Notorious social media personality Andrew Tate once again got online users riled up after his “sick” comments about Ariana Grande’s appearance.



Users were quick to call out Tate for his “disgusting” way of speaking about the Grammy-winning singer and actress’s looks on Wednesday.

Andrew Tate’s comments about Ariana Grande’s figure were “disgusting”

The former kickboxer and self-titled misogynist shared his thoughts on Grande’s alarmingly thin figure. On Wednesday, Tate shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, “I’m sorry Ariana Grande, you’re too skinny, and I would no longer f**k you. Access denied.”



Tate went on to continue his harsh remarks, saying that the Wicked actress “looks like a crack h*e.”

On Friday, Tate kept up his off-putting attitude towards the singer. In a new post on X, Tate wrote, “Why does the main stream media keep contacting me for comment? Have I not been clear? I’m sorry, Ariana I will not offer you a chance with the Top G until you eat some hamburgers. You currently do not stand a chance with me. I hope this clarification helps.”



Online users clapped back at Tate, saying, “you are gross”

A flurry of backlash from fans quickly ensued after Andrew Tate’s comments. Angry users clapped back at Tate, with one saying, “This is the most disrespectful and disgusting tweet I’ve seen today. How the f**k are people like this still on this app? Absolutely ridiculous.” Another user straight up said, “Dude, you are gross.”

Others came to Grande’s rescue, reminding Tate that “[Grande] is more famous than you, has more money, more success, has an amazing reputation, and hasn’t been to jail.”

One user wondered, “Why do men think it’s ok to comment on women’s bodies?” Another Grande fan said, “Imagine thinking you had the access to deny in the first place. Ariana Grande wasn’t at the door, mate, she was on a private jet flying over it.”

And one user just asked Tate to stay away, “Oh good, PLEASE don’t go near her she wouldn’t touch you with a 10-foot pole, bud.”

Ariana Grande’s alarmingly slim figure has been a topic of discussion

Ariana Grande’s slimming figure has long been a topic of discussion among her fans. Amid health concerns, a recent photo of the singer posted on Reddit, which shows her signing autographs at the BAFTA Film Awards in London, led to more questions. The Oscar-nominated star’s alarmingly slim figure got her fans shocked and worried.

A Redditor commented under the now-deleted photo of the actress, “I just hope she’s okay because I certainly would not be if I were in her shoes and everyone felt so d**n entitled to talk about my body all the time.” Another user expressed their worries, saying, “Every time I see a new pic, I feel shocked all over again.”

The Grammy Award-winning singer had also been the focus of speculation regarding her health after her thinner appearance on the press tour for the hit movie Wicked, where she starred as Glinda, the role which earned her first Oscar nomination.

Andrew Tate’s bad reputation with women goes beyond mere remarks

On charges of human trafficking, sexual misconduct, money laundering, and forming an organized crime group, Andrew, 38, and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested in Romania in 2022.

The brothers, who are dual United States and United Kingdom citizens, have denied all allegations against them. They were initially detained by police, then placed under house arrest, and are currently barred from leaving Romania. Their case also extends to the UK, where they face a civil lawsuit involving charges of r*pe and coercive control from 2013 to 2016.

The situation recently intensified when reports that the Trump administration had allegedly asked Romanian authorities to ease travel restrictions on the Tate brothers emerged.

Speaking to BBC, Matthew Jury, the lawyer for four women who claim they were abused by Tate, said, “They are absolutely distraught… To see the most powerful man in the world support their alleged abuser is incredibly traumatizing. They are absolutely bewildered as to why the Trump administration has decided to interfere in this way.”

Online users slammed Tate after his comments about Ariana Grande’s figure

