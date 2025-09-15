Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater Speaks Out Amid Breakup Rumors

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Ethan Slater has broken his silence with some kind words about the pop superstar, even as speculation about their relationship continues to swirl.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Gen V season two premiere in West Hollywood, the Broadway actor praised Grande’s fandom and shared his thoughts on the frenzy surrounding her sold-out Eternal Sunshine tour.

His comments came at a delicate time as both stars are juggling major career milestones while navigating public scrutiny over their romance.

Ethan Slater praised Grande’s fandom as loyal and ferocious in their support for the singer

Ethan Slater at a red carpet event, wearing a black suit jacket amid Ariana Grande breakup rumors coverage.

For Slater, who met Grande while filming Wicked about two years ago, the passion of her global fanbase has been impossible to ignore.

“Ari’s fans are unbelievable and incredible and ferocious in their support of her, and it’s a beautiful thing,” he toldPeople magazine.

Ariana Grande smiling on stage wearing a black dress while Ethan Slater addresses breakup rumors.

The 33-year-old actor added that he has been “sort of following along” as fans scrambled for tickets to her upcoming 2026 U.S. and U.K. tour dates.

The Eternal Sunshine Tour, which supports Grande’s seventh studio album of the same name, sold out in minutes during presale and general sale, leaving many fans empty-handed.

Ethan Slater speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at a media event amid Ariana Grande breakup rumors.

Scalpers quickly scooped up tickets, reselling them on third-party platforms at prices several times their face value.

Slater acknowledged the fans’ frustration but emphasized that the overwhelming demand is also proof of Grande’s lasting impact.

“I really hope that there are other opportunities to see her perform. It’s really intense, and I’ve been sort of following along, but it’s kind of an amazing thing that so many people wanna see her shows, you know? Like what a beautiful thing,” he said.

Rumors about Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship have been abounding as of late

Text comment on social media saying oh theyre over finally, relating to Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater breakup rumors.

Slater’s remarks came at a time when rumors about his relationship with Grande are making headlines.

The couple, who went public in July 2023 after both separated from their spouses, has faced skepticism from critics since the beginning.

Their romance has been described as tinged with controversy, but they have continued to appear together at select public events.

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande posing together at an event amid breakup rumors and public attention.

Interestingly enough, the pair were not sightedtogether at the MTV VMAs, where Grande recently scored three wins after being nominated for seven awards. Slater’s absence added fuel to the rumors that the pair had split.

Despite speculations about a potential breakup, both Grande and Slater are set to star in Wicked: For Good, the highly anticipated film set for release on November 21. Grande plays Glinda and Slater plays Boq in the upcoming film.

Ariana Grande posing in a black dress with pink feathered details amid Ethan Slater breakup rumors.

Netizens, for their part, found the rumors of the pair’s alleged splitunfortunate, especially since Ariana Grande is a very talented performer.

“Very sad. Out of the flock of ‘auto-tune nobodies,’ she is one of the very few who can really sing. It’s sad watching her fall apart so publicly,” one commenter wrote.

Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater wearing a colorful sweater and bow tie posing indoors with Ariana Grande.

“So much talent. Sad and sorry,” wrote another.

Many also brought up Slater’s ex-wfe, Lily Jay, with some netizens stating that she should not take the Gen V actor back.

Ethan Slater wearing a green velvet tuxedo jacket and bow tie, posing indoors amid breakup rumors with Ariana Grande.

“I really don’t think it’s happened yet but, when she does finally break it off, I hope/pray his ex-wife won’t even consider taking him back,” one commenter stated.

“Somewhere, Lily Jay is laughing right now and feeling vindicated,” stated another.

Ariana Grande herself responded to the Eternal Sunshine Tour’s ticket chaos with a message to her fans

Comment discussing breakup rumors about Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Ethan Slater amid NDA and press tour restrictions.

Grande herself spoke out about thecontroversy surrounding her Eternal Sunshine tour tickets.

In an Instagram Story, she told her fans she was “incredibly bothered” by the unfair ticketing system and promised that she and her team were “fighting for a solution.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wicked: For Good (@wickedmovie)

Unlike many artists, Grande opted out of dynamic pricing, which meant that seats were set in advance at $79 to $799 before fees, excluding VIP packages, according to theDaily Mail.

Despite her effort to prioritize affordability, the lack of consumer-friendly options has forced many fans into the resale market and straight into the arms of scalpers.

Ariana Grande posing in a sparkling floral dress with long blonde hair, amid Ethan Slater breakup rumors coverage.

To partly address the demand for her tickets, Grande added nine more dates to her already packed tour schedule.

Still, numerous fans remaineddisheartened by the lack of access to tickets.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship on social media

Social media comment discussing breakup rumors involving Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater.

Text comment from user yavae discussing NDA preventing talking about Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Ethan Slater amid breakup rumors.

Comment on social media about Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater addressing breakup rumors, with a cartoon avatar.

Comment stating OH they 100% broke up on a social media platform amid Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater breakup rumors discussion.

Ethan Slater speaking out amid Ariana Grande breakup rumors in a casual setting with thoughtful expression.

Comment on social media mentioning Ethan Slater amid Ariana Grande's boyfriend breakup rumors in a casual tone.

Comment from user daisy expressing excitement with text oh its coming on a social media platform.

Ethan Slater speaking out amid breakup rumors with Ariana Grande, addressing relationship concerns publicly.

Comment on social media account its_sara_notsarah_ expressing agreement, relevant to Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater breakup rumors.

Comment on social media post saying Thank you, next, related to Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater breakup rumors.

Comment about Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Ethan Slater regarding tickets to the tour, amid breakup rumors.

