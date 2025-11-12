Who Is Anne Hathaway? Anne Jacqueline Hathaway is an American actress known for her versatility across diverse film genres. Her emotionally resonant performances consistently captivate audiences. She often transforms complex characters into relatable and memorable cinematic experiences. Hathaway’s breakout moment arrived with the Disney comedy The Princess Diaries in 2001. Her portrayal of Mia Thermopolis secured widespread recognition and became a significant commercial success. She earned the nickname “Annie” from friends and family.

Full Name Anne Jacqueline Hathaway Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Brooklyn Heights Montessori School, Wyoming Elementary School, Millburn High School, Vassar College, New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study, American Academy of Dramatic Arts, The Barrow Group Theater Company Father Gerald Thomas Hathaway Mother Kate McCauley Hathaway Siblings Michael Hathaway, Thomas Hathaway Kids Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, Jack Shulman

Early Life and Education A passion for acting took root early for Anne Hathaway, whose mother, Kate McCauley Hathaway, was a stage actress. Her father, Gerald Thomas Hathaway, worked as a labor attorney, and the family relocated from Brooklyn to Millburn, New Jersey, when Anne was six. Hathaway attended Brooklyn Heights Montessori School and Millburn High School, where she actively participated in plays. She later studied at Vassar College and New York University’s Gallatin School, while also becoming the first teenager admitted to The Barrow Group Theater Company’s acting program.

Notable Relationships Anne Hathaway married actor and jewelry designer Adam Shulman in September 2012, after dating for four years. Earlier in her career, she was publicly linked to Italian real estate developer Raffaello Follieri before their separation in 2008. Hathaway shares two sons with Shulman, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, born in 2016, and Jack Shulman, born in 2019. She prefers to keep her family life relatively private.

Career Highlights Anne Hathaway achieved critical acclaim for her powerful performances, notably winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Fantine in the 2012 musical film Les Misérables. She also delivered a standout performance in The Devil Wears Prada, a commercial success that solidified her dramatic range. Her filmography includes high-grossing features like Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, where she played Selina Kyle, and the science fiction epic Interstellar. Hathaway has continued to expand her ventures, including a role as a fashion website owner in the comedy The Intern. To date, Hathaway has collected a Golden Globe Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award, cementing her as a versatile and celebrated talent.