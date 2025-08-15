ADVERTISEMENT

It’s practically a rite of passage to have at least one chapter of your life where you looked a little cringe.

And while those awkward years happen to almost everyone, most of us keep the photographic evidence locked away. The bad haircuts, the odd fashion choices—buried deep. But maybe they deserve a little more appreciation. After all, they’re the building blocks of personality and a great sense of humor.

On the subreddit “Blunder Years,” people embrace that philosophy, proudly posting their regrettable old photos for the world to see. Keep scrolling for the glorious proof and please, feel free to share your own.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Dad And I Can’t Decide Who Blundered Worse

Teen with bright pink hair and a man posing in front of a city arch, part of regrettable past pics collection.

janefishdip Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    My 8th Grade Spring Picture

    Teen girl with braces and green hair clip wearing an Avenged Sevenfold shirt in a regrettable past photo from 2010.

    loch-jess Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    I Blame My Mom For This One

    Photo of a child with glasses and pigtails wearing a stained knit sweater from a regrettable past.

    Skin_Captain_Nasty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Speaking Of Halloween Blunders

    Child in traditional costume with white face paint and red lips, a cringe-worthy moment from a regrettable past photo.

    millenniumlove Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, I get cultural appropriation, but my dad was stationed in Korea right after I was born and a Korean officer became my Godfather in the 60s. He gifted me with Korean children's clothes which I later wore as a Halloween costume (when was I ever going to wear it otherwise?) complete with a black wig my mom made. Is this so terrible? Was not making fun of the culture and was glad to find a way to show off the clothes!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Me Seconds After Throwing One Of The Worst Hissy Fits I Can Remember Because My Parents Would Not Allow Me To Pose With My Bootleg Pikachu Doll At A Funeral In 2006

    Child holding a Pikachu toy in vintage outfit among adults, part of people's regrettable past cringe-worthy pics collection.

    Mynameaintjonas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Prom, 2019. "Date" (Just A Friend) Was Sick, So All I Brought Was This "Cool, Yet Mysterious" Aura

    Person in black outfit posing with arms crossed in front of a stone wall, a cringeworthy regrettable past fashion moment.

    AnimetheTsundereCat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    auntiestela avatar
    ShyWahine
    ShyWahine
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually, you look rather dapper - with a cool aura to boot!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    It Was 2007 And My Very First Car

    Person with blue hair standing barefoot in pajama pants next to an old car, part of people's regrettable past pics collection.

    dreamdoggydream Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    17 Year Old Me Dressing Up As Ciel From Black Butler For Senior Prom

    Woman in vintage-style pink dress with large bow, gray wig, and glasses at outdoor event, a cringe-worthy regrettable past look.

    QueenAkemii Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Yes, Yes We Did Wear This To A High School Dance…

    Two women in quirky 90s outfits posing indoors, capturing a moment from their regrettable past photos.

    ohlovely Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    I Went As Neytiri For Halloween

    Person in a cringe-worthy regrettable past costume resembling a blue striped creature standing in a parking lot outdoors.

    PaigeHart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    I Still Think I’m Avril Lavigne

    Teen girl holding a skateboard, wearing graphic tank top, standing outdoors reflecting on her regrettable past in old photo.

    Addysonbae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    16 Year Old Me Lmao. I Ended Up Shaving That Half Mohawk Off In One Solid Piece. And Me Now!!

    Side-by-side photos showing a person’s regrettable past fashion and their current style with tattoos and piercings.

    skyevalentino Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    With Permisson, My Partners School Photo 2002

    Teen with braided hair and heavy eyeliner wearing a blue shirt and tie, showing a regrettable past style from cringe-worthy pics.

    Jambohh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    I Was Obsessed With Honey Bunches Of Oats When I Was 12, So I Edited My Face Onto Each Almond On The Box Using The Family Wii

    Person’s face edited into a cereal box and cereal pieces in bowl with the same face, a funny regrettable past cringe photo.

    clarajane24 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    I Swear To God, A Fellow Little Girl In Public Asked Her Mom If I Was A Rock Star In This Fit

    Child in a colorful striped outfit posing in a bedroom, one of many regrettable past pics causing cringe today.

    cellophanexray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    In 2004, I Was Madly In Love With My First Laptop - An Acer Travelmate—and The Feeling Was Mutual

    Young man posing with a laptop showing a smiling face drawn on the screen, a cringe-worthy regrettable past photo collage.

    Salty_Primary9761 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    I Peaked At 13 (2011)

    Teen with vibrant multicolored hair and heavy eyeliner wearing a band t-shirt in a cringe-worthy regrettable past photo.

    Miserable_Touch1171 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    When I Thought I Was The Coolest Tween In The World For Carrying This Mini Goat Around Everywhere

    Person with braided hair posing humorously with a small goat on their head in a mountainous outdoor setting, past cringe moment.

    BriefSurround6842 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    1996 I Sewed My Own Dog Vest And I Loved It So Much

    Young girl posing in a regrettable past photo, wearing a dog print vest and casual jeans, sitting with folded hands.

    781nnylasil Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Me In 2016. I Was Melanie Martinez's Biggest Fan, I Wore Blue Lipstick And Crybaby Merch To School Every Single Day; Especially For Picture Day

    Portrait of a young woman with blue lipstick, a bow in her hair, and a crybaby shirt reflecting a regrettable past cringe moment.

