ADVERTISEMENT

When the worlds of art, film, and fashion collide, you get one of the most glamorous nights in Hollywood, the LACMA Art+Film Gala.

On November 1, 2025, the 14th annual event lit up Los Angeles once again, drawing A-list stars, artists, and style icons for an unforgettable evening of philanthropy and high fashion.

Founded in 2011 by LACMA trustee Eva Chow and co-chaired by none other than Leonardo DiCaprio, the gala has become a major cultural moment, and this year’s spotlight shone on artist Mary Corse and filmmaker Ryan Coogler.

With Gucci as the presenting sponsor, expectations for the looks were sky-high, and the stars didn’t disappoint.

From risqué designs to classic pieces, here’s a roundup of the best and worst looks from the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Demi Moore

Woman wearing a sheer floral embroidered gown at the 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala showcasing best and worst outfits.

Demi Moore made a bold appearance at the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, defying her age of 62 and redefining fashion in her own way.

Styled by Brad Goreski, the Substance star turned heads in a sheer, high-neck gown featuring a completely see-through mesh base.
The floor-length piece was adorned with intricate multicolored floral embroidery and beadwork, hugging her figure beautifully.

Demi completed her look with side-parted raven waves, crimson nails that perfectly matched the red blooms on her dress, and pointed black heels.

However, the sheer fabric raised some eyebrows online, with one critic calling the look “great only from a distance.”

Another netizen wrote, “Sad aging stars can only get attention by wearing next to nothing, flashing some flesh!”

Frazer Harrison Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
dayandie avatar
Day Andie
Day Andie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazing fabric! I generally don't like this see-through look, but the body suit is obviously covering all the bits, so there's an illusion of sexuality but more modesty than usual.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Cynthia Erivo

    Elegant woman wearing a beaded gown with a sheer cape and silver clutch at 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala outfits.

    Cynthia Erivo was a true vision of glamour in a stunning Schiaparelli Fall 2025 Couture gown.

    The Wicked star turned heads in a strapless, body-hugging silhouette adorned with intricate beading arranged in surreal, eye-like motifs throughout the piece.

    The gown was paired with a light grey sheer cape that trailed gracefully behind her, adding a touch of softness to the bold ensemble.

    Cynthia completed the look with a silver statement purse from the same brand, minimal white pearl jewelry, dramatic long nails bejeweled with sparkly gems, and edgy makeup.

    “She ate and left no crumbs!!” praised one fan online, while several others simply hailed her as “QUEEN.”

    Amy Sussman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    siegerook avatar
    Siege Rook
    Siege Rook
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm with Day Andie. I don't care for the cape, either, but the dress is stunning. However I also cannot stand spoiled, entitled divas, and Erivo is definitely up there with the best of them - she needs to get TF over herself.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Samara Weaving

    Woman in a mint green gown with feather details posing at 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala fashion event.

    Samara Weaving rocked an unexpected hue for the night.

    The Ready or Not star stunned in a pastel mint Tamara Ralph gown crafted from a light, flowy fabric.

    The dress featured a scooped neckline, massive bell sleeves adorned with dramatic feather detailing at the cuffs, and a breezy skirt that trailed into a short train.

    The ruched bodice gathered neatly at the waist and was complemented by semi-sheer sleeves.

    Silver sparkly stilettos, wine-red nails on both hands and feet, and a full face of glam makeup completed her ensemble, along with brownish-blonde locks styled in side-swept waves and diamond and sapphire drop earrings.

    Amy Sussman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jewelcat avatar
    jewel cat
    jewel cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks like a failed attempt at being a bird. Color is ok though

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Elle Fanning

    Woman in elegant blue lace dress with matching fluffy stole posing at 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala fashion event.

    Amy Sussman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks fabulous in this color! I'd ditch the bathrobe, though.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Paris Hilton

    Blonde woman wearing a sheer black lace gown posing at the 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala outfits event.

    Paris Hilton turned heads at the gala, commanding attention in a sheer black lace gown by Gucci.

    The floor-length dress featured a plunging V-neckline that accentuated her curves, while a beige bodysuit underneath offered subtle coverage beneath the floral lace.

    The gown’s body-hugging silhouette highlighted her figure, with her legs visible through the sheer detailing.

    Paris accessorized the look with a matching lace choker, black leather stilettos, and chunky diamond bracelets on both wrists.

    Her voluminous golden locks cascaded down her back in soft waves, while her makeup featured dark, edgy eyes, rosy cheeks, and a soft brown lip.

