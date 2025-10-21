Ariana Grande “Before And After”: Every Phase, Every Viral Photo Explained

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande’s appearance has been a running topic online for years. Her face has been picked apart, analyzed, and debated in just about every corner of the internet.

Fans have followed her evolution: changing features, shifting style, and a noticeably smaller frame. Old photos are lined up next to new ones, posts take off, and everyone has an opinion. Some are thoughtful, others completely off the wall.

But this didn’t happen all at once. It built over time, in bits and pieces. To really get it, you have to go back to where it all started.

2012– 2015: Ariana Grande’s Youthful Fame Years

Ariana Grande with red hair holding playing cards, smiling in a kitchen setting during an early career phase.

Image credits: catvalentinemagic / Instagram

Before she was a global pop icon, Ariana Grande was just a teenager playing Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s Victorious and Sam & Cat. Her bright red hair, soft cheeks, and wide brown eyes gave her a sweet, animated look that fans quickly fell in love with.

Even after she left Nickelodeon in 2014, Ariana kept the same youthful glow and soft features. She toned down the red hair to a chocolate brown, which matched her emerging pop star image but still felt familiar to fans.

Ariana Grande close-up selfie showing her smooth skin and long brown hair in a relaxed pose on a white pillow.

Image credits: ariana throwbacks / X

Her debut albums, Yours Truly (2013) and My Everything (2014), launched her into the spotlight as more than just a TV actress. In a 2013 Teen Vogue interview, she said she wanted to “keep it real” instead of doing things just because they “look a certain way.” That honesty helped make her even more relatable.

By 2014 and 2015, she was dominating the charts with hits like “Bang Bang,” “Break Free,” and “One Last Time.” Her long hair, signature high ponytail, and girly outfits became her early trademarks. She leaned into a more mature vibe but still carried that approachable charm from her Nickelodeon days.

At this point, her look was still seen as natural. There wasn’t much speculation about cosmetic changes, but fans were watching closely. Ariana was just getting started, and everyone wanted to know what was coming next.

2016– 2019: Signature Look

Ariana Grande posing with sleek high ponytail and dark makeup showcasing her iconic beauty in a viral before and after phase.

Image credits: arianachronology / Instagram

By 2016, Ariana Grande was stepping into a new chapter. The quirky teen pop star was gone, and in her place stood an emerging icon. This was the start of her Dangerous Woman era, named after the album that cemented her superstar status.

She had already dabbled with the high ponytail during earlier performances, but now it was official. It showed up in the “Problem” video, on red carpets like the 2016 AMAs, and everywhere in between. She paired it with winged liner, bold brows, and bright lipstick.

Fans were so used to the ponytail that seeing her without it became an event. As BBC reported, Ariana shared that years of dyeing her hair red for TV left it damaged, so the ponytail became a necessity. It hurt, she said, but it was part of the look.

Ariana Grande performing on stage in a black outfit and thigh-high boots, showing her iconic before and after style phases.

Image credits: stanarianaonly / Instagram

She kept the style through Sweetener (2018) and Thank U, Next (2019), evolving her image with each release. Leather minidresses, platform boots, and sleek leotards replaced the bubbly looks of the past. Yet she still kept things playful enough that younger fans stayed connected.

Ariana brought on big names to shape her image, including stylist Law Roach. He told Vogue that he didn’t change a thing, just leaned into what was already working. Her ponytail and boots were enough to make her silhouette instantly recognizable.

Still, some fans began to notice subtle changes. Her cheekbones looked sharper, her eyes more lifted, but it wasn’t clear if it was makeup or something more. Years later, she would confirm (per BBC) that she’d used lip filler and Botox, but had stopped in 2018. At the time, most people just chalked it up to clever glam.

2020– 2022: Fans Notice Subtle Changes

Ariana Grande in a voluminous gray gown and gloves at an event, showcasing a glamorous before and after transformation.

Image credits: agbfansonly / Instagram

By 2020, fans were starting to notice changes in Ariana Grande’s appearance. It wasn’t one big reveal, but a slow buildup of photos, red carpet moments, and interviews that got people comparing then and now.

