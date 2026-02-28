Who Is Jason Aldean? Jason Aldean is an American country music singer known for his distinctive blend of traditional country with hard-rock influences. His powerful vocals and authentic storytelling resonate deeply with a dedicated fanbase across the globe. He first broke into the public eye with his self-titled debut album in 2005, which featured the hit single “Hicktown.” The album’s success quickly established his unique sound and propelled him into country music stardom.

Full Name Jason Aldean Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married to Brittany Kerr Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Windsor Academy Father Barry Williams Mother Debbie Williams Kids Keeley Ann Aldean, Kendyl Aldean, Memphis Aldean Williams, Navy Rome Williams

Early Life and Education Growing up, Jason Aldine Williams was raised by his mother in Macon, Georgia, after his parents separated when he was three years old. He spent summers with his father in Homestead, Florida, where his dad fostered his early musical talent by mapping out guitar chords. Aldean attended Windsor Academy, a private Christian school in Bibb County, Georgia, during his formative years. Despite also excelling in baseball, he ultimately chose to pursue music, honing his performance skills at local venues.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Jason Aldean’s life, beginning with his marriage to high school sweetheart Jessica Ann Ussery in 2001. After their divorce in 2013, he married former American Idol contestant Brittany Kerr in 2015. Aldean shares two daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, with Ussery, with whom he co-parents. With Kerr, he has a son, Memphis, and a daughter, Navy, making him a father of four.

Career Highlights Jason Aldean’s debut album in 2005 launched a career filled with chart-topping success, including the quadruple-platinum album My Kinda Party. He has since collected over 30 number one singles, a testament to his consistent appeal. Beyond his music, Aldean launched Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in Nashville, expanding into other cities. He also co-founded Buck Commander, a hunting company, showcasing his diverse business ventures.