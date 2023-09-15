I See Faces Everywhere: My 30 Pareidolia Pics
Welcome to a world where reality transforms into a vibrant stage of facial expressions and intriguing characters. In the course of my daily life, I stumbled upon a hidden treasure: pareidolias that have made me smile, ponder, and sometimes even burst into laughter.
I am delighted to share with you approximately 36 encounters with these faces and shapes concealed in the most unexpected places.
Through this series, I invite you to dive into a realm of spontaneous creativity, where a simple tool or vegetable becomes a character with a story to tell, where an everyday object suddenly comes to life with a remarkable expression. These pareidolias, captured at the precise moment they emerged, reflect the magic that can arise when our imagination interacts with the world around us.
Movie-Star Smile
Mechanical Stupefaction
Angry Bell Pepper
Polo
Lunar Tiredness
Cheerful Greenery
Bewildered Ghost
Tweed Duck
Chronological Gloom
He just realised his time is running out and he has been superseded by a digital model.
Fear
Old School Smile
Having Stars In Your Eyes
Like A Piece Of Dysney Furniture
Woodland Creature
Smile!
The Dread
I would be terrified of the gravity-defying lion-dragon too -
Awesome collection.
thank you :)
I really enjoyed this post, thank you 👍
thank you ^^
Funny pics, if only I could comment them individually 🙂👍
thank you!
