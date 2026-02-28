Happy birthday to John Turturro , Jason Aldean , and Bernadette Peters ! February 28 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actor and Director John Turturro, 69 Grit, improvisation, and a fearless approach to characters have made American actor and filmmaker John Turturro a favorite among modern directors. His work often transforms ordinary stories into gripping drama, showcasing a distinctive versatility across genres.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, John Turturro initially aspired to be a professional basketball or boxing athlete.

#2 American Singer-Songwriter Jason Aldean, 49 American country music singer Jason Aldean, born on February 28, 1977, is celebrated for his genre-blending sound and powerful stage presence. His career spans decades, marked by numerous chart-topping hits and multi-platinum albums that resonate with fans globally.



Little-known fact: Before dedicating himself to music, Jason Aldean turned down a college baseball scholarship to pursue his passion.

#3 American Actress, Singer, and Author Bernadette Peters, 78 Revered for her dazzling vocals and comedic timing, Bernadette Peters is an American actress and singer known for her extensive career on Broadway and in film. Peters earned two Tony Awards for her starring roles in Song and Dance and Annie Get Your Gun, while also receiving a Golden Globe for her work in the film Pennies from Heaven. She co-founded Broadway Barks, a charity promoting animal adoption.



Little-known fact: Bernadette Peters changed her surname from Lazzara at age nine to avoid ethnic typecasting.

#4 American Actress and Model Ali Larter, 50 With a background as a former model, American actress Ali Larter captivated audiences with her powerful performances in the Final Destination films and the series Heroes. Larter continues to take on challenging roles, showcasing her versatility in both film and television.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Ali Larter posed as the fictional model Allegra Coleman in a 1996 Esquire magazine hoax.

#5 American Actor Robert Sean Leonard, 57 A distinctive stage presence and nuanced dramatic style define American actor Robert Sean Leonard. He achieved early fame in Dead Poets Society and later gained widespread recognition for his role as Dr. James Wilson on House.



He also earned a Tony Award for his work in The Invention of Love.



Little-known fact: He adopted his brother Sean's name as his middle name to join the Screen Actors Guild.

#6 American Singer-Songwriter and Actor Pat Monahan, 57 Known for his distinctive voice and heartfelt lyrics, American singer-songwriter Pat Monahan leads the Grammy-winning band Train. He is widely recognized for penning global hits like "Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)" and "Hey, Soul Sister," driving the band's multi-platinum success across numerous albums. Monahan also successfully ventured into a solo career and established a popular wine company.



Little-known fact: Pat Monahan became an uncle at the young age of five due to his six older siblings.

#7 American Actress Kelly Bishop, 82 An American actress and dancer, Kelly Bishop rose to prominence for her captivating stage performances. She secured a Tony Award for her role in A Chorus Line and later endeared herself to millions as Emily Gilmore on Gilmore Girls.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Kelly Bishop was a classically trained ballet dancer and performed with the Radio City Music Hall ballet company.

#8 American Actress Mercedes Ruehl, 78 An American actress celebrated for her impactful stage and screen work, Mercedes J. Ruehl earned an Academy Award for her role in The Fisher King. She is also acclaimed for her Tony Award-winning performance in Neil Simon's Lost in Yonkers, showcasing her commanding presence. Her career reflects a dedication to emotionally rich characters and significant theatrical contributions.



Little-known fact: Before her major breakthroughs, Mercedes J. Ruehl was almost cast in the sixth season of Saturday Night Live.

#9 American Actress, Director, and Producer Tasha Smith, 55 American actress and director Tasha Smith rose to prominence with her memorable role as Angela Williams in Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? film series. She is recognized for her powerful performances and has expanded her career into directing various television shows.



Little-known fact: Tasha Smith's identical twin sister, Sidra Smith, is also a producer and director in the entertainment industry.

#10 American Economist and Academic, Nobel Prize Laureate Paul Krugman, 73 An influential American economist and journalist, Paul Krugman earned the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 2008. He is best known for his theories on international trade and economic geography, alongside his prolific writing for The New York Times.



Little-known fact: Paul Krugman's initial interest in economics was sparked by science fiction novels rather than traditional economic texts.

