Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Entirely Visible Ribcage”: Ariana Grande’s “Ghoulish” Look In New ‘Wicked’ Trailer Sparks Worry
Two women smiling, one with green skin and a black hat, highlighting a ghoulish look with entirely visible ribcage effects.
Celebrities, News

“Entirely Visible Ribcage”: Ariana Grande’s “Ghoulish” Look In New ‘Wicked’ Trailer Sparks Worry

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

1

With the release of the trailer for the sequel to Wicked, Wicked: For Good, the state of Ariana Grande’s health is once again sparking internet debate.

The 31-year-old actor and singer returns to the screen as Glinda in the second part of Wicked, the musical released last year. Wicked For Good also sees the return of Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, as well as Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

Highlights
  • New trailer drops for 'Wicked: For Good,' the second part of last year’s hit musical 'Wicked'
  • Netizens were quick to point out Ariana Grande’s seemingly skinnier frame and face
  • People have been concerned about her health for several years now

In recent years, fans of Grande have been vocal about the star’s appearance and seeming weight loss. With the release of the new film, netizens have spotted details that are raising concerns once again.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Ariana Grande’s skinny look in the trailer sparked worries for her well-being

    Two women smiling, one with entirely visible ribcage makeup in a ghoulish style from Wicked trailer.

    Image credits: wickedmovie / Instagram

    Ariana Grande wearing a sparkling costume with an ornate headpiece in a dark setting, highlighting her entirely visible ribcage look.

    Image credits: arianagrande / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One person said: “God the way she looks so SICKLY and pale now. It’s so scary. And then in the second photo she looks so healthy, radiant and beautiful. ):”

    “I feel bad for commenting on her weight but it’s so freaky how much weight she lost over the past few years. Her face is so bony and her frame is insanely tiny now. I miss her old look in 2019,” another said.

    Two women posing closely together with dramatic makeup, highlighting Ariana Grande's entirely visible ribcage look.

    Image credits: wickedmovie / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment discussing Ariana Grande's ghoulish look and entirely visible ribcage in the new Wicked trailer.

    “That change happened over 2 years and I genuinely can’t fathom that they are the same person,” still another said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Her hair and tan was super excessive but she looked confident and glamorous. Now she looks like an emancipated make a wish kid who’s on her way to Disney.”

    “Her entirely visible ribcage.”

    “Ariana looks sick in the new pictures from WICKED: FOR GOOD.”

    The singer responded to online criticism about her weight

    Ariana Grande with an entirely visible ribcage and ghoulish look in new Wicked trailer, sparking worry among fans.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures / YouTube

    Ariana Grande wearing a sparkling pink gown and crown, showcasing an entirely visible ribcage in a dramatic scene.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures / YouTube

    User comment criticizing Glinda's appearance with Botox and lip filler, linked to Ariana Grande's entirely visible ribcage ghoulish look.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    During the press tour for Wicked last year, Ariana replied to a question from a reporter about online comments about her weight. At the time, she emphasized that making such comments on one’s appearance was “dangerous,” before adding: “I’m really lucky to have the support system that I have to know and trust that I’m beautiful.” 

    The Nickelodeon alumnus went on to highlight that she no longer engaged in negative commentary, stating: “No one has the right to say sh*t.”

    Some people criticized the lighting and set directors for making the actors look bad

    Ariana Grande in a blue gown and tiara holding a wand, showcasing an entirely visible ribcage in a cinematic scene.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures / YouTube

    Close-up of Ariana Grande with a pale complexion and styled hair in a scene highlighting her entirely visible ribcage look.

    Image credits: Wicked / Apple TV

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment on a forum expressing disbelief about someone's appearance change over two years, mentioning entirely visible ribcage.

    But the criticism didn’t stop there. Netizens also commented on the look of the new film, saying it appears washed out and ‘sad.’

    “The movie’s lighting is too cold. For a universe like that it’s kinda disappointing and sad,” one person said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “If this Film can improve the Lighting and Color Grading as well as fix the Problems with the Original Second Half of the Stage Musical which was a bit messy, then BOOM, instant 10/10,” said another.

    Still other netizens said the only reason the movie was successful was because of Grande. “I honestly don’t think it would be half as successful without Ariana in it, not because she’s amazing but because of the star power.”

    Netizens predict another round of strange press after last year’s Wicked press tour

    Ariana Grande with long blonde hair and ghoulish makeup, highlighting entirely visible ribcage in Wicked trailer scene.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ariana Grande in an elaborate pink gown inside a glowing bubble, showcasing a ghoulish look with entirely visible ribcage.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures / YouTube

    User comment discussing concerns about Ariana Grande’s altered appearance and lip filler while playing Galinda.

    Grande and Eviro stirred up controversy last year during their press tour for Wicked. Many people said they were acting strangely, answering questions for each other, holding hands, and appearing fragile and too ‘woke.’ One netizen had a prediction for the next round of media: “Greatttt another press tour with the co-dependency squad.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At another time during their press tour last year to promote Wicked, Eviro made headlines for an answer she gave during a red carpet interview.

    Eviro and Grande thought they were going to discuss fashion, but when a reporter asked them, “What is a common misperception about you all?” Eviro responded with, “I don’t know what the common misconception is at all. That’s not a fashion question.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wicked: For Good comes out later this year

    Split image showing Ariana Grande in green witch makeup with a hat and another scene with her in a glittering gown and crown.

    Image credits: wickedmovie / Instagram

    Ariana Grande's entirely visible ribcage highlighted in promotional poster for new Wicked movie trailer.

    Image credits: wickedmovie / Instagram

    Wicked: For Good is the second prequel to the original Wizard of Oz and is expected to “cover the events of the musical’s second act, following Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship being put to the test as they embrace their new respective identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch of the North, and how the consequences of their actions will change all of Oz forever.”

    According to Billboard Magazine, as of May 27th, Wicked had grossed $755.9 million worldwide. It received 10 Oscar nominations, including nods for Erivo and Grande. The film won awards in two categories: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wicked: For Good is expected to hit box offices on November 21, 2025.

    Watch the controversial trailer below

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens are critical of Ariana Grande’s appearance in the new Wicked: For Good trailer

    Ariana Grande with an entirely visible ribcage in a ghoulish look from the new Wicked trailer sparks worry.

    Ariana Grande with an entirely visible ribcage in a ghoulish look from the new Wicked trailer.

    Person commenting on REM Beauty makeup, describing it as looking cheap and cakey on Ariana Grande's entirely visible ribcage look.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post by user frozenshogunx questioning eyebrow movement, Botox, brow lifts, and face lift effects on appearance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ariana Grande with an entirely visible ribcage in a ghoulish look from the new Wicked trailer sparking worry.

    Ariana Grande with an entirely visible ribcage in a ghoulish look from the new Wicked trailer sparking concern.

    Ariana Grande with entirely visible ribcage in a ghoulish look from the new Wicked trailer, sparking concern.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment text about Ariana Grande's makeup and visible ribcage in promotional content.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing the entirely visible ribcage and ghoulish look in Ariana Grande’s new Wicked trailer.

    Ariana Grande's entirely visible ribcage in Wicked trailer highlights her ghoulish look sparking concern among fans.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the distracting appearance of actors with an entirely visible ribcage look.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    1

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yuck. Not more of this celebrity nonsense. So: screen actor has an appearance on screen. So what? Pfft. Downvoted because it's all I can do.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yuck. Not more of this celebrity nonsense. So: screen actor has an appearance on screen. So what? Pfft. Downvoted because it's all I can do.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda