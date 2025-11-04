Jonathan Bailey Named People’s First Openly Gay ‘Sexiest Man Alive,’ Sparking Hilarious Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Jonathan Bailey has officially been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025.

The 37-year-old was revealed as this year’s pick during the Monday, November 3 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The choice sparked a wave of hilarious reactions online, as Jonathan became the first openly gay man to hold the title.

“So gorgeous. Sad he bats for the other team lol,” wrote one female fan of the actor.

Jonathan Bailey posing at an event, wearing a grey suit jacket, with logos of Rolex and Salesforce in the background.

Image credits: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

The Bridgerton heartthrob took the title from The Office star John Krasinski, who was the 2024 pick for the honor.

When host Jimmy Fallon announced the news, Bailey was visibly thrilled, grinning from ear to ear.

He sarcastically told the comedian, “It’s the honor of a lifetime. I want to say, Jimmy, thank you so much for turning it down so that I could be here.”

Jonathan Bailey on People magazine cover as sexiest man alive, wet hair and water surrounding his shoulders in ocean setting

Image credits: People

Further explaining how he first learned about the magazine’s decision, Jonathan shared that it happened a few months earlier this year.

While performing the titular role in the acclaimed play Richard II at London’s Bridge Theatre, he received a call from the publication.

At the time, his reaction was, “You go slightly mad. The only thing madder than doing ‘Richard II’ was to be invited into this.”

“And also in 2025, I’m sort of thrilled that People Magazine has invited someone in, to bestow this honor on someone who can really cherish the value of a s**y man.”

Jonathan Bailey smiling in a black suit interacting with fans at a crowded event under bright lights.

Image credits: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the annual title, which celebrates the sexiest man in the industry as decided by the outlet.

People’s Sexiest Man Alive feature has been a beloved tradition since 1985, with the first-ever honoree being Mel Gibson.

In a recent interview with People, Jonathan opened up about receiving the “huge honor,” saying, “Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd.”

Jonathan Bailey in period costume, looking thoughtful, representing People's first openly gay Sexiest Man Alive.

Image credits: Netflix

Social media was soon flooded with lighthearted comments from admirers who couldn’t stop gushing over Bailey’s charm, good looks, and the fact that he’s proudly and openly gay.

One fan quipped, “The man made me feel things I never felt before with a male. He has earned the title!”

Another commented, “Guess we’re all collectively agreeing that British accents and good bone structure win every time.”

“Gay or not, we’d have a full on makeout session. Because he’s hotttttt!!”

Jonathan Bailey wearing a patterned jacket, looking off camera in a scene sparking buzz as sexiest man alive.

Image credits: Universal Pictures

Bailey has appeared in several hit films and TV series, including his breakout role as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

He also earned a 2024 Emmy nomination for his performance.

Jonathan’s Wicked co-stars joined the celebration in the most adorable way, through a video compilation featuring familiar faces like Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang, Jeff Goldblum, and more.

Image credits: Orlebar Brown

Showing love to People’s Sexiest Man Alive, Jonathan Bailey 💛 pic.twitter.com/SG17z58afG — Wicked: For Good (@wickedmovie) November 4, 2025

The group sported matching tees printed with Jonathan’s shirtless People cover photo, cheering him on with love and laughter.

Jeff Goldblum even took it a step further, declaring, “He’s the sexiest man not only on this planet but in the solar system…”

Beyond the screen, Bailey is a strong advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

He founded The Shameless Fund, a charity that supports various LGBTQ+ organizations and initiatives.