    Amy Sussman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dayandie avatar
    Day Andie
    Day Andie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No. While you can see the bodysuit and it's more modest than usual, the lace looks like lingerie.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Doja Cat

    Person wearing a gold sequin gown with a thigh-high slit, posing at the 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala event.

    Doja Cat slayed with her look at the event, in a bright, sparkly Gucci dress.

    The pop icon looked exquisite in a floor-length orange-gold sequined gown featuring a deep neckline that left her midriff partially bare.

    The top had a figure-hugging silhouette, flowing into an A-line skirt with a thigh-high slit.

    Doja completed her glam look with pointed black pumps, pastel pink nails, and a nest of pixie blonde curls atop her head.

    Her bold makeup featured voluminous lashes, smoky eyeshadow, glossy brown lips, and diamond studs paired with a necklace from Jacob & Co.

    Kevin Winter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Vittoria Ceretti

    Model wearing a sparkling gold gown with deep neckline among lit pillars showcasing best outfits 2025 LACMA Gala.

    Vittoria Ceretti made jaws drop in a stunning, sparkly gold Gucci look.

    The dress featured a classic silhouette from the fashion house with a body-hugging shape.

    Crafted from a flowy fabric, it came with a halter neckline and left her midriff partially bare, with triangular panels covering her chest and gathering into a scooped detailing at the waist.

    The gown also had a deep backless design, and letting it shine, the supermodel opted for minimal glam, sleek updo, glowing skin, and a single fringe framing the left side of her face.

    For jewelry, Ceretti opted for chunky gold bangles, rings, and shiny studs.

    Amy Sussman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dayandie avatar
    Day Andie
    Day Andie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No. Lovely fabric, but the neckline plunging to her belly button is just tacky and ugly. It could have been lovely if it had been 10 inches higher

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Salma Hayek

    Woman in a shimmering green gown and statement necklace posing at the 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala outfits event.

    Amy Sussman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The dress is meh, but she pulls off the color and the necklace is magnificent and the star of the show!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cindy Crawford

    Woman in a shimmering gold off-shoulder gown at 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala showcasing best and worst outfits.

    Amy Sussman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Demi Lovato

    Woman in a strapless black and navy gown posing among tall art gallery lamps at 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala outfits.

    Amy Sussman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Alex Consani

    Model in a shimmering beige gown with a thigh-high slit at the 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala fashion event.

    Frazer Harrison Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    plumblack55 avatar
    SushiCat
    SushiCat
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another ethereal look, completely suits her, her legs are stellar!!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Kristen Wiig

    Woman in a sheer black lace gown posing at the 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala showcasing best and worst outfits.

    Frazer Harrison Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Paloma Elsesser

    Woman in a black sheer gown with feather details posing at 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala showcasing best outfits.

    Frazer Harrison Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dayandie avatar
    Day Andie
    Day Andie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just a hint of sheer, looks good. I'm not a fan of feathers, but she carries it off well, and it suits her sultry looks.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Tara Dollinger

    Woman in a sparkling navy and n**e gown posing among tall columns at the 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala outfits.

    Tara Dollinger made a stunning appearance in a Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2024 Couture gown.

    The dress featured a striking blend of navy blue and skin-toned fabrics, combining delicate mesh with smooth velvet.

    The mesh base was adorned with tiny star-shaped cutouts throughout, while navy velvet panels created unique cutout detailing that ran along the middle of the dress and cinched her waist beautifully.

    The strapless sweetheart neckline was accentuated with a thin black fabric wrapped around her neck, featuring a single rose embellishment.

    Dollinger completed her look with drop diamond earrings, a stack of matching bracelets, a chunky sparkly watch, and a curly high bun.

    However, not everyone was impressed by the look and many users felt it didn’t suit her. 

    One wrote, “The dress is stunning but she makes it look so cheap. So interesting how styling and how someone carries the piece make such a difference.”

    “Styling is all wrong but the gown is gorgeous,” expressed another. 

    Amy Sussman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    plumblack55 avatar
    SushiCat
    SushiCat
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stars! This is fun and you can tell she feels amazing...and why not, she looks amazing!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Angela Bassett

    Woman in a sparkling yellow fringe gown posing at the 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala showcasing standout outfits.

    Frazer Harrison Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dayandie avatar
    Day Andie
    Day Andie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She rocks this. Fully covered, but incredibly seductive. I'm betting it just flows with her when she moves.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    Ariana Greenblatt

    Model in a sleek black gown posing among illuminated columns showcasing best outfits from 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala.

