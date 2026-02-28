Who Is Ali Larter? Ali Larter is an American actress and former model, recognized for her powerful presence in various film genres. Her career has showcased a remarkable versatility across both dramatic and action roles. She first gained widespread attention with her role in the horror film Final Destination, establishing her as a memorable figure in the genre. Larter’s ability to portray strong, complex characters quickly resonated with audiences.

Full Name Alison Elizabeth Larter Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Irish, Scottish, Welsh, Dutch, French-Canadian Education Carusi Middle School, Cherry Hill High School West Father Danforth Larter Mother Margaret Walker Kids Theodore, Vivienne

Early Life and Education Born in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Ali Larter grew up with her father, Danforth Larter, a trucking executive, and her mother, Margaret Walker, a realtor. She was discovered by a modeling scout at age fourteen, which quickly launched her into a global career. Larter attended Carusi Middle School and Cherry Hill High School West, though she did not complete her senior year due to her demanding modeling schedule. This early professional experience fostered independence and a strong work ethic.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances marked Ali Larter’s early career before she found lasting love with actor Hayes MacArthur. They became engaged in December 2007 and married in August 2009. Larter shares two children with MacArthur: a son, Theodore, born in 2010, and a daughter, Vivienne, born in 2015. The couple maintains a private but visible family life.

Career Highlights Ali Larter’s contributions to the science fiction and horror genres have cemented her status in Hollywood. She portrayed Clear Rivers in the Final Destination franchise and the dual roles of Niki Sanders and Tracy Strauss in the acclaimed Heroes series. Beyond acting, Larter expanded her brand by publishing a cookbook, Kitchen Revelry: A Year of Festive Menus from My Home to Yours, in 2013. She has also been a featured presence in lifestyle and fashion media.