Andrew Tate Brutally Roasted For Declaring Sleeping Well Is “Gay”—The Takedowns Are Satisfying
Celebrities, News

Andrew Tate Brutally Roasted For Declaring Sleeping Well Is “Gay”—The Takedowns Are Satisfying

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Andrew Tate posted a chaotic rant on social media, where he declared that “sleeping soundly” is for gay men.

In yet another instance of shocking statements made by Andrew, the controversial influencer painted a bizarre picture of masculinity, claiming that the basic human need for sleep is “overtly homosexual.”

“Sleeping soundly is for overtly homosexual men” and “nightmares are masculine,” the content creator wrote in a lengthy tweet.

Highlights
  • Andrew Tate posted a lengthy rant on social media, saying “sleeping soundly” is for gay men and “nightmares are masculine.”
  • Several social media users virtually took down the controversial figure for his remarks.
  • “‘Sleep is for gays’ is the single most egregious piece of misinformation I have ever seen on this app,” said one critic.
  • Some joked about how the controversial influencer might be losing sleep over his mounting legal bills.
    Andrew Tate sparked outrage by declaring that “sleeping soundly” is for gay men and “nightmares are masculine”

    Image credits: Andrei Pungovschi / Getty Images

    Among the many questionable statements included in his message, one of them was: “What kind of full grown man DOESNT have mental issues?”

    “You feel no stress? None? Youre napping? Like a kitten? Like a little cute kitty kat?” he continued.

    “Are you comfy? awww youre so comfy? Do you have a blanket?” he said. “You are gay.”

    The 38-year-old influencer posted a lengthy rant on social media, painting a bizarre picture of masculinity

    Image credits: Andrew Tate

    Image credits: Andrew Tate

    Image credits: Andrew Tate

    Image credits: Andrew Tate

    Image credits: Andrew Tate

    The 38-year-old content creator didn’t have to wait long for the criticism to come pouring in. Several people slammed his tweet for mocking mental health issues and touting outlandish stereotypes.

    “‘Sleep is for gays’ is the single most egregious piece of misinformation I have ever seen on this app,” read one comment.

    Several social media users virtually took down the controversial figure for his remarks

    Image credits: X

    Image credits: X

    Image credits: X

    Another wrote, “Let’s spin the wheel to find out what Andrew thinks is gay today. And it’s… *clicks past taking showers, bicep curls, getting good grades*…Sleep! It is gay to sleep!”

    Others also joked about how he may be losing sleep over his mounting legal bills.

    “‘Sleep is for gays’ is the single most egregious piece of misinformation I have ever seen on this app,” said one critic

    Image credits: X

    Image credits: X

    Image credits: X

    Image credits: X

    “Andrew Tate must be struggling with those legal bills, because he wrote a full length essay on here about why getting a full nights sleep is gay,” one said.

    Andrew, and his brother, Tristan, have faced legal troubles in recent months for multiple issues.

    The two brothers were accused of being serial tax evaders, who did not pay taxes on roughly $26.5 million in revenue made from their online businesses, including an adult content streaming platform.

    Some joked about how Andrew might be losing sleep over his mounting legal bills

    Image credits: X

    Image credits: X

    Image credits: X

    Image credits: X

    To cover several years of unpaid taxes, British law enforcement can now seize the equivalent of $3.3 million in frozen financial assets from the Tate brothers, a judge ruled on Wednesday, December 18, in a UK court.

    Andrew and Tristan are currently under house arrest in Romania. They are facing a slew of criminal human trafficking charges and are barred from leaving the European country as the investigation continues.

    Facing accusations of human trafficking and tax evasion, the Tate brothers are under house arrest in Romania, barred from leaving the country

    Image credits: Andrew Tate

    Romanian prosecutors charged Andrew with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang in June 2023.

    The charges came as several alleged victims came forward, accusing the brothers of luring them with the promise of love and marriage and then forcing them to appear in adult videos. The footage was later uploaded online.

    The siblings have denied all of the allegations against them.

    Andrew posted the following picture on Wednesday, December 18, with the message: “Me in court for tax evasion”

    Image credits: Andrew Tate

    After the case in Romania concludes, the brothers are expected to be extradited to the UK, where they face additional allegations of sexual assault and human trafficking.

    Andrew, who once enjoyed the attention of millions of followers on various social media platforms, is currently banned from TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube for posting misogynistic comments and hate speech. However, he continues to freely post controversial remarks on X, where he has 10.4 million followers.

