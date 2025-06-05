“Entirely Visible Ribcage”: Ariana Grande’s “Ghoulish” Look In New ‘Wicked’ Trailer Sparks Worry

With the release of the trailer for the sequel to Wicked, Wicked: For Good, the state of Ariana Grande’s health is once again sparking internet debate.

The 31-year-old actor and singer returns to the screen as Glinda in the second part of Wicked, the musical released last year. Wicked For Good also sees the return of Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, as well as Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

Highlights New trailer drops for 'Wicked: For Good,' the second part of last year’s hit musical 'Wicked'

Netizens were quick to point out Ariana Grande’s seemingly skinnier frame and face

People have been concerned about her health for several years now

In recent years, fans of Grande have been vocal about the star’s appearance and seeming weight loss. With the release of the new film, netizens have spotted details that are raising concerns once again.

Ariana Grande’s skinny look in the trailer sparked worries for her well-being

One person said: “God the way she looks so SICKLY and pale now. It’s so scary. And then in the second photo she looks so healthy, radiant and beautiful. ):”

“I feel bad for commenting on her weight but it’s so freaky how much weight she lost over the past few years. Her face is so bony and her frame is insanely tiny now. I miss her old look in 2019,” another said.

“That change happened over 2 years and I genuinely can’t fathom that they are the same person,” still another said.

“Her hair and tan was super excessive but she looked confident and glamorous. Now she looks like an emancipated make a wish kid who’s on her way to Disney.”

“Her entirely visible ribcage.”

“Ariana looks sick in the new pictures from WICKED: FOR GOOD.”

The singer responded to online criticism about her weight

Share icon

During the press tour for Wicked last year, Ariana replied to a question from a reporter about online comments about her weight. At the time, she emphasized that making such comments on one’s appearance was “dangerous,” before adding: “I’m really lucky to have the support system that I have to know and trust that I’m beautiful.”

The Nickelodeon alumnus went on to highlight that she no longer engaged in negative commentary, stating: “No one has the right to say sh*t.”

Some people criticized the lighting and set directors for making the actors look bad

But the criticism didn’t stop there. Netizens also commented on the look of the new film, saying it appears washed out and ‘sad.’

“The movie’s lighting is too cold. For a universe like that it’s kinda disappointing and sad,” one person said.

“If this Film can improve the Lighting and Color Grading as well as fix the Problems with the Original Second Half of the Stage Musical which was a bit messy, then BOOM, instant 10/10,” said another.

Still other netizens said the only reason the movie was successful was because of Grande. “I honestly don’t think it would be half as successful without Ariana in it, not because she’s amazing but because of the star power.”

Netizens predict another round of strange press after last year’s Wicked press tour

Grande and Eviro stirred up controversy last year during their press tour for Wicked. Many people said they were acting strangely, answering questions for each other, holding hands, and appearing fragile and too ‘woke.’ One netizen had a prediction for the next round of media: “Greatttt another press tour with the co-dependency squad.”

At another time during their press tour last year to promote Wicked, Eviro made headlines for an answer she gave during a red carpet interview.

Eviro and Grande thought they were going to discuss fashion, but when a reporter asked them, “What is a common misperception about you all?” Eviro responded with, “I don’t know what the common misconception is at all. That’s not a fashion question.”

Wicked: For Good comes out later this year

Wicked: For Good is the second prequel to the original Wizard of Oz and is expected to “cover the events of the musical’s second act, following Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship being put to the test as they embrace their new respective identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch of the North, and how the consequences of their actions will change all of Oz forever.”

According to Billboard Magazine, as of May 27th, Wicked had grossed $755.9 million worldwide. It received 10 Oscar nominations, including nods for Erivo and Grande. The film won awards in two categories: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Wicked: For Good is expected to hit box offices on November 21, 2025.

Watch the controversial trailer below

Netizens are critical of Ariana Grande’s appearance in the new Wicked: For Good trailer

