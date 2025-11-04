Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Jonathan Bailey Named People’s First Openly Gay ‘Sexiest Man Alive,’ Sparking Hilarious Reactions
Jonathan Bailey on People magazine cover as first openly gay sexiest man alive, sparking hilarious reactions.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Jonathan Bailey Named People’s First Openly Gay ‘Sexiest Man Alive,’ Sparking Hilarious Reactions

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Jonathan Bailey has officially been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025.

The 37-year-old was revealed as this year’s pick during the Monday, November 3 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The choice sparked a wave of hilarious reactions online, as Jonathan became the first openly gay man to hold the title.

Highlights
  • Jonathan Bailey was crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025, becoming the first openly gay man to receive the title.
  • The 37-year-old Bridgerton star reacted humorously to the honor during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, calling it “the honor of a lifetime.”
  • Fans took to social media to celebrate the milestone, praising Bailey’s charm and his proud LGBTQ+ representation.

“So gorgeous. Sad he bats for the other team lol,” wrote one female fan of the actor.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

    Jonathan Bailey crowned the first openly gay man as People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025

    Jonathan Bailey posing at an event, wearing a grey suit jacket, with logos of Rolex and Salesforce in the background.

    Jonathan Bailey posing at an event, wearing a grey suit jacket, with logos of Rolex and Salesforce in the background.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

    The Bridgerton heartthrob took the title from The Office star John Krasinski, who was the 2024 pick for the honor.

    When host Jimmy Fallon announced the news, Bailey was visibly thrilled, grinning from ear to ear.

    He sarcastically told the comedian, “It’s the honor of a lifetime. I want to say, Jimmy, thank you so much for turning it down so that I could be here.”

    The news of the 37-year-old actor’s latest achievement was announced by host Jimmy Fallon on his talk show

    Jonathan Bailey on People magazine cover as sexiest man alive, wet hair and water surrounding his shoulders in ocean setting

    Jonathan Bailey on People magazine cover as sexiest man alive, wet hair and water surrounding his shoulders in ocean setting

    Image credits: People

    Further explaining how he first learned about the magazine’s decision, Jonathan shared that it happened a few months earlier this year.

    While performing the titular role in the acclaimed play Richard II at London’s Bridge Theatre, he received a call from the publication.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At the time, his reaction was, “You go slightly mad. The only thing madder than doing ‘Richard II’ was to be invited into this.”

    “And also in 2025, I’m sort of thrilled that People Magazine has invited someone in, to bestow this honor on someone who can really cherish the value of a s**y man.”

    The Wicked star succeeded actor John Krasinski, who held the iconic title last year

    Jonathan Bailey smiling in a black suit interacting with fans at a crowded event under bright lights.

    Jonathan Bailey smiling in a black suit interacting with fans at a crowded event under bright lights.

    Image credits: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

    This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the annual title, which celebrates the sexiest man in the industry as decided by the outlet.

    People’s Sexiest Man Alive feature has been a beloved tradition since 1985, with the first-ever honoree being Mel Gibson.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a recent interview with People, Jonathan opened up about receiving the “huge honor,” saying, “Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jonathan’s recent win sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans, especially women, playfully celebrating the actor

    Jonathan Bailey in period costume, looking thoughtful, representing People's first openly gay Sexiest Man Alive.

    Jonathan Bailey in period costume, looking thoughtful, representing People's first openly gay Sexiest Man Alive.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Social media was soon flooded with lighthearted comments from admirers who couldn’t stop gushing over Bailey’s charm, good looks, and the fact that he’s proudly and openly gay.

    One fan quipped, “The man made me feel things I never felt before with a male. He has earned the title!”

    Another commented, “Guess we’re all collectively agreeing that British accents and good bone structure win every time.”

    “Gay or not, we’d have a full on makeout session. Because he’s hotttttt!!”

    2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive award

    Jonathan Bailey wearing a patterned jacket, looking off camera in a scene sparking buzz as sexiest man alive.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jonathan Bailey wearing a patterned jacket, looking off camera in a scene sparking buzz as sexiest man alive.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    Bailey has appeared in several hit films and TV series, including his breakout role as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

    He also earned a 2024 Emmy nomination for his performance.

    Jonathan’s Wicked co-stars joined the celebration in the most adorable way, through a video compilation featuring familiar faces like Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang, Jeff Goldblum, and more.

    Image credits: Orlebar Brown

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The group sported matching tees printed with Jonathan’s shirtless People cover photo, cheering him on with love and laughter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jeff Goldblum even took it a step further, declaring, “He’s the sexiest man not only on this planet but in the solar system…”

    Beyond the screen, Bailey is a strong advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

    He founded The Shameless Fund, a charity that supports various LGBTQ+ organizations and initiatives.

    “Watch S2 of Bridgerton & you will understand why he is so deserving of the title,” wrote one swooning social media user

    Jonathan Bailey Named People's First Openly Gay 'Sexiest Man Alive,' Sparking Hilarious Reactions

    Comment about Jonathan Bailey as People’s first openly gay sexiest man alive, praising the choice with humor and excitement.

    Comment about Jonathan Bailey as People’s first openly gay sexiest man alive, praising the choice with humor and excitement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting Jonathan Bailey as the first openly gay sexiest man alive, praising his appeal in Bridgerton with a smiling emoji.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting Jonathan Bailey as the first openly gay sexiest man alive, praising his appeal in Bridgerton with a smiling emoji.

    Comment by Tiffany Leese-Garrett expressing excitement about Jonathan Bailey named sexiest man alive with 21 reactions.

    Comment by Tiffany Leese-Garrett expressing excitement about Jonathan Bailey named sexiest man alive with 21 reactions.

    Comment from David Keith Pinkston praising People for naming Jonathan Bailey the first openly gay Sexiest Man Alive.

    Comment from David Keith Pinkston praising People for naming Jonathan Bailey the first openly gay Sexiest Man Alive.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message screenshot showing a comment about People’s Sexiest Male Country Singer Riley Green sparking reactions online.

    Text message screenshot showing a comment about People’s Sexiest Male Country Singer Riley Green sparking reactions online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing criteria for being the Handsomest Man Alive, referencing Orlando Bloom.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing criteria for being the Handsomest Man Alive, referencing Orlando Bloom.

    Social media reaction to Jonathan Bailey named People's first openly gay sexiest man alive.

    Social media reaction to Jonathan Bailey named People's first openly gay sexiest man alive.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Eric Almaguer saying our agenda is working and mentioning magazines with pride and kiss emojis.

    Comment by Eric Almaguer saying our agenda is working and mentioning magazines with pride and kiss emojis.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    3

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    wj_vaughan avatar
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He did a sleep story for the Calm app, and honestly, I have only listened to it once, it is more like erotica, and I listened to every single word! It will definitely not help you sleep.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    wj_vaughan avatar
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He did a sleep story for the Calm app, and honestly, I have only listened to it once, it is more like erotica, and I listened to every single word! It will definitely not help you sleep.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT