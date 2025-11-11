ADVERTISEMENT

The London premiere of Wicked: For Good gave fans a heavy dose of fashion drama as the film’s leading stars descended on the red carpet.

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and others showed up ready to make an impression at the event on Monday, November 10.

Wicked: For Good is the sequel to Wicked, which was released last year and landed Oscar nominations for both Ariana and Cynthia.

The second installment will hit the big screen on November 21, taking fans back to the land of Oz.

Ahead of the theater release, stars arrived at the Cineworld London Leicester Square on Monday for the London premiere.

Here’s a round-up of five of the night’s most talked-about outfits, and it’s time for you to be the judge of who was the best-dressed or a big mess.

