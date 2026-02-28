Who Is Tasha Smith? Tasha Smith is an American actress and director, recognized for her powerful and authentic performances in both comedic and dramatic roles. She brings an intense style and emotional depth to her characters on screen. She first gained widespread recognition for her memorable portrayal of Angela Williams in Tyler Perry’s film Why Did I Get Married?, a role that resonated deeply with audiences. The film’s success led to a popular sequel and a spin-off series.

Full Name Tasha Smith Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1.5 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Mother Monique Smith Siblings Sidra Smith, Che’ Smith

Early Life and Education Growing up in Camden, New Jersey, Tasha Smith was raised by her single mother, Monique Smith, who instilled a strong work ethic despite challenging circumstances. She has an identical twin, Sidra, and a younger sister, Che’. Smith left Camden High School in her freshman year, moving to California at nineteen to pursue her acting dreams. She later established the Tasha Smith Actors Workshop, mentoring aspiring performers.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Tasha Smith’s public life, including a marriage to Keith Douglas from 2010 to 2015, which was later annulled due to fraud. She was also linked to Michael Kenneth Williams and Michael Jai White. Smith does not have children, though she has openly expressed her desire to become a mother in the future. She is currently single, focusing on her diverse career in the entertainment industry.

Career Highlights Tasha Smith garnered widespread acclaim for her compelling portrayal of Angela Williams in Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? and its sequel, which spawned a successful television series. This role solidified her status in romantic comedies and dramas. Beyond acting, Smith launched a successful directing career, making her debut with the TV film When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story, which received an NAACP Image Award nomination. She has since directed episodes for various television series. She also founded the Tasha Smith Actors Workshop, offering mentorship and training, thereby cementing her influence on a new generation of actors in Hollywood.