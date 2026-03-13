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“Someone PAID For This”: People Go Wild Mocking Woman’s Before-And-After Cosmetic Procedure
Woman showing results of cosmetic procedure with long blonde hair and natural makeup in indoor setting
Society

“Someone PAID For This”: People Go Wild Mocking Woman’s Before-And-After Cosmetic Procedure

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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An unidentified woman has gone viral on social media platforms like Reddit, X, and Instagram after a Turkish doctor shared her before-and-after cosmetic procedure pictures.

The post by the doctor reveals she received a temporal lift and midface lift, and how her face looked a month after the operations.

Netizens are not pleased with the outcome in the slightest, with some comparing her after face to a mean-spirited character created by Dr. Seuss and others mocking the doctor’s skills.

Highlights
  • A woman’s before-and-after cosmetic procedure shared by a Turkish doctor has gone viral, sparking widespread criticism on social media.
  • The patient reportedly underwent a temporal lift and midface lift, but many online users mocked the results and questioned the surgeon’s work.
  • The controversy comes amid a growing trend of younger people opting for facial lifts and other cosmetic procedures to achieve a more sculpted look.

“It’s giving Grinch lift,” one said, while a critic of the doctor added, “If this is the good work he wants to show off, imagine the stuff he is less proud of.”

RELATED:

    Woman’s makeover sparks brutal internet backlash for her and her doctor

    Man in brown suit and patterned tie gesturing with hands against black background discussing cosmetic procedure.

    Image credits: dryunussaglam

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    According to Dr. Osman Kelahmetoglu’s website, a temporal lift is a surgical rejuvenation procedure applied to individuals who have sagging in the outer part of the eyebrow, skin accumulation or wrinkles around the eye corner, and drooping in the outer corner of the eye, mostly due to age.

    The goal of the procedure is to achieve a more dynamic and rested facial expression by raising the outer tip of the eyebrow, the eye corner, and the cheekbone area upward.

    Woman undergoing cosmetic procedure with medical staff applying treatment in a clinic setting featuring before-and-after markings.

    Image credits: dryunussaglam

    A midface lift, per the National Library of Medicine, meanwhile, is meant to treat aging in the midfacial region, including the descent of malar fat pads, deepening of nasolabial folds, and loss of skin elasticity.

    In pictures shared by Dr. Yunus Sağlam, the woman’s eyebrows appear more arched compared to how they looked in the pre-procedure photo. Her sagging cheeks also appear lifted as she smiles in the post-op selfie. 

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    @dryunussaglam Artık yorgun görünüş diye bir şey kalmadı.Merak ettiklerinizi yorumlarda sorabilirsiniz. #estetikcerrahi#midfacelift#temporallift#plasticsurgeon#medicaltourism#plasticsurgeryturkey#fyp#kaşkaldırma♬ Lost Soul – Slowed & Reverb – NBSPLV

    However, what Dr. Sağlam performed did not achieve the results social media users expected, with one commenter saying the images he shared were the “worst advertisement” he could have ever done for himself.

    “That plastic surgeon should be barred from doing surgery ever again,” voiced another, while the next asked, “Someone paid for this?” 

    For the woman, someone said, “She looked fine before. Normal. And there’s nothing wrong with looking normal, despite popular opinions.”

    Pepe the Frog meme with text asking if this is an advertisement or warning, reacting to before-and-after cosmetic procedure.

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    Woman resting in a chair one week postop after a cosmetic procedure with visible healing marks on her face.

    Image credits: dryunussaglam

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    “The woman on the left is gorgeous — she is just making a blah facial expression. The woman on the right scared me,” added a second.

    I’m so glad I saw this. I’ve been considering surgery, but I think I’ll keep my hooded eyelids rather than risk ending up like that,” commented a fourth, while a fifth said her pictures were a perfect illustration for “just because you can do something doesn’t necessarily mean you should.”

    Facial lifts are on the rise among young people due to several factors that contribute to the early signs of aging

    Woman with long blonde hair showing results of cosmetic procedure in natural indoor light, highlighting before and after transformation

    Image credits: dryunussaglam

    Emily, a businesswoman from Toronto, Canada, had a midface lift at 28 and described it as a “life-changing” experience when speaking to the BBC.

    “I just wanted the best version of myself,” she added after describing that she opted for it in the desire for “a snatched look,” which meant a sculpted jaw, high cheekbones, and fox eyes.

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    Text post saying Someone PAID for this, highlighting people mocking a woman’s before-and-after cosmetic procedure.

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    Woman’s before-and-after cosmetic procedure photo showing dramatic changes, sparking reactions and online mocking comments.

    Myriad reports claim that the new generation losing weight with the help of weight-loss medication is left with a lot of excess skin. 