    _mikuko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    My Sister Asked Me To Post This For Her. She Asked The Babysitter To Make Her Look Like Ernie. She Loved Ernie

    Child with clown face paint holding a colorful Ernie doll, a cringe-worthy moment from people’s regrettable past photos.

    killamcleods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    When Your 15yo Swagger Says “Jolly Lesbian Aunt"

    Young man in a red graphic shirt and chain necklace posing for a photo from his regrettable past that causes cringe now.

    spairoh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Around 2009 I Got Really Into Photoshopping Myself In Surreal Ways

    Person with curly hair pulling their reflection’s arm in a black and white image from a regrettable past photo.

    Green_Video_9831 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Midwest Emo, And I Only Let My Friends Cut My Hair

    Young woman in a black hoodie outdoors, smiling while talking on the phone, reflecting on a regrettable past moment.

    duogmog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Old Myspace Profile, My Name Was Annamosity

    Young woman with blood makeup on face holding a large cleaver, posing in a room showcasing a regrettable past moment.

    ajaknna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    A Tiny Peak Into My Childhood Obsession With Michael Jackson (2009-2018)

    Young woman smiling next to a Michael Jackson poster at a carnival, capturing a fun moment from her regrettable past.

    serenadesofsirens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    I See Your Viral Youtube Video And Raise You: Almost 1m Views On Middle School Pokemon Video, We Thought We Were Rockstars

    Teenagers playing guitars and singing in a dimly lit room, a relatable scene from a regrettable past photo.

    dirtybirdpodcast Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    16 Year-Old Me Treating A Local Weatherman Like A Celebrity. Had To Rock My Homestuck Shirt And Self-Cut Hair

    Two people posing awkwardly in front of a green screen, a casual woman and a surprised man in a suit, regrettable past photo.

    kennybloggins69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Dorm Room Pics, Sent To My Internet Girlfriend In 2003

    Two photos of a man in retro tropical shirts posing awkwardly indoors as part of regrettable past pics collection.

    skamunism Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Church Youth Group Band Photo Circa 2007

    Group of teens posing outdoors on grass, capturing a nostalgic moment from their regrettable past photos.

    Bubifromtheblock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Had A Rent Inspection The Next Day, Late 2000s

    Person in a long black coat using a trimmer to cut overgrown grass in a backyard, a regrettable past moment captured.

    jane_doe_john Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Found A Folder On My Grandparents Computer

    Teen with emo hairstyle and lip piercing taking a selfie, reflecting on their regrettable past style and cringe-worthy moments.

    haylakess Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    I Considered Myself A Great Fashionista

    Child in homemade goofy costume with a large face and braided yarn hair from regrettable past photos collection.

    ServiceFinal952 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Just A Third Grader In ‘93 Heading To A Long Day At The Office

    Young girl in vintage outfit posing with one leg up by a classic couch, part of regrettable past cringe pics collection.

    imlegear Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please, please, please don't make padded shoulder jackets a thing again, fashionistas!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    I Thought A Photo Shoot With Terrible Outfits And Anal Beads, Distastefully On Gravestones, Was Cute In Hs

    Teen girl in a plaid dress and colorful necklace posing in front of a weathered door, reflecting a regrettable past moment.

    Dramatic-Opinion1403 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Our 2009 Photo Shoot In My Bedroom, Age 16

    Two young women holding hands standing back to back in casual clothes in a regrettable past photo cringe moment.

    laufree93 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Literally Begged My Mom To Buy Me This Shirt In A Delia’s In 2009

    Young woman in a pink hat and fishnet gloves posing awkwardly, a cringe-worthy moment from people's regrettable past.

    buprestibae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Met The Hand Model From The Og Twilight Book Cover. Team Edward? No. Team Jacob? Meh. We’re Team Hand Model Over Here, Baby

    Two women holding apples, smiling at night outdoors, a nostalgic moment capturing people’s regrettable past photos.

    whoreforchalupas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    I Really Thought It Was Ok To Have A Full Head Of Dreads As A 16 Year Old White Girl, I’m So Glad Those Days Are Over And My Hairs Grown Out

    Young woman with long dreadlocks wearing a purple shirt in a messy room, part of regrettable past cringe pics collection.

    IndependenceLive7949 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    caroleg_ avatar
    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Confidence at a young age & stunning. Good for you.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    2012. 14 Year Old Me Thought This Was Really Good Photography

    Person holding a large leaf covering their face in a forest, one of many regrettable past pics causing cringe moments.

    abigolchickensammich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Revived My 'Dead' 2008 MacBook And Found A Treasure Trove Of Cringe, Nostalgia, And A Photo Of Me Holding My First Daughter For The First Time

    Collage of regrettable past pics showing a man with long hair and a baby in various candid moments.

    enbeay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    My Mom Dressed Me Up For An Event

    Teen posing indoors in a floral shirt, white vest, and lace scarf, part of people's regrettable past photos that cause cringe.

    psychedelic_owl420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    2007. Remember Bathroom Selfies On A Camera?

    Group of five friends in early 2000s fashion taking a bathroom mirror selfie, capturing a regrettable past moment.

    chloverleaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Soviet Child Preaches The Barbie Dream To The People

    Young woman in casual blue top and jeans posing in a colorful garden, evoking a relatable regrettable past moment.

    Horror-Wallaby-4498 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    (2012) I Was So Happy That My Mum Allowed Me To Do This Ugly Ass Haircut And Considered My Style Very Cool And Unique. And Yes, A Huge Mcr Fan, Of Course

    Teen wearing a My Chemical Romance shirt sitting cross-legged on grass in a casual pose