The Best Or Worst Star Outfits At The ‘Wicked: For Good’ London Premiere Red Carpet, You Decide
The London premiere of Wicked: For Good gave fans a heavy dose of fashion drama as the film’s leading stars descended on the red carpet.
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and others showed up ready to make an impression at the event on Monday, November 10.
Wicked: For Good is the sequel to Wicked, which was released last year and landed Oscar nominations for both Ariana and Cynthia.
The second installment will hit the big screen on November 21, taking fans back to the land of Oz.
Ahead of the theater release, stars arrived at the Cineworld London Leicester Square on Monday for the London premiere.
Here’s a round-up of five of the night’s most talked-about outfits, and it’s time for you to be the judge of who was the best-dressed or a big mess.
Vote, comment, and tell us who wore it best or worst!
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande ditched the traditional pink Glinda wardrobe and wore a 73-year-old dress to the London premiere.
Styled by Law Roach, the 32-year-old actress brought Old Hollywood couture to the red carpet with a Gilbert Adrian one-shoulder princess gown from 1952.
The pop diva spoke about the Wicked chapter coming to an end.
“It feels beautiful…,” she told BBC News. “This project will always be part of our lives.”
Fans said the Side to Side singer was giving real-life “princess” vibes.
“Ariana Grande's main character energy, now in gothic mode,” one said, while another called her “the most beautiful princess ever.”
“The most perfect glinda the world has ever seen. we love her so much,” commented another.
Others said they were “not feeling the dress!” and scrutinized her appearance.
“Can someone tell her that other hairstyles besides bun also exist?” one asked.
“Ozempiciana Grande,” commented another.
Jonathan Bailey
Jonathan Bailey put on a show on the red carpet, wearing a gray wool button-down and matching trousers, topped off with a black wool coat.
Notably, he had a red flower pinned to his lapel in honor of the U.K. holiday Remembrance Day.
The British actor, who plays love interest Prince Fiyero in the film, was recently crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025.
He made history by becoming the first openly gay man to hold the title. But when asked who was the sexiest man of the year for him, he instantly named the director of Wicked: For Good.
“Jon M Chu,” he told BBC News. “Because his genius, and his compassion, knows no end.”
Fans called him “wickedly handsome” on the red carpet.
“We're completely under that spell,” said one fan, while a second commented, “Forever spellbound by Johny’s perfection.”
“If I saw him out in public i would walk against a lamp post,” a third wrote, “how does this level of beauty exist?”
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo made a grand arrival on the red carpet in a blue and black Prada gown, steering away from her iconic green shades.
The actress, who plays Elphaba in the film, had her look put together by Jason Bolden.
The floor-sweeping gown featured a sculpted bodice, a belted waist, and off-the-shoulder sleeves.
When asked if the London premiere felt like a “full-circle moment,” the Tony-winning actress said it did.
“It really does because it’s like my hometown,” she said during a red carpet interview. “We’re here again to finish this wonderful journey that we began a while ago.”
Fans said they were “obsessed” with her outfit, calling her outfit “gorgeous and stunning.”
“This is my favourite look so far,” one fan said.
On the other hand, a critic asked, “Why are her eyebrows wearing the invisibility cloak?”
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh was another showstopper at the London premiere, showing up in a custom black velvet gown from Self-Portrait.
To complement her role as the malicious Madame Morrible, the actress showed support for Malaysian designer Han Chong of Self-Portrait and chose pearl pieces from MIKIMOTO as for her accessories.
She also wore a dazzling watch from Richard Mille on her wrist.
“She was so breathtaking in real life,” a fan commented, while another quipped, “She’s so morribly gorgeous.”
“The pearl and diamond combo with her accessories!!” read another comment. “And they pop so beautifully against the black dresss!”
Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum stayed in character on the red carpet, wearing an emerald green waistcoat, a green shirt, a matching tie, and a brown trench coat to complete the look.
The veteran actor played the fraud Wizard, who seizes power and wants to use the magic of others for his own selfish agenda in the film.
He smiled away on the red carpet while standing beside his wife Emilie Livingston.
“My crush,” one fan called him.
Another said, “Best wizard tbh.”
“He’s so wonderful I'd cry if I met him and never leave,” commented another.
The Thor: Ragnarok star said he stopped eating meat after taking on the role of Wizard of Oz in the film adaptations.
“It's changed me,” he said on Monday on the This Morning show.
“After doing this movie we talked about the animal cruelty,” he continued. “I stopped eating meat and poultry. So this Christmas and Thanksgiving, I may be having another something else.”
Ethan Slater
A fitting choice for the actor who played Boq in the film, Ethan Slater came to the premiere dressed in a silver metallic-looking suit.
But more than his outfit choice, fans were curious about why he barely had any interaction with Ariana Grande at the event, apart from posing for a group photo with several of their co-stars between them.
Ethan and the Positions singer have been romantically linked since 2023, but the pair haven’t been pictured together since April this year.
Sources claimed to the Daily Mail that they have been “on and off” for several months.
While fan speculation about their relationship status continues, the pair seemed to show support for each other with a healthy amount of Instagram likes on each other’s posts.
Frankie Grande
Frankie Grande surprised his little sister Ariana by attending the London premiere this week.
The 42-year-old musician turned heads by showing up shirtless, wearing a black leather jacket and matching pants.
Frankie previously said he hadn’t seen his sister for about two years while she was filming the first installment of the Wicked movies.
“That is completely unlike the way we’ve lived our lives. If we don’t see each other, like, at least every week, it’s like the weirdest thing ever. So the fact that she was gone for two years basically was so strange,” he said on the Zach Sang Show in June.
