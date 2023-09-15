Welcome to a world where reality transforms into a vibrant stage of facial expressions and intriguing characters. In the course of my daily life, I stumbled upon a hidden treasure: pareidolias that have made me smile, ponder, and sometimes even burst into laughter.

I am delighted to share with you approximately 36 encounters with these faces and shapes concealed in the most unexpected places.

Through this series, I invite you to dive into a realm of spontaneous creativity, where a simple tool or vegetable becomes a character with a story to tell, where an everyday object suddenly comes to life with a remarkable expression. These pareidolias, captured at the precise moment they emerged, reflect the magic that can arise when our imagination interacts with the world around us.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Movie-Star Smile

An image of an object that looks like it's smiling

Report

10points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
#2

Mechanical Stupefaction

An image of an object that looks like it's scared or surprised

Report

9points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
Silvermidnight
Silvermidnight
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

me: *thinks of shocked pikachu*

0
0points
reply
#3

Angry Bell Pepper

An image of a bell pepper looking angry

Report

8points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ANgry pepper....better not be a spicy one

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Polo

An image of a polo shirt that looks like it's smiling

Report

8points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Lunar Tiredness

An image of an object that looks like it's surprised

Report

8points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
#6

Cheerful Greenery

An image of a leaf that looks like it's smiling

Report

7points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
#7

Bewildered Ghost

An image of an object that looks like it's surprised

Report

7points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
#8

Tweed Duck

An image of an object that looks like it's surprised

Report

7points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
#9

Chronological Gloom

An image of an object that looks like it's sad

Report

7points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
Margaret H
Margaret H
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He just realised his time is running out and he has been superseded by a digital model.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Fear

An image of an object that looks like it's scared

Report

7points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
#11

Old School Smile

An image of an object that looks like it's smiling

Report

7points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
#12

Having Stars In Your Eyes

An image of an object that looks like it's surprised

Report

7points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
Silvermidnight
Silvermidnight
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"You look amazing today, citizens of BP!"

0
0points
reply
#13

Like A Piece Of Dysney Furniture

An image of an object that looks like it's surprised or scared

Report

6points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
#14

Woodland Creature

An image of an object that looks like it's surprised

Report

6points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
#15

The Key To Smiles

An image of an object that looks like it's smiling

Report

6points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
SourQueen
SourQueen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Turn that frown upside down!

1
1point
reply
#16

Smile!

An image of an object that looks like it's smiling

Report

4points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
#17

The Dread

An image of an object that looks like it's scared

Report

4points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
Silvermidnight
Silvermidnight
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would be terrified of the gravity-defying lion-dragon too -

0
0points
reply
#18

Smiling Crushed Ghost

An image of an object that looks like it's smiling

Report

4points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
#19

Speechless Owl

An image of an object that looks like it's surprised

Report

3points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
#20

Tribal Mask

An image of an object that looks like it's smiling a bit

Report

3points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

To Bier Or Not To Bier?

An image of an object that looks like it's smiling

Report

3points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
#22

Cartoon Hubcap

An image of an object that looks like it's surprised

Report

3points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
#23

Shy Little Troll

An image of an object that looks like it's smiling

Report

3points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
#24

Golden Smile

An image of an object that looks like it's smiling

Report

3points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
#25

Victor

An image of an object that looks like it's confused or surprised

Report

3points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
#26

The Tear

An image of an object that looks like it's crying

Report

3points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
#27

Siamese Twins

An image of an object that looks like it's surprised

Report

2points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
#28

Double Glazing Simple Cracking

An image of an object that looks like it's surprised

Report

2points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
#29

To Not Believe One's Eyes

An image of an object that looks like it's surprised

Report

2points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
#30

Wooden Grin

An image of an object that looks like it's smiling

Report

2points
Boris Blanchoz
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!