What once seemed like expert makeup started to look like something more. Her cheekbones were sharper, her face slimmer, and there was a clear shift in how she looked around the brows and jawline. With Ariana’s heavy glam style, it was hard to tell what was natural and what might not be.

She also began switching up her style more. After years of the same high ponytail, she showed up to the 2020 Grammys in a blonde Cinderella-inspired look. Off-duty, she went with a relaxed side part. Then in 2022, she fully embraced bleach-blonde hair to prep for her role as Glinda in the Wicked movie.

Ariana Grande selfie in a car wearing a white cap and grey sweater, showing a casual and natural look before and after phases.

Image credits: arianagrande / Instagram

This stretch quietly marked a turning point. Ariana was nearing 30 and still one of the most recognizable faces in the world. Fans followed every shift: her looks, her outfits, her hair. Speculation around her appearance only grew louder.

2023: Internet Shockwaves Erupt

Ariana Grande dressed as a princess in a pink gown and crown, holding a wand, capturing a magical before and after look.

Image credits: r/wicked

In 2023, the conversation around Ariana Grande’s appearance went from quiet speculation to full-on internet dissection. New photos, including promo shots from Wicked and paparazzi pics with her new boyfriend Ethan Slater, had people asking: is that really Ariana Grande?

Her transformation into Glinda was part of the reason. The role came with a fresh set of hair and makeup choices that made her look completely different. Harsh lighting on set made her seem even paler, and the new aesthetic caught a lot of people off guard. While some defended her, others picked apart every detail. One X user reminded people not to diagnose strangers based on photos.

Ariana Grande posing in an off-shoulder pink dress and diamond choker against a dark curtain backdrop.

Image credits: thegrandemint / Instagram

Off-screen, Ariana kept the softer makeup and lighter brows. She took time away from music to focus on the film, fully stepping into the Glinda persona. Her face looked more defined, but most people pointed to weight loss as the reason, not surgery.

To address the growing noise, Ariana spoke up. She told the Washington Post that her old body reflected an unhealthy time, shaped by medication, drinking, and poor eating habits. It was a clear reminder that photos only tell part of the story.

Still, concern lingered. Some fans couldn’t believe the person on the red carpet was the same woman from her Dangerous Woman era. The softer, more delicate look felt unfamiliar, and not everyone was ready to accept the shift.

2024– 2025: The Year the Internet Couldn’t Look Away

Ariana Grande posing in a white sheer gown with a voluminous skirt, showcasing a soft makeup look and sleek hairstyle.

Image credits: arianagrande / Instagram

When Wicked hit theaters in November 2024, Ariana Grande dominated the conversation. Her performance as Glinda was widely praised, with fans predicting she could land an Oscar nomination. But just as many people were focused on something else, her changing appearance.

Speculation around her weight loss, which began in 2023, only grew louder. Viewers pointed to sharper features, sunken cheeks, and a jawline that looked more defined than ever. Some of it was likely due to lighting, filters, or camera angles. Still, many felt her face looked very different from the one fans had known for years.

As online debates grew, Ariana addressed the commentary again. In late 2024, she said she felt like a “specimen in a petri dish,” and that people had become too comfortable judging others’ appearances (per the Independent). Some supported her, while others continued posting comparison photos and analysis videos.

She also pushed back on plastic surgery rumors. In a lie detector video with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, Ariana denied having a nose job, breast implants, or a face-lift. Some remained skeptical, but others noted that not everything can, or should, be known by the public.

This debate hasn’t faded. Ariana’s transformation remains a cultural flashpoint, not just because she’s famous, but because it reflects how society treats women’s looks. Her before-and-after arc shows how quickly admiration can turn into judgment, and how personal change often invites public scrutiny.

FAQ

What was Ariana Grande Diagnosed With?

In 2017, Ariana Grande was diagnosed with PTSD after a terrorist detonated a bomb at her concert in Manchester.

How Did Ariana Lose Weight So Fast?

Ariana has not publicly revealed how she lost weight so quickly, although she stated that her eating habits are better now and she doesn’t drink as much.

Is Ariana Grande Using Ozempic?

Despite speculation, there is no proof that Ariana Grande is using Ozempic.