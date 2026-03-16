Anne Hathaway’s Oscars Appearance Sparks Wild Reactions As Fans Notice Something Off

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Anne Hathaway is no stranger to attracting attention with her appearance — most of the time for the better, though not always.

The actress took the 2026 Oscars stage on Sunday, March 15, in a Valentino dress, looking youthful as ever, but many social media users attributed her ageless visage to cosmetic enhancements.

“She looks botoxed,” commented one, while another asked, “Has Anne Hathaway had plastic surgery?”

Highlights Anne Hathaway joined Anna Wintour on stage at the 2026 Oscars to present the Best Costume Award.

Fans debated Hathaway’s appearance online, speculating about cosmetic enhancements and commenting on what they perceived as a “lifted” or “frozen” look.

This was not the first time the actress sparked plastic surgery rumors, with her fans still remaining supportive of her.

The comments come amid the actress’s busy schedule promoting the upcoming sequel to her iconic 2006 comedy, The Devil Wears Prada.

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Fans noticed an odd detail about Anne Hathaway’s appearance as she attended the Academy Awards as a presenter

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Hathaway accompanied Vogue boss Anna Wintour on the Oscars stage, and the duo presented the Best Costume Award to Kate Hailey for Frankenstein, but some viewers fixated on the actress’s appearance instead.

“What did Anne Hathaway do to her face and why?” wondered a critic on X, while another wrote, “The new face of Anne Hathaway is a mixture of the face of the young Renée Zellweger and Katherine Heigl.”

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“Oh, it’s called a facelift,” shared a third, while a fourth theorized, “She may have had a very subtle eyelid operation.”

“Her face looks weird. She is almost unrecognizable,” a fifth commented, leading another to add, “Her face looks frozen.”

Not every comment on the internet was against Hathaway, though

Anne Hathaway asks Anna Wintour at the #Oscars what she thinks of her dress: Wintour replied: “And the nominees are…”

pic.twitter.com/cTllwlLWCi — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 16, 2026

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“I think she looked one of the best there. She’s a beauty,” a fan wrote, adding, “Those who are trying to put her down are just envious donkeys.”

“She looked amazing, like she always does. It’s not easy being a woman and being analyzed for looking good,” a second noted.

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A third, meanwhile, attributed Hathaway’s lifted look to “having her hair pulled back,” further expressing delight that her face at least did not look like “celebs on Oz*mpic.”

“Haters are gonna hate,” echoed the next.

Even if she has had work done, “that is exactly how one should look” after it, said someone else, asking Hathaway to share her surgeon’s contact.

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This wasn’t the first time Anne Hathaway sparked plastic surgery rumors, with her fans remaining supportive of her

The actress became a topic of discussion after she sat front row at Ralph Lauren’s Fall 2025 fashion show last April.

Photos of Hathaway quickly went viral on social media, with some questioning how she maintains her radiance in her 40s.

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“These plastic surgeons are getting really good,” one user wrote on X at the time, to which another agreed, “Money well spent, I can’t even tell.”

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“She’s like a vampire. She doesn’t look like she’s aging,” a third commented.

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“Whatever procedure/treatment Anne Hathaway had done to her face has her looking stunning. She’s always been gorgeous, but honey,” a fourth chimed in.

Hathaway has never admitted to getting any work done, but has previously spoken about the pressure of getting plastic surgery

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She told Express in 2008 that “there’s a lot of pressure on young women from an early age, when you first become aware of your own looks in relation to other women’s looks.”

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“You just want to be cookie-cutter beautiful. And sometimes you think, ‘Maybe I could change something about myself to fit that mold,’” she explained.

“I am no exception to that.”

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Hathaway admitted she “wanted a nose job” when she was growing up because she didn’t think her nose was “good enough.”

However, as she got older, she realized that her said facial feature is what sets her apart in Hollywood.

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“Your face needs to have character if you’re going to be an actor,” she shared.

“Please god give me enough money to get one of these facelifts,” a netizen said of Hathaway’s latest look

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