    Amy Sussman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dayandie avatar
    Day Andie
    Day Andie
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Classic. Stylish. Suits her. Again the sultry look that is voluptuous, but she's completely covered.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Kathryn Hahn

    Woman in a black velvet gown with cape and silver trim posing among illuminated columns at 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala outfits

    Amy Sussman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dayandie avatar
    Day Andie
    Day Andie
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I voted no, but I could possibly see it working well. It's not horrible, but she desperately needs a statement necklace and bracelet for more glam. Right now it needs something to punch it up because it just comes off as blah. Do your hair up, for c**p sake. You look like you just came in out of the wind. She could play up the dress with more striking makeup, especially something to accent her lips.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Elsa Hosk

    Blonde woman in a strapless polka dot gown with a thigh-high slit at the 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala outfits.

    Amy Sussman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Tessa Thompson

    Woman wearing a silver sequin gown at the 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala showcasing top fashion outfits.

    Amy Sussman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dayandie avatar
    Day Andie
    Day Andie
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Wow! Another amazing fabric. Looks great on her. The back is plunging, and the fit is sensational. https://wwd.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/lacma-art-film-gala-wwd-RK-015.jpg?w=1024

    #20

    Ryan Destiny

    Woman in a white flowing gown with high slit and gold details, posing at the 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala outfits event.

    Amy Sussman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    plumblack55 avatar
    SushiCat
    SushiCat
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her gorgeous face is what stands out for me, the shoes are 🤌

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Dixie D’Amelio

    Model wearing a sheer embellished dress with a black feathered jacket at 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala outfits.

    Dixie D’Amelio brought major rocker-chic energy to the Los Angeles event in a daring custom Gucci creation.

    The social media star wore a sheer black gown that left little to the imagination, with her long dark hair strategically covering her chest.

    The edgy ensemble featured dramatic feathered sleeves and satin gray lace underwear.

    Dixie completed the bold outfit with towering silver platform heels, brown nails, winged eyeliner, glossy lips, and sleek, straight brunette hair.

    While her outfit seemed to be approved by social media users, the same couldn’t be said about her hair, which many believed to be extensions.

    One user mocked, “Tell me you’re wearing extensions without telling me you’re wearing extensions.”

    Frazer Harrison Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    plumblack55 avatar
    SushiCat
    SushiCat
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of my favorite looks...it's so, idk, glam rock inspired...her hair is perfect for this look.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Lizzy Greene

    Woman wearing a strapless maroon gown with knot details at 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala showcasing best and worst outfits.

    Lizzy Greene served one of her best and most experimental fashion moments in a unique Cult Gaia piece.

    The sleeveless wine-red dress was crafted from leather, featuring a corset-style bodice paired with a flowy, floor-length skirt.

    The bottom showcased unusual cutouts around the thigh and knee, tied together in several knots with the loose ends cascading down.

    Since the dress itself commanded attention, Greene kept her nails bare, accessorized with a pair of bold ruby-red earrings, and wore her dark blonde hair side-parted and flowing down her back.

    Keeping her makeup equally simple, the star posed confidently for the flashing cameras at the museum.

    Amy Sussman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Nadia Lee Cohen

    Model in a strapless snake print gown and dark sunglasses showcasing 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala outfits.

    Gilbert Flores Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dayandie avatar
    Day Andie
    Day Andie
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The sunglasses and pose look stupid. Not a fan of the dress, makes her look aneroexic.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Stella Maxwell

    Model wearing a sleek black gown with cutout details at the 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala showcasing best and worst outfits.

    Taylor Hill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dayandie avatar
    Day Andie
    Day Andie
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I just hate it when cheap satin shreds like that. In a real fabric, I could see that style working for her if it had a top, but I keep seeing that dress catching on everything all night! She looks naked from the back. Stupid fabric choice: https://www.wmagazine.com/fashion/lacma-art-film-gala-2025-red-carpet-dresses-photos

    #25

    Lorde

    Woman in a gold and brown gown posing at the 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala showcasing best and worst outfits.

    Amy Sussman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dayandie avatar
    Day Andie
    Day Andie
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fabrics don't work together. She either looks s****d or just doesn't want to be there. The whole look is meh.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Ashley Park

    Woman in a lavender sequined gown posing at the 2025 LACMA Art and Film Gala showcasing standout outfits.

    Frazer Harrison Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point