John Turturro: Bio And Career Highlights
John Turturro
February 28, 1957
Brooklyn, New York City, US
69 Years Old
Pisces
Who Is John Turturro?
John Michael Turturro is an American actor and filmmaker celebrated for his compelling and often eccentric character portrayals. His versatile performances consistently add distinctive depth to independent and mainstream projects.
He first captured widespread attention with his intense role in Five Corners, a performance that highlighted his singular talent for embodying complex individuals. His collaborations with major directors soon followed.
|Full Name
|John Michael Turturro
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$14 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Italian American
|Education
|State University of New York at New Paltz, Yale School of Drama
|Father
|Nicholas Turturro
|Mother
|Katherine Florence Incerella
|Siblings
|Nicholas Turturro, Ralph Turturro
|Kids
|Amedeo Turturro, Diego Turturro
Early Life and Education
John Michael Turturro was born in Brooklyn, New York, to an Italian American family, the middle son of Nicholas and Katherine Florence Turturro. His carpenter father instilled a strong work ethic, while his mother, an amateur jazz singer, cultivated an expressive home.
He studied theater at the State University of New York at New Paltz, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree. Turturro further refined his craft, receiving a Master of Fine Arts from the esteemed Yale School of Drama.
Notable Relationships
A long-term marriage has defined John Michael Turturro’s personal life. He wed actress Katherine Borowitz in 1985, a union that has lasted decades.
Turturro shares two sons, Amedeo and Diego, with Borowitz. The family has maintained a private but stable life in Brooklyn, New York.
Career Highlights
John Michael Turturro’s filmography is marked by influential roles in independent cinema, notably his collaborations with Spike Lee and the Coen brothers. He delivered memorable performances in Do the Right Thing, Miller’s Crossing, and the titular role in Barton Fink, which earned him a Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actor.
Beyond acting, Turturro has directed acclaimed films, including Mac, which won the Caméra d’Or at Cannes, and Romance and Cigarettes. He also gained widespread television recognition for his Primetime Emmy Award-winning guest role as Ambrose Monk in the series Monk and his recent work in Severance.
Signature Quote
“My interest lies in my self-expression – what’s inside of me – not what I’m in.”
