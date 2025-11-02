“She Ate And Left No Crumbs”: 35 Best And Worst Fashion Moments From The 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala
When the worlds of art, film, and fashion collide, you get one of the most glamorous nights in Hollywood, the LACMA Art+Film Gala.
On November 1, 2025, the 14th annual event lit up Los Angeles once again, drawing A-list stars, artists, and style icons for an unforgettable evening of philanthropy and high fashion.
Founded in 2011 by LACMA trustee Eva Chow and co-chaired by none other than Leonardo DiCaprio, the gala has become a major cultural moment, and this year’s spotlight shone on artist Mary Corse and filmmaker Ryan Coogler.
With Gucci as the presenting sponsor, expectations for the looks were sky-high, and the stars didn’t disappoint.
From risqué designs to classic pieces, here’s a roundup of the best and worst looks from the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala.
This post may include affiliate links.
Demi Moore
Demi Moore made a bold appearance at the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, defying her age of 62 and redefining fashion in her own way.
Styled by Brad Goreski, the Substance star turned heads in a sheer, high-neck gown featuring a completely see-through mesh base.
The floor-length piece was adorned with intricate multicolored floral embroidery and beadwork, hugging her figure beautifully.
Demi completed her look with side-parted raven waves, crimson nails that perfectly matched the red blooms on her dress, and pointed black heels.
However, the sheer fabric raised some eyebrows online, with one critic calling the look “great only from a distance.”
Another netizen wrote, “Sad aging stars can only get attention by wearing next to nothing, flashing some flesh!”
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo was a true vision of glamour in a stunning Schiaparelli Fall 2025 Couture gown.
The Wicked star turned heads in a strapless, body-hugging silhouette adorned with intricate beading arranged in surreal, eye-like motifs throughout the piece.
The gown was paired with a light grey sheer cape that trailed gracefully behind her, adding a touch of softness to the bold ensemble.
Cynthia completed the look with a silver statement purse from the same brand, minimal white pearl jewelry, dramatic long nails bejeweled with sparkly gems, and edgy makeup.
“She ate and left no crumbs!!” praised one fan online, while several others simply hailed her as “QUEEN.”
I'm with Day Andie. I don't care for the cape, either, but the dress is stunning. However I also cannot stand spoiled, entitled divas, and Erivo is definitely up there with the best of them - she needs to get TF over herself.
Samara Weaving
Samara Weaving rocked an unexpected hue for the night.
The Ready or Not star stunned in a pastel mint Tamara Ralph gown crafted from a light, flowy fabric.
The dress featured a scooped neckline, massive bell sleeves adorned with dramatic feather detailing at the cuffs, and a breezy skirt that trailed into a short train.
The ruched bodice gathered neatly at the waist and was complemented by semi-sheer sleeves.
Silver sparkly stilettos, wine-red nails on both hands and feet, and a full face of glam makeup completed her ensemble, along with brownish-blonde locks styled in side-swept waves and diamond and sapphire drop earrings.
Elle Fanning
She looks fabulous in this color! I'd ditch the bathrobe, though.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton turned heads at the gala, commanding attention in a sheer black lace gown by Gucci.
The floor-length dress featured a plunging V-neckline that accentuated her curves, while a beige bodysuit underneath offered subtle coverage beneath the floral lace.
The gown’s body-hugging silhouette highlighted her figure, with her legs visible through the sheer detailing.
Paris accessorized the look with a matching lace choker, black leather stilettos, and chunky diamond bracelets on both wrists.
Her voluminous golden locks cascaded down her back in soft waves, while her makeup featured dark, edgy eyes, rosy cheeks, and a soft brown lip.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat slayed with her look at the event, in a bright, sparkly Gucci dress.
The pop icon looked exquisite in a floor-length orange-gold sequined gown featuring a deep neckline that left her midriff partially bare.
The top had a figure-hugging silhouette, flowing into an A-line skirt with a thigh-high slit.
Doja completed her glam look with pointed black pumps, pastel pink nails, and a nest of pixie blonde curls atop her head.
