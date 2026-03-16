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Anne Hathaway’s Oscars Appearance Sparks Wild Reactions As Fans Notice Something Off
Anne Hathaway at the Oscars wearing a floral strapless dress and diamond jewelry sparking wild fan reactions
Celebrities, Entertainment

Anne Hathaway’s Oscars Appearance Sparks Wild Reactions As Fans Notice Something Off

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Anne Hathaway is no stranger to attracting attention with her appearance — most of the time for the better, though not always. 

The actress took the 2026 Oscars stage on Sunday, March 15, in a Valentino dress, looking youthful as ever, but many social media users attributed her ageless visage to cosmetic enhancements. 

“She looks botoxed,” commented one, while another asked, “Has Anne Hathaway had plastic surgery?”

Highlights
  • Anne Hathaway joined Anna Wintour on stage at the 2026 Oscars to present the Best Costume Award.
  • Fans debated Hathaway’s appearance online, speculating about cosmetic enhancements and commenting on what they perceived as a “lifted” or “frozen” look.
  • This was not the first time the actress sparked plastic surgery rumors, with her fans still remaining supportive of her.

The comments come amid the actress’s busy schedule promoting the upcoming sequel to her iconic 2006 comedy, The Devil Wears Prada

RELATED:

    Fans noticed an odd detail about Anne Hathaway’s appearance as she attended the Academy Awards as a presenter

    Anne Hathaway at the Oscars red carpet wearing a black floral gown, sparking wild reactions from fans noticing something off.

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

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    Hathaway accompanied Vogue boss Anna Wintour on the Oscars stage, and the duo presented the Best Costume Award to Kate Hailey for Frankenstein, but some viewers fixated on the actress’s appearance instead. 

    “What did Anne Hathaway do to her face and why?” wondered a critic on X, while another wrote, “The new face of Anne Hathaway is a mixture of the face of the young Renée Zellweger and Katherine Heigl.”

    Anne Hathaway at the Oscars wearing a floral black gown and statement jewelry, sparking wild reactions from fans.

    Image credits: Getty/Rich Polk

    “Oh, it’s called a facelift,” shared a third, while a fourth theorized, “She may have had a very subtle eyelid operation.”

    “Her face looks weird. She is almost unrecognizable,” a fifth commented, leading another to add, “Her face looks frozen.”

    Not every comment on the internet was against Hathaway, though

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    “I think she looked one of the best there. She’s a beauty,” a fan wrote, adding, “Those who are trying to put her down are just envious donkeys.”

    “She looked amazing, like she always does. It’s not easy being a woman and being analyzed for looking good,” a second noted.

    Anne Hathaway smiling at Oscars event wearing elegant floral dress and sparkling jewelry, sparking wild reactions.

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

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    A third, meanwhile, attributed Hathaway’s lifted look to “having her hair pulled back,” further expressing delight that her face at least did not look like “celebs on Oz*mpic.”

    @vogueitalia#AnneHathaway arriva agli #Oscars♬ sonido original – Lacho

    “Haters are gonna hate,” echoed the next. 

    Even if she has had work done, “that is exactly how one should look” after it, said someone else, asking Hathaway to share her surgeon’s contact.

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    This wasn’t the first time Anne Hathaway sparked plastic surgery rumors, with her fans remaining supportive of her 

    Side-by-side images of Anne Hathaway at 17 and 43 years old showing her Oscars appearance and wild fan reactions.

    The actress became a topic of discussion after she sat front row at Ralph Lauren’s Fall 2025 fashion show last April.

    Photos of Hathaway quickly went viral on social media, with some questioning how she maintains her radiance in her 40s.

    Anne Hathaway at an event wearing a beige trench coat and ripped sparkling pants, sparking wild fan reactions.

    Image credits: Getty/Theo Wargo

    “These plastic surgeons are getting really good,” one user wrote on X at the time, to which another agreed, “Money well spent, I can’t even tell.”

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    “She’s like a vampire. She doesn’t look like she’s aging,” a third commented.

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    Anne Hathaway smiling in a black dress, generating wild reactions from fans during her Oscars appearance.

    Image credits: Getty/Scott Gries

    “Whatever procedure/treatment Anne Hathaway had done to her face has her looking stunning. She’s always been gorgeous, but honey,” a fourth chimed in.

    Hathaway has never admitted to getting any work done, but has previously spoken about the pressure of getting plastic surgery 

    Anne Hathaway’s Oscars appearance showing different looks and fans noticing something off in her style and expression.

    Image credits: modernhistory

    She told Express in 2008 that “there’s a lot of pressure on young women from an early age, when you first become aware of your own looks in relation to other women’s looks.”

    Anne Hathaway close-up selfie with natural makeup and tousled hair, fans reacting to Oscars appearance and something off noticed

    Image credits: annehathaway

    “You just want to be cookie-cutter beautiful. And sometimes you think, ‘Maybe I could change something about myself to fit that mold,’” she explained.

    “I am no exception to that.”

    Anne Hathaway at the Oscars wearing a black floral gown and statement jewelry, sparking wild fan reactions.

    Image credits: _filmcrave

    Hathaway admitted she “wanted a nose job” when she was growing up because she didn’t think her nose was “good enough.”

    However, as she got older, she realized that her said facial feature is what sets her apart in Hollywood.

    Anne Hathaway close-up portrait with natural makeup and long dark hair holding a cosmetic product by her head.

    Image credits: annehathaway

    “Your face needs to have character if you’re going to be an actor,” she shared.

    “Please god give me enough money to get one of these facelifts,” a netizen said of Hathaway’s latest look 

    Tweet discussing Anne Hathaway’s Oscars appearance mentioning blepharoplasty, Botox, and fillers with fan reactions.

    Image credits: Slackoffski

    Social media reaction to Anne Hathaway’s Oscars appearance as fans notice something off about her look.

    Image credits: joeybeastmarket

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Anne Hathaway’s Oscars appearance and fans noticing something off with her look.

    Image credits: HaloFanForLife

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Anne Hathaway’s Oscars appearance and fans noticing something off.

    Image credits: WeeGeePhotos

    Tweet reacting to Anne Hathaway’s Oscars appearance, with fans commenting on noticeable changes and facial features.

    Image credits: girlwhomisgod

    Tweet about Anne Hathaway’s Oscars appearance sparking wild reactions as fans notice something unusual.

    Image credits: OsullivanThomas

    Tweet by Kevin Finnerty reacting to Anne Hathaway’s Oscars appearance, mentioning fans notice something off.

    Image credits: kevinfinnertyyy

    Anne Hathaway at Oscars event, sparking wild reactions as fans notice something off in her appearance.

    Image credits: Daoist_Wang

    Tweet praising Anne Hathaway’s Oscars appearance, sparking wild reactions as fans notice something off.

    Image credits: MsGrenaway_

    Anne Hathaway at the Oscars wearing an elegant outfit, sparking wild reactions as fans notice something off.

    Image credits: APV716

    Anne Hathaway at Oscars event wearing elegant gown as fans react to noticeable changes in her appearance.

    Image credits: GuyGowan

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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