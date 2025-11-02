ADVERTISEMENT

When the worlds of art, film, and fashion collide, you get one of the most glamorous nights in Hollywood, the LACMA Art+Film Gala.

On November 1, 2025, the 14th annual event lit up Los Angeles once again, drawing A-list stars, artists, and style icons for an unforgettable evening of philanthropy and high fashion.

Founded in 2011 by LACMA trustee Eva Chow and co-chaired by none other than Leonardo DiCaprio, the gala has become a major cultural moment, and this year’s spotlight shone on artist Mary Corse and filmmaker Ryan Coogler.

With Gucci as the presenting sponsor, expectations for the looks were sky-high, and the stars didn’t disappoint.

From risqué designs to classic pieces, here’s a roundup of the best and worst looks from the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala.