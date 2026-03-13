“Someone PAID For This”: People Go Wild Mocking Woman’s Before-And-After Cosmetic Procedure

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An unidentified woman has gone viral on social media platforms like Reddit, X, and Instagram after a Turkish doctor shared her before-and-after cosmetic procedure pictures.

The post by the doctor reveals she received a temporal lift and midface lift, and how her face looked a month after the operations.

Netizens are not pleased with the outcome in the slightest, with some comparing her after face to a mean-spirited character created by Dr. Seuss and others mocking the doctor’s skills.

Highlights A woman’s before-and-after cosmetic procedure shared by a Turkish doctor has gone viral, sparking widespread criticism on social media.

The patient reportedly underwent a temporal lift and midface lift, but many online users mocked the results and questioned the surgeon’s work.

The controversy comes amid a growing trend of younger people opting for facial lifts and other cosmetic procedures to achieve a more sculpted look.

“It’s giving Grinch lift,” one said, while a critic of the doctor added, “If this is the good work he wants to show off, imagine the stuff he is less proud of.”

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According to Dr. Osman Kelahmetoglu’s website, a temporal lift is a surgical rejuvenation procedure applied to individuals who have sagging in the outer part of the eyebrow, skin accumulation or wrinkles around the eye corner, and drooping in the outer corner of the eye, mostly due to age.

The goal of the procedure is to achieve a more dynamic and rested facial expression by raising the outer tip of the eyebrow, the eye corner, and the cheekbone area upward.

Image credits: dryunussaglam

A midface lift, per the National Library of Medicine, meanwhile, is meant to treat aging in the midfacial region, including the descent of malar fat pads, deepening of nasolabial folds, and loss of skin elasticity.

In pictures shared by Dr. Yunus Sağlam, the woman’s eyebrows appear more arched compared to how they looked in the pre-procedure photo. Her sagging cheeks also appear lifted as she smiles in the post-op selfie.

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However, what Dr. Sağlam performed did not achieve the results social media users expected, with one commenter saying the images he shared were the “worst advertisement” he could have ever done for himself.

“That plastic surgeon should be barred from doing surgery ever again,” voiced another, while the next asked, “Someone paid for this?”

For the woman, someone said, “She looked fine before. Normal. And there’s nothing wrong with looking normal, despite popular opinions.”

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Image credits: dryunussaglam

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“The woman on the left is gorgeous — she is just making a blah facial expression. The woman on the right scared me,” added a second.

“I’m so glad I saw this. I’ve been considering surgery, but I think I’ll keep my hooded eyelids rather than risk ending up like that,” commented a fourth, while a fifth said her pictures were a perfect illustration for “just because you can do something doesn’t necessarily mean you should.”

Facial lifts are on the rise among young people due to several factors that contribute to the early signs of aging

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Emily, a businesswoman from Toronto, Canada, had a midface lift at 28 and described it as a “life-changing” experience when speaking to the BBC.

“I just wanted the best version of myself,” she added after describing that she opted for it in the desire for “a snatched look,” which meant a sculpted jaw, high cheekbones, and fox eyes.

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Myriad reports claim that the new generation losing weight with the help of weight-loss medication is left with a lot of excess skin.

High-stress lifestyles of the young folks, alongside constant screen exposure, also cause dullness and sagging skin, leaving many to opt for cosmetic enhancements.

Image credits: dryunussaglam

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Facelifts are cosmetic procedures reserved mostly for those 60 and older, per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. However, data from 2019 shows that 6,000 facelifts were performed on patients under the age of 54.

Undergoing multiple facelifts over a lifetime is also not uncommon, and Kris Jenner exemplifies this

Image credits: krisjenner

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The reality TV star first received a facelift in 2011 and documented the experience on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Her second facelift came before her 70th birthday in 2025.

The momager had been sharing her reformed look on social media for months before People confirmed in May of that year that she underwent cosmetic enhancement courtesy of Dr. Steven Levine in New York City.

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Image credits: Getty/Steve Granitz

Kris broke her silence about it in her Vogue Arabia interview in August, saying that since she had a facelift about 15 years ago, “it was time for a refresh.”

She also shared her outlook on aging.

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“Just because you get older doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself,” she explained. “If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully, meaning you don’t want to do anything, then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”

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“I think the facelift looks good,” a netizen said about her procedure.

“Surely this isn’t real. I’d be livid if you left me looking like this,” someone said about the viral woman’s enhancements

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