    High-stress lifestyles of the young folks, alongside constant screen exposure, also cause dullness and sagging skin, leaving many to opt for cosmetic enhancements.

    Before-and-after cosmetic procedure comparison showing a woman's facial transformation after three weeks.

    Image credits: dryunussaglam

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    Facelifts are cosmetic procedures reserved mostly for those 60 and older, per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. However, data from 2019 shows that 6,000 facelifts were performed on patients under the age of 54.

    Undergoing multiple facelifts over a lifetime is also not uncommon, and Kris Jenner exemplifies this

    Comment on social media post saying that a cosmetic procedure looks great and normal, sparking reactions and mockery online.

    Woman smiling after cosmetic procedure, wearing black dress and sparkling earrings in an elegant indoor setting

    Image credits: krisjenner

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    The reality TV star first received a facelift in 2011 and documented the experience on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Her second facelift came before her 70th birthday in 2025.

    The momager had been sharing her reformed look on social media for months before People confirmed in May of that year that she underwent cosmetic enhancement courtesy of Dr. Steven Levine in New York City.

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    Before-and-after cosmetic procedure photos of a woman showing visible changes after surgery and people’s reactions online.

    Image credits: Getty/Steve Granitz

    Kris broke her silence about it in her Vogue Arabia interview in August, saying that since she had a facelift about 15 years ago, “it was time for a refresh.”

    She also shared her outlook on aging.

    Woman with cosmetic procedure showing before-and-after changes, highlighting cosmetic procedure details and effects.

    Image credits: dryunussaglam

    “Just because you get older doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself,” she explained. “If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully, meaning you don’t want to do anything, then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”

    @dryunussaglam Temporal Lift ✨ #temporallift#dryunussaglam#cateye#foreheadlift#browlift♬ I Run – HAVEN. & Kaitlin Aragon
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    “I think the facelift looks good,” a netizen said about her procedure. 

    “Surely this isn’t real. I’d be livid if you left me looking like this,” someone said about the viral woman’s enhancements

    Comment on social media post expressing shock with an emoji, related to people mocking woman’s cosmetic procedure before-and-after.

    Social media comment questioning if image is ragebait, related to people mocking woman’s before-and-after cosmetic procedure.

    Comment on social media post reading looks so natural with laughing emoji, related to cosmetic procedure before-and-after reactions.

    A social media comment saying sweet jesus in response to a before-and-after cosmetic procedure post mocking the results.

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    Comment on social media from Billy Sausage asking what days a business is closed, with 900 likes.

    Comment on social media post mocking woman's before-and-after cosmetic procedure, featuring laughing emoji and 295 likes.

    Comment reading please tell me this is a joke, expressing disbelief about a cosmetic procedure before-and-after post.

    Comment on social media post mocking woman’s before-and-after cosmetic procedure with 157 likes.

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    Social media comment from Natalie Rooney reacting to a viral post about a woman’s before-and-after cosmetic procedure.

    Comment on social media mocking a woman's before-and-after cosmetic procedure, highlighting public reaction online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mocking a woman’s before-and-after cosmetic procedure with a surprised emoji.

    Screenshot of social media comment mocking woman’s before-and-after cosmetic procedure results with disbelief and criticism.

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    Comment on a social platform questioning if someone's eyes fully close when blinking, with 36 likes visible.

    Comment with laughing emojis questioning if the woman's before-and-after cosmetic procedure is a joke on social media.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mocking a woman's before-and-after cosmetic procedure with laughing emojis.

    Screenshot of an online comment saying This can’t be real with a crying emoji, reacting to a cosmetic procedure.

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    Comment on social media post expressing disbelief and laughter about a woman’s before-and-after cosmetic procedure.

    User comment saying I would ask my money back with a grimacing emoji on a social media post mocking a woman’s cosmetic procedure.

    Comment on social media post with profile image of a surprised yellow cartoon face asking about business hours.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mocking a woman's before-and-after cosmetic procedure with the phrase Oh dear.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you have prosopometamorphopsia everybody looks like this.

    2
    2points
    reply
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Creepy. But thanks, I learned something new. 👍

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She can now be an extra on any Star Trek movie/show.

    1
    1point
    reply
    martingibbs734 avatar
    martin734
    martin734
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She has turned herself into a Vulcan.

    1
    1point
    reply
    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My first thought too. Live long and prosper, but don't get cosmetic surgery. ;-)

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    1point
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    User avatar
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you have prosopometamorphopsia everybody looks like this.

    2
    2points
    reply
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Creepy. But thanks, I learned something new. 👍

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She can now be an extra on any Star Trek movie/show.

    1
    1point
    reply
    martingibbs734 avatar
    martin734
    martin734
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She has turned herself into a Vulcan.

    1
    1point
    reply
    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My first thought too. Live long and prosper, but don't get cosmetic surgery. ;-)

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