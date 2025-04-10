“Get Her Professional Help”: Ariana Grande Stuns With Tattoos As She Debuts Hair Transformation

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande said bye to blonde and just swapped her signature Glinda-inspired locks for a darker new hue.

Revealing her dramatic transformation that includes face tattoos in a surprise Instagram post to her 376 million fans, Grande also teased her upcoming short film.

Ariana Grande stuns fans with new hair color and prominent face tattoos in new Instagram post

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 7 Rings singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 8, to show off her hair color transformation in a series of photographs, which featured her Brighter Days Aheadshort film with a number of songs from her Eternal Sunshine album.

Brighter Days Ahead is a musical science fiction drama short film written and directed by Christian Breslauer and Ariana Grande, marking the singer’s directorial debut.

Aside from her hair transformation in the photos, Grande’s fans also noticed the singer’s prominent face and neck tattoos in the new snaps from behind the scenes of the short film.

Online users commented on Grande’s face tattoos, with many wondering if they were real

Image credits: Apple TV

Although whether the singer’s tattoos were real or fake is not specified, they were seemingly part of her image in the new short film. However, online users were left with questions.

One user asked, “New tattoos? I honestly had no idea she had so many tattoos.”

Another added, “Did she get a face tattoo??? God, i hope not!”



A third also wondered, “What is up with her tats?”

One user exclaimed, “She needs to get rid of all her tattoos.”

The Wicked actress shared a sneak peek into her upcoming short film, which also stars her father, Edward Butera

Image credits: Apple TV

One photo in the series shared by Grande especially stood out: a touching moment where her father, Edward Butera, is seen kissing her on the forehead. The candid image received positive reactions from fans.

Butera also appears in the short film, portraying a grieving scientist who pieces his daughter back together and brings her back to life.

Image credits: arianagrande

However, his image in the film quickly became a hot topic on social media. One user likened Butera to Dwight Schrute from The Office, a Pennsylvania farmer/salesman with an Amish-like lifestyle, saying, “Honestly thought this was a Schrute.”

Another joked, “It’s Dwide Schrude.”

Grande’s fans praised her new film Brighter Days Ahead, with one calling it a masterpiece

Image credits: Ariana Grande

Aside from the jokes, Grande’s fans loved Butera’s part in the short film. One user said, “The idea of her dad putting her back together again is both beautiful and heartbreaking. I did NOT expect to cry from this but here we are. Outstanding.”

Another added, “This is not just a music video. It’s a cinematic masterpiece.”

A third praised Grande’s artistry, saying, “This felt like a vulnerable and raw glimpse into Ariana’s journey, and the way she weaves together humor and heartbreak is just masterful. The final scene with her dad is the perfect ending.”

The singer sported platinum blonde hair for her movie Wicked throughout the filming and press events

Image credits: Ariana Grande

The actress previously sported platinum blonde locks and near-bleached brows for her portrayal of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked, both during filming and in post-production press events.

The Thank U Next singer also told Vogue last year that she chose to dye her hair blonde for her Oscar-nominated role in Wicked—even though she wore wigs in the film—in order to “find Glinda.” “Even though I was wearing wigs, I needed to be blonde, too,” the actress said.

Grande said her Glinda look was “a more honest representation” of the character

Image credits: arianagrande

Regarding Glinda’s look, Grande shared that the makeup and hair were “a more honest representation of what [she looks] like,” in a Wicked movie YouTube video.

Referencing her previous signature look with heavy winged eyeliners and cut crease eye makeup, the singer added, “There’s no thick eyeliner, there’s no heavy crease, it’s just really warm and open and pretty.”

The pop diva has previously rocked brunette, strawberry blonde, and even bright red in her career

Image credits: arianagrande

Aside from the Glinda blonde, Grande has previously rocked brunette, strawberry blonde, and even bright red in the past when she starred as Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s Victorious and Sam & Cat.

And on April 9, Grande starred in Swarovski’s new campaign with yet another hue. In the new campaign photos, the singer stuns with blonde-purple ombre hair in a slick ponytail while wearing the brand’s pop art-inspired, colorful jewelry.

Grande’s slimmer figure has been a topic of discussion on social media

Image credits: arianagrande

In addition to the singer’s changing hair colors, her alarmingly slimmer figure has also been a long-discussed topic among her fans and followers, with many thinking Grande might be dealing with mental and physical health issues.

Throughout the press events for the movie Wicked, Grande was the target of particularly negative comments about her thin frame.



Image credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Grande, in response, shared a TikTok video, explaining, “I know I shouldn’t have to explain that, but I do feel like maybe having an openness or vulnerability, something good might come from it. Healthy can look different.”

The songwriter urged online users to be careful when speculating about other people’s appearances, even if they’re “coming from a loving and caring place.”

“You never know what somebody’s going through. That person is probably working on it or has a support system that they’re working on it with. You never know, so be gentle with each other and yourselves.”

Online users commented on Grande’s new look on social media

