Who Is Bernadette Peters? Bernadette Peters is an American actress and singer, celebrated for her distinctive vocals and captivating stage presence. She has forged a remarkable career across musical theatre, film, and television, embodying a unique blend of vulnerability and strength in her roles. Her breakout moment arrived with her critically acclaimed performance as Mabel Normand in the 1974 Broadway musical Mack and Mabel. Peters’ heartfelt portrayal and powerful singing resonated deeply with audiences, solidifying her status as a compelling leading lady.

Full Name Bernadette Peters Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American Education Quintano’s School for Young Professionals Father Peter Lazzara Mother Marguerite Maltese Siblings Donna DeSeta, Joseph Lazzara

Early Life and Education Bernadette Lazzara was born in Ozone Park, Queens, into a close-knit Italian American family, the youngest of three children. Her mother, Marguerite, recognized her talent early and encouraged her entry into show business at just three and a half years old, leading to appearances on children’s television shows. At age nine, Peters adopted her stage name, taken from her father’s first name, and earned her Actors Equity Card. She later attended Quintano’s School for Young Professionals in Manhattan, where her early education laid the groundwork for a lifelong career in performance.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Bernadette Peters’ life, including a four-year relationship with comedian Steve Martin in the late 1970s. She later married investment adviser Michael Wittenberg in 1996, a union that lasted until his tragic death in 2005. Peters and Wittenberg did not have children but shared a deep love for animals, actively supporting adoption efforts. More recently, in 2023, she remarried to a man named Tom, continuing her life with a new partner.

Career Highlights Bernadette Peters has graced the Broadway stage with iconic performances, earning two Tony Awards for her roles in Song and Dance and the 1999 revival of Annie Get Your Gun. She is also acclaimed for her work in numerous Stephen Sondheim musicals, including Sunday in the Park with George and Into the Woods. Beyond her theatrical achievements, Peters co-founded Broadway Barks in 1999 with Mary Tyler Moore, an annual event dedicated to promoting the adoption of shelter animals. This philanthropic endeavor has significantly impacted animal welfare, raising substantial funds and awareness for homeless pets. Her versatile career also includes a Golden Globe Award for her performance in the film Pennies from Heaven and multiple Emmy and Grammy Award nominations, cementing her legacy across diverse entertainment mediums.