“Get Her Professional Help”: Ariana Grande Stuns With Tattoos As She Debuts Hair Transformation
Celebrities, News

“Get Her Professional Help”: Ariana Grande Stuns With Tattoos As She Debuts Hair Transformation

Ariana Grande said bye to blonde and just swapped her signature Glinda-inspired locks for a darker new hue. 

Revealing her dramatic transformation that includes face tattoos in a surprise Instagram post to her 376 million fans, Grande also teased her upcoming short film.

RELATED:

    Ariana Grande stuns fans with new hair color and prominent face tattoos in new Instagram post

    Ariana Grande showcasing tattoos and new hair style in an elegant off-shoulder gown at a formal event.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    The 7 Rings singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 8, to show off her hair color transformation in a series of photographs, which featured her Brighter Days Aheadshort film with a number of songs from her Eternal Sunshine album. 

    Highlights
    • Ariana Grande shares a striking new look with darker hair and face tattoos, teasing fans about her directorial debut in the upcoming short film "Brighter Days Ahead."
    • The pop star's transformation sparked intense online debate, with fans and followers speculating whether her bold new face tattoos are real or just for the film.
    • Featuring a heartfelt cameo by her father, Edward Butera, Grande's short film received acclaim as a "cinematic masterpiece" from fans.

    Brighter Days Ahead is a musical science fiction drama short film written and directed by Christian Breslauer and Ariana Grande, marking the singer’s directorial debut.

    Aside from her hair transformation in the photos, Grande’s fans also noticed the singer’s prominent face and neck tattoos in the new snaps from behind the scenes of the short film.

    Online users commented on Grande’s face tattoos, with many wondering if they were real

    Ariana Grande with new hairstyle and tattoos, standing in a crowd, wearing a stylish hat.

    Image credits: Apple TV

    Although whether the singer’s tattoos were real or fake is not specified, they were seemingly part of her image in the new short film. However, online users were left with questions. 

    One user asked, “New tattoos? I honestly had no idea she had so many tattoos.” 

    Another added, “Did she get a face tattoo??? God, i hope not!”

    A third also wondered, “What is up with her tats?”

    One user exclaimed, “She needs to get rid of all her tattoos.” 

    The Wicked actress shared a sneak peek into her upcoming short film, which also stars her father, Edward Butera

    Ariana Grande shows off tattoos and new hair while holding a black hat, wearing a pink ruffled dress.

    Image credits: Apple TV

    One photo in the series shared by Grande especially stood out: a touching moment where her father, Edward Butera, is seen kissing her on the forehead. The candid image received positive reactions from fans.  

    Butera also appears in the short film, portraying a grieving scientist who pieces his daughter back together and brings her back to life.

    Ariana Grande with new hair and tattoos, sipping a drink, showing her latest transformation.

    Image credits: arianagrande

    However, his image in the film quickly became a hot topic on social media. One user likened Butera to Dwight Schrute from The Office, a Pennsylvania farmer/salesman with an Amish-like lifestyle, saying, “Honestly thought this was a Schrute.”

    Another joked, “It’s Dwide Schrude.”

    Grande’s fans praised her new film Brighter Days Ahead, with one calling it a masterpiece

    A person showcases tattoos and a hair transformation in a black-and-white portrait.

    Image credits: Ariana Grande

    Aside from the jokes, Grande’s fans loved Butera’s part in the short film. One user said, “The idea of her dad putting her back together again is both beautiful and heartbreaking. I did NOT expect to cry from this but here we are. Outstanding.” 

    Another added, “This is not just a music video. It’s a cinematic masterpiece.”

    A third praised Grande’s artistry, saying, “This felt like a vulnerable and raw glimpse into Ariana’s journey, and the way she weaves together humor and heartbreak is just masterful. The final scene with her dad is the perfect ending.”

    The singer sported platinum blonde hair for her movie Wicked throughout the filming and press events

    Ariana Grande shown with tattoos and hair transformation in a dramatic black-and-white setting.

    Image credits: Ariana Grande

    The actress previously sported platinum blonde locks and near-bleached brows for her portrayal of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked, both during filming and in post-production press events. 

    The Thank U Next singer also told Vogue last year that she chose to dye her hair blonde for her Oscar-nominated role in Wicked—even though she wore wigs in the film—in order to “find Glinda.” “Even though I was wearing wigs, I needed to be blonde, too,” the actress said.

    Grande said her Glinda look was “a more honest representation” of the character

    A woman in a flowing dress stands amidst a cluttered outdoor scene, showcasing tattoos and a new hair transformation.

    Image credits: arianagrande

    Regarding Glinda’s look, Grande shared that the makeup and hair were “a more honest representation of what [she looks] like,” in a Wicked movie YouTube video

    Referencing her previous signature look with heavy winged eyeliners and cut crease eye makeup, the singer added, “There’s no thick eyeliner, there’s no heavy crease, it’s just really warm and open and pretty.”

    The pop diva has previously rocked brunette, strawberry blonde, and even bright red in her career

    Ariana Grande showcases tattoos and new hair, smiling with a man in costume outside.

    Image credits: arianagrande

    Aside from the Glinda blonde, Grande has previously rocked brunette, strawberry blonde, and even bright red in the past when she starred as Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s Victorious and Sam & Cat

    And on April 9, Grande starred in Swarovski’s new campaign with yet another hue. In the new campaign photos, the singer stuns with blonde-purple ombre hair in a slick ponytail while wearing the brand’s pop art-inspired, colorful jewelry. 

    Grande’s slimmer figure has been a topic of discussion on social media

    Ariana Grande shows off tattoos and new hairstyle in a stylish outfit.

    Image credits: arianagrande

    In addition to the singer’s changing hair colors, her alarmingly slimmer figure has also been a long-discussed topic among her fans and followers, with many thinking Grande might be dealing with mental and physical health issues

    Throughout the press events for the movie Wicked, Grande was the target of particularly negative comments about her thin frame.

    Singer with stunning tattoos and sleek hair holds a microphone on stage.

    Image credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Grande, in response, shared a TikTok video, explaining, “I know I shouldn’t have to explain that, but I do feel like maybe having an openness or vulnerability, something good might come from it. Healthy can look different.”

    The songwriter urged online users to be careful when speculating about other people’s appearances, even if they’re “coming from a loving and caring place.”

    “You never know what somebody’s going through. That person is probably working on it or has a support system that they’re working on it with. You never know, so be gentle with each other and yourselves.”

    Online users commented on Grande’s new look on social media

    User comment saying "She is so pretty" with an emoji reacting to Ariana Grande's hair transformation.

    Comment praising hair transformation and versatility.

    Jessica Burns commenting on tattoos, asking "What is up with her tats?

    Comment questions Ariana Grande's new tattoos and hair.

    Comment on Ariana Grande's tattoos in a social media post by user Elissa Valle.

    Comment discussing Ariana Grande's tattoos and mental health.

    Comment discussing compassion and urging to get her professional help.

    Comment expressing doubt about someone's happiness despite their claims.

    Ariana Grande's hair transformation and tattoos discussed in text comments.

    Text from an online forum discussing Ariana Grande, focusing on professional help and transformation.

    Comment by Advanced_Drink_8536 expressing concern about Ariana Grande needing professional help.

    Comment expressing concern for Ariana Grande, suggesting she deserves care and time to recover.

    Text from a Reddit user discussing Ariana Grande's appearance and support system.

    Comment expressing concern about someone's well-being.

    Comment discussing concern for Ariana Grande's health and actions.

    People Also Ask

    • Is Ariana Grande Close With Her Father, Edward Butera? Ariana Grande and her father, Edward Butera, have had a complex relationship over the years. They reportedly faced some estrangement, which Ariana has occasionally discussed in public. However, more recent interactions, such as social media posts and public appearances, suggest they have mended their relationship.
    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
