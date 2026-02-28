Who Is Paul Krugman? Paul Robin Krugman is an American economist and journalist, known for his incisive analysis and influential public commentary. He consistently translates complex economic theory into accessible insights for a broad audience. His breakout moment arrived in 2008 when he was awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, recognizing his foundational work on international trade and economic geography. This distinction solidified his status as a leading intellectual voice.

Full Name Paul Robin Krugman Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married to Robin Wells Net Worth $897,435 Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education Yale University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Father David Krugman Mother Anita Krugman

Early Life and Education A childhood fascination with science fiction novels, particularly Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series, sparked Paul Krugman’s initial interest in social sciences. He pursued this passion, laying the groundwork for his distinguished career in economics. After graduating from John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore, New York, he earned his Bachelor of Arts in economics from Yale University in 1974, followed by a PhD in economics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1977.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile academic roles has coincided with Paul Krugman’s personal life. His first marriage ended in divorce. He married economist Robin Wells in 1996, and they have since co-authored several economics textbooks. Krugman and Wells do not have children, a fact he clarified publicly following earlier rumors. The couple frequently collaborate professionally, including on his popular Substack newsletter.

Career Highlights Paul Krugman’s academic career is distinguished by groundbreaking contributions, most notably the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 2008 for his work on new trade theory and economic geography. His research provided essential models for understanding international trade patterns. Beyond academia, he gained widespread recognition as an op-ed columnist for The New York Times from 2000 to 2024. Krugman’s columns engaged millions of readers with commentary on economic and political issues. Earlier in his career, he also received the prestigious John Bates Clark Medal in 1991, an award given to economists under age 40 for significant contributions to the field.