time when rumors about his relationship with Grande are making headlines.
The couple, who went public in July 2023 after both separated from their spouses, has faced skepticism from critics since the beginning.
Their romance has been described as tinged with controversy, but they have continued to appear together at select public events.
Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur
Interestingly enough, the pair were not sightedtogether at the MTV VMAs, where Grande recently scored three wins after being nominated for seven awards. Slater’s absence added fuel to the rumors that the pair had split.
Despite speculations about a potential breakup, both Grande and Slater are set to star in Wicked: For Good, the highly anticipated film set for release on November 21. Grande plays Glinda and Slater plays Boq in the upcoming film.
Image credits: Instagram/arianagrande
Netizens, for their part, found the rumors of the pair’s alleged splitunfortunate, especially since Ariana Grande is a very talented performer.
“Very sad. Out of the flock of ‘auto-tune nobodies,’ she is one of the very few who can really sing. It’s sad watching her fall apart so publicly,” one commenter wrote.
Image credits: Instagram/arianagrande
“So much talent. Sad and sorry,” wrote another.
Many also brought up Slater’s ex-wfe, Lily Jay, with some netizens stating that she should not take the Gen V actor back.
Image credits: Instagram/ethanslater
“I really don’t think it’s happened yet but, when she does finally break it off, I hope/pray his ex-wife won’t even consider taking him back,” one commenter stated.
“Somewhere, Lily Jay is laughing right now and feeling vindicated,” stated another.
Ariana Grande herself responded to the Eternal Sunshine Tour’s ticket chaos with a message to her fans
Grande herself spoke out about thecontroversy surrounding her Eternal Sunshine tour tickets.
In an Instagram Story, she told her fans she was “incredibly bothered” by the unfair ticketing system and promised that she and her team were “fighting for a solution.”
View this post on Instagram
Unlike many artists, Grande opted out of dynamic pricing, which meant that seats were set in advance at $79 to $799 before fees, excluding VIP packages, according to theDaily Mail.
Despite her effort to prioritize affordability, the lack of consumer-friendly options has forced many fans into the resale market and straight into the arms of scalpers.
Image credits: Instagram/arianagrande
To partly address the demand for her tickets, Grande added nine more dates to her already packed tour schedule.
Still, numerous fans remaineddisheartened by the lack of access to tickets.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship on social media
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I have made $500 reliably in one day!**That was my ideal day in my life and my boss was to a great degree content with me..CNN is additionally awed from my work and is outstandingly happy**Want the secret?** Copy this Website and choose HOME TECH OR MEDIA COPY THIS→→ EarnApp1.Com
I have made $500 reliably in one day!**That was my ideal day in my life and my boss was to a great degree content with me..CNN is additionally awed from my work and is outstandingly happy**Want the secret?** Copy this Website and choose HOME TECH OR MEDIA COPY THIS→→ EarnApp1.Com
16
1