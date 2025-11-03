Many Are Convinced Meghan Markle’s “Irritating” Celebration With Prince Harry At Home Was Staged

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle’s latest celebration during the 2025 World Series has left netizens suspicious and with a bad taste in their mouths.

Over the weekend, on November 1, 2025, the Duchess of Sussex shared a video of herself with Prince Harry that has since been blasted and dissected online.

Many accused her of staging the moment, with some claiming even the Duke appeared “unimpressed” by her antics.

The 44-year-old Duchess cheered for her hometown team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, while Harry, who was rooting for the Blue Jays, appeared noticeably “unimpressed.”

The controversy grew so heated that even Meghan’s best friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen, subtly defended her with a cryptic post.

“She be clueless to how classless she, herself is. I feel bad for Harry,” one user commented.

“It’s almost like she just discovered a new way to get some attention,” wrote one social media user.

Meghan Markle smiling and clapping during a home celebration with Prince Harry, seen as staged by many viewers.

Image credits: Netflix

In the clip posted to her Instagram Stories, Meghan was seen cheering as her hometown team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, secured victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the Major League Baseball championship.

The game was intense, with the Dodgers leading by just one point, 5-4, in Game 7.

The video showed Meghan, Prince Harry, and her best friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen, enjoying the close match in their dimly lit home theater.

As the Dodgers sealed their win, the 44-year-old Duchess rushed over to Harry to share a quick kiss and hug.

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays in the Major League Baseball championship

Movie night in Montecito’s mental ward. pic.twitter.com/Dtb5EBfKdD — That 1 (@ihtiandrs12) November 2, 2025

Image credits: meghan

While Meghan appeared excited, Harry seemed far less enthused, remaining seated and expressionless, as his allegiance was with the Canadian squad.

The Suits star then joined her bestie in the middle of the room, jumping and screaming with excitement inside the couple’s Montecito mansion.

Meghan was even heard squealing with joy, “Oh my God!!”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at home during a celebration that many are convinced was staged and irritating to some viewers.

Image credits: meghan

However, the candid moment being perfectly captured on camera left many netizens questioning the authenticity of the video.

One user wrote in a lengthy rant, “This is irritating to see. Fake AF. Of course it was NOT staged because, you know, the camera was perfectly positioned to capture everyone.”

“Oh my gosh! Look how happy we are and so into each other. See, we have a friend and it’s not my bottle of wine.”

The couple was rooting for opposite teams, and as a result, the Duke of Sussex didn’t appear to be in a celebratory mood like his wife

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sharing a hug during a home celebration, with Prince Harry watching and smiling on the couch.

Image credits: meghan

Another critic expressed, “I just CANNOT with Markle anymore. Harry must not have known she was recording this, otherwise I would think he would show a little more enthusiasm for the win.”

A third commented, “He she goes again, sharing stuff for attention and then has to complain about privacy!! Your wife is the problem!!!”

“Imagine a former Royal Prince Harry has been reduced to being an unpaid ‘extra’ in his wife’s deluded fantasy world.”

However, Kelly seemed to subtly clear the air regarding the criticism of her friend, especially about Prince Harry’s nonchalant attitude, in an Instagram Story shared on her own page.

She wrote, “Best game ever!!! Sorry H your team didn’t win but mine diiiiiiiiid. @dodgers I LOVE YOU!!!!”

According to netizens, the 44-year-old Duchess was doing “stuff for attention,” with many calling the video “fake”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrating at a baseball game, sparking many to think the event was staged.

Image credits: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The fresh wave of criticism came just four days after Meghan and Harry were spotted supporting the Dodgers during Game 4 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.

On Tuesday, the lovebirds were seated in the front row, ahead of legendary figures like basketball icon and Dodgers part-owner Magic Johnson, and four-time World Series champion and Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax.

Reportedly, their appearance was met with mixed reactions from the crowd, as they were loudly booed when the couple appeared on the kiss-cam screen.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wearing blue hats, sitting together at a baseball game, enjoying a staged celebration.

Image credits: Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

MLB even shared a clip of the pair on its social media accounts, showing the duo greeting fans as they made their way into the stadium.

The moment quickly sparked an online debate over whether the pricey front-row seats, which typically cost tens of thousands of dollars, were purchased by the Sussexes or offered to them as VIP guests of the team.

The celebratory video wasn’t the first time the actress landed herself in hot water with skeptical fans.

Meghan and Prince Harry reportedly did not receive a warm welcome from the crowd during their last appearance at a Dodgers game

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attending a Dodgers game, sparking debate over their staged celebration at home.

Image credits: Joe Scarnici/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Back in June this year, to mark Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday, Meghan shared a video on Instagram featuring herself in the delivery room at California’s Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

She was joined by Prince Harry as the two playfully swayed their hips, seemingly to help induce labor while Meghan was heavily pregnant.

Soon after, many users accused the Duchess of faking her pregnancy, reigniting a wave of conspiracy theories online.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wearing winter hats, smiling closely during a casual outdoor moment at home.

Image credits: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

“Even a blind person can see the poorly stuffed belly is fake,” one claimed, while another wrote, “Belly moving everywhere is not a pregnancy belly at all.”

“A heavily pregnant woman cannot move that way. You can barely walk, let alone twerk. There is nothing solid in there. The surrogacy theory just got another boost.”

“Pretending to be the gosh darn biggest baseball fan in all of history is not going to make America fall in love with you,” one critic mocked Meghan

