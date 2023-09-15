Welcome to a world where reality transforms into a vibrant stage of facial expressions and intriguing characters. In the course of my daily life, I stumbled upon a hidden treasure: pareidolias that have made me smile, ponder, and sometimes even burst into laughter.

I am delighted to share with you approximately 36 encounters with these faces and shapes concealed in the most unexpected places.

Through this series, I invite you to dive into a realm of spontaneous creativity, where a simple tool or vegetable becomes a character with a story to tell, where an everyday object suddenly comes to life with a remarkable expression. These pareidolias, captured at the precise moment they emerged, reflect the magic that can arise when our imagination interacts with the world around us.