Her bold makeup featured voluminous lashes, smoky eyeshadow, glossy brown lips, and diamond studs paired with a necklace from Jacob & Co.
Vittoria Ceretti
Vittoria Ceretti made jaws drop in a stunning, sparkly gold Gucci look.
The dress featured a classic silhouette from the fashion house with a body-hugging shape.
Crafted from a flowy fabric, it came with a halter neckline and left her midriff partially bare, with triangular panels covering her chest and gathering into a scooped detailing at the waist.
The gown also had a deep backless design, and letting it shine, the supermodel opted for minimal glam, sleek updo, glowing skin, and a single fringe framing the left side of her face.
For jewelry, Ceretti opted for chunky gold bangles, rings, and shiny studs.
Salma Hayek
The dress is meh, but she pulls off the color and the necklace is magnificent and the star of the show!
Cindy Crawford
Demi Lovato
Alex Consani
Paloma Elsesser
Tara Dollinger
Tara Dollinger made a stunning appearance in a Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2024 Couture gown.
The dress featured a striking blend of navy blue and skin-toned fabrics, combining delicate mesh with smooth velvet.
The mesh base was adorned with tiny star-shaped cutouts throughout, while navy velvet panels created unique cutout detailing that ran along the middle of the dress and cinched her waist beautifully.
The strapless sweetheart neckline was accentuated with a thin black fabric wrapped around her neck, featuring a single rose embellishment.
Dollinger completed her look with drop diamond earrings, a stack of matching bracelets, a chunky sparkly watch, and a curly high bun.
However, not everyone was impressed by the look and many users felt it didn’t suit her.
One wrote, “The dress is stunning but she makes it look so cheap. So interesting how styling and how someone carries the piece make such a difference.”
“Styling is all wrong but the gown is gorgeous,” expressed another.
Angela Bassett
Ariana Greenblatt
Kathryn Hahn
I voted no, but I could possibly see it working well. It's not horrible, but she desperately needs a statement necklace and bracelet for more glam. Right now it needs something to punch it up because it just comes off as blah. Do your hair up, for c**p sake. You look like you just came in out of the wind. She could play up the dress with more striking makeup, especially something to accent her lips.
Elsa Hosk
Tessa Thompson
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Wow! Another amazing fabric. Looks great on her. The back is plunging, and the fit is sensational. https://wwd.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/lacma-art-film-gala-wwd-RK-015.jpg?w=1024
Ryan Destiny
Dixie D’Amelio
Dixie D’Amelio brought major rocker-chic energy to the Los Angeles event in a daring custom Gucci creation.
The social media star wore a sheer black gown that left little to the imagination, with her long dark hair strategically covering her chest.
The edgy ensemble featured dramatic feathered sleeves and satin gray lace underwear.
Dixie completed the bold outfit with towering silver platform heels, brown nails, winged eyeliner, glossy lips, and sleek, straight brunette hair.
While her outfit seemed to be approved by social media users, the same couldn’t be said about her hair, which many believed to be extensions.
One user mocked, “Tell me you’re wearing extensions without telling me you’re wearing extensions.”
Lizzy Greene
Lizzy Greene served one of her best and most experimental fashion moments in a unique Cult Gaia piece.
The sleeveless wine-red dress was crafted from leather, featuring a corset-style bodice paired with a flowy, floor-length skirt.
The bottom showcased unusual cutouts around the thigh and knee, tied together in several knots with the loose ends cascading down.
Since the dress itself commanded attention, Greene kept her nails bare, accessorized with a pair of bold ruby-red earrings, and wore her dark blonde hair side-parted and flowing down her back.
Keeping her makeup equally simple, the star posed confidently for the flashing cameras at the museum.
Nadia Lee Cohen
Stella Maxwell
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I just hate it when cheap satin shreds like that. In a real fabric, I could see that style working for her if it had a top, but I keep seeing that dress catching on everything all night! She looks naked from the back. Stupid fabric choice: https://www.wmagazine.com/fashion/lacma-art-film-gala-2025-red-carpet-dresses-photos