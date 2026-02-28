Who Is Robert Sean Leonard? Robert Sean Leonard is an American actor recognized for his thoughtful portrayals and strong stage presence. His performances often bring nuanced depth to complex characters. He first captured wide attention as Neil Perry in the powerful film Dead Poets Society. His tragic performance in the 1989 drama resonated deeply with audiences.

Full Name Robert Sean Leonard Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish, English, German, Welsh Education Ridgewood High School, Fordham University, Columbia University School of General Studies, HB Studio Father Robert Howard Leonard Mother Joyce P. Leonard Siblings Sean Leonard Kids Eleanor Leonard, Claudia Leonard

Early Life and Education Growing up in Ridgewood, New Jersey, Robert Sean Leonard’s path toward acting was influenced by his family. His brother Sean’s name later became his stage middle name for union purposes. He attended Ridgewood High School but left at age seventeen to pursue acting. Leonard further studied at Fordham University, Columbia University School of General Studies, and HB Studio.

Notable Relationships Robert Sean Leonard married jockey Gabriella Salick in 2008. The couple maintains a private life, focusing on their family. He shares two daughters, Eleanor and Claudia, with Salick, with whom he co-parents. Their family life remains largely out of the public spotlight.

Career Highlights Robert Sean Leonard’s film career includes iconic turns like Neil Perry in Dead Poets Society. His acclaimed television role as Dr. James Wilson on House further solidified his presence. A respected stage actor, Leonard won a Tony Award for The Invention of Love in 2001. He also co-founded the Malaparte theater company, demonstrating his dedication to the craft.