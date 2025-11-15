“Extremely Thin And Worrying”: Fans Are Losing It Over Michelle Yeoh’s Before-and-After Wicked Appearance

ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle Yeoh’s surprise blonde transformation at the Wicked: For Good premiere didn’t just turn heads. It unleashed a full-blown social media meltdown, and some of it was not even related to her new hairstyle.

As photos of the actress spread online, fans clashed over how drastically different the Oscar winner looked compared to her appearance before Wicked. Some insisted that she appeared drained or exhausted, while others pushed back and called the observations unfair.

Fans fixated on Michelle Yeoh’s new look, highlighting that she changed a lot while working on Wicked

Image credits: Lukasz Kobus/European Union

Michelle Yeoh, 63, arrived at the Wicked: For Good Singapore premiere with a dramatic blonde bob that completely redefined her red carpet presence.

The bob was so different from her usual hairstyle that several of her co-stars were surprised by it, according to The List.

Image credits: Universal Pictures

In a TikTok video by People magazine, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Jeff Goldblum were seen reacting with surprise to Yeoh’s new look.

“You’re blond!” Grande could be heard exclaiming, before hugging the Oscar winner with Erivo.

Image credits: NBC

Her warm blonde and medium-brown hair was eye-catching, and it worked very well with her unique dress, which was from Dutch designer Iris van Herpen’s Fall/Winter 2025 Couture Collection.

The strapless dress featured a metallic corset bodice and a voluminous sheer brown skirt with a 3D honeycomb style, which was more than striking and whimsical enough for Wicked: For Good’s premiere.

Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

But while Yeoh’s new bob and stunning dress were eye-catching, some fans pointed out that the Oscar winner looked very different today compared to how she looked before she started working on the movie.

One viral comment exclaimed, “Guys, there’s no way to find this normal! Look at how Michelle was before that diabolical movie and look at how she is now omg.”

Another went even further, noting that Yeoh’s co-stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, also looked like they were drained by the film.

“The three of them (look) awful… The production of this film should be reported,” another commenter wrote.

A third commenter speculated that the film was probably very demanding, and it took a lot out of its actresses.

“The film’s director must have been incredibly bullying,” one fan wrote on X.

Others defended Michelle Yeoh and criticized the culture of scrutinizing women’s bodies

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images / Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

As comparisons intensified, another wave of fans stepped in, pushing back against the scrutiny and calling out the online obsession with the Oscar winner’s before-and-after photos.

One user wrote, “Wait, but she was already thin, it’s just that in the second picture she’s wearing a strapless top, so it’s more apparent.”

Image credits: The Kelly Clarkson Show / arianagrande

Another challenged the negativity directly: “Why is there such a need for these people to talk about and comment on other people’s bodies?”

A third added a wider cultural critique: “I don’t think the problem is Wicked. I think the problem is that extreme thinness has unfortunately come back into fashion.”

Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images / cynthiaerivo

Yeoh, for her part, has remained her usual gracious and grounded self. In her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she redirected attention toward her co-stars instead of focusing on herself.

“They don’t transform. They live, they become. It’s amazing. I mean, the two of them, they are like the yin and yang. You know?

“They’re so different, but at the same time, they just fit together with love and great energy,” she said, referencing Grande and Erivo.

Despite the current online conversations about her looks, Michelle Yeoh has always stayed in shape

Michelle Yeoh has always stayed in shape. As noted in a Hello! report, Yeoh had a love for sports such as running, swimming, and dance even before she became an action movie star.

She once told The Washington Post that dance was her “first love,” and that she did some ballet when she was very young.

Image credits: michelleyeoh_official

“As a little child, that was all I wanted to do was dance, whether it was ballet, but just in the world of dance, and that was what I went on to pursue in England as well,” Yeoh said.

“Having that kind of discipline, that kind of training, I think, stays with you for the rest of your life. So you understand your core.

Image credits: wickedmovie

“You understand there are certain positions that you should hold your body into and ensure that you have physically a stronger body and also a presentation.”

Netizens shared their thoughts on Yeoh’s recent look on social media

