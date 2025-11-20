Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Global Pandemic”: Before-And-After Photos Of ‘Wicked’ Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns
Actor at an event, posing in a black and white polka dot dress amid global pandemic health concerns.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Global Pandemic”: Before-And-After Photos Of ‘Wicked’ Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Before-and-after photos of the Wicked: For Good cast exploded across social media this month, with numerous fans shocked by how dramatically several stars appeared to have changed during the two-part musical’s demanding production. 

The viral comparisons reignited conversations about the film’s intense schedule, from COVID interruptions to labor-strike delays and nonstop press commitments.

Highlights
  • Viral before-and-after photos of Wicked stars Michelle Yeoh, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo stunned fans.
  • Cast members have openly described an intense production cycle marked by illness and dramatic life changes behind the scenes.
  • Fans have stated that the actors’ transformations reflect just how hard 'Wicked' has been on everyone involved.

As fans debated the cast’s transformed looks, their observations of actors like Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Michelle Yeoh, have become tinged with concern.

    Fans said the cast looked transformed as before-and-after photos went viral

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: michelleyeoh_official

    While Wicked: For Good is catching a lot of headlines for its ambitious premise, the drastic changes in the appearance of its stars have caught the internet’s attention.

    On X, a post showing a side-by-side comparison of Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Michelle Yeoh before and after Wicked went viral, garnering over 12 million views and thousands of replies and reposts. “It is a global pandemic,” one commenter wrote.

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: wickedmovie

    Numerous commenters were quite shocked by just how different the actresses looked, especially Yeoh, who is known for acting in action films that demand a lot of physical stunts.

    Yeoh’s appearance at the Wicked: For Good Singapore premiere caught a lot of attention, and while her sculptural Iris van Herpen gown was a stunner, some netizens noted that she looked “drained” at the event.

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images / Taylor Hill/WireImage

    A viral TikTok clip showed Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Jeff Goldblum reacting in real time to Yeoh’s transformation. Grande could be heard exclaiming, “You’re blond!”, before hugging her co-star as Erivo joined in.

    Grande also caught a lot of flak during Wicked: For Good’s red carpet events. During her appearance at a Wicked event at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square, some fans observed that the actress looked downright drained. 

    One commenter wrote, “Y’all talking about ‘Wicked healed her,’ looks like it sucked the life outta her.”

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: 0xMostdope

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: John Phillips/Getty Images / frenchgold

    Others echoed similar concerns about the Erivo, who also looked exhausted and drained in Wicked: For Good‘s events. Some even pointed out that prior to Wicked, Erivo was a known gym bunny, at one point even joking that she was a “fiend for potato chips.”

    So notable were the changes in the actresses’ appearance that some commenters speculated that the film’s schedule must have been insane. “The production of this film should be reported,” one fan wrote. 

    Wicked’s difficult production schedule and recent stars’ announcements became a major point of discussion

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: No4167

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / michelleyeoh_official

    Much of the viral conversation shifted from appearance to exhaustion, something the cast themselves openly described long before the premieres.

    Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo previously told The New York Times that filming Wicked had been incredibly demanding, with both contracting COVID at critical points in the film’s schedule. 

    “We’d worked ourselves to the bone,” Erivo admitted, explaining how the intense shoot pushed them physically and emotionally.

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: ArrestFauxi

    Grande echoed the same feeling. “We only got sick once each, but both were before some of the most important works of the whole movie,” she said.

    She described returning to the set, still recovering, mask on, to learn the “hallway finale” for “Popular.”

    Labor strikes later shut down production entirely, something Erivo confessed she was secretly grateful for because it provided her with some rest.

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: shadicoy

    With Wicked: For Good now rolling out, some of the film’s stars seem to be quite ready to breathe. Just recently, Ariana Grande teased about possibly stepping away from performing altogether. 

    During a recent appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, Grande noted that her upcoming small tour would be the last one for a “long, long, long time,” a “last hurrah” of sorts.

    Two male Wicked stars sparked their own viral reactions

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images / Frazer Harrison/WireImage

    It’s not just Grande, Erivo, and Yeoh who caught the attention of netizens. Wicked’s male stars, Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey, also went viral for their own reasons.

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia / britishgq

    Jeff Goldblum, who plays the Wizard, also looks a bit different these days, though he revealed on This Morning that working on Wicked changed not only his mindset but his diet itself, according to NBC News

    “It’s changed me,” he said. “After doing this movie, we talked about the animal cruelty. I stopped eating meat and poultry.”

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: Restofus17

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: BlazingSky2

    Image credits: Good Hang with Amy Poehler

    He added that even the holidays would look different now. “This Christmas and Thanksgiving, I may be having something else.”

    Jonathan Bailey, meanwhile, didn’t make headlines due to his appearance, but his exhaustion was clear in what he actually said.

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: wickedmovie

    After wrapping Wicked, Fellow Travelers, Jurassic World: Rebirth, and seasons of Bridgerton, he told British GQ, “I’ve been working solidly for about three years now… I’m going to stop acting for a bit next year.”

    Bailey stated that he is planning to focus on The Shameless Fund, a U.K.-based LGBTQ+ charity he co-founded, a notable change of pace for the actor.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on the Wicked stars’ before-and-after photos on social media

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: KevinRomeis

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: invest_answers

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: StarFields

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: Free_ButNotFree

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: cyrsbel

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: JohnWarpower

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: djpag1111

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: s46311967

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: Coatney333

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: StormDash_10

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: vanessak6951684

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: Eminitybaba_

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: 0xkhus

    "Global Pandemic": Before-And-After Photos Of 'Wicked' Cast Go Viral Amid Rising Health Concerns

    Image credits: Crypto_Mags

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP is super eager to body shame now. - Stop trying to make fetch happen. It's not going to happen.

    0
    0points
    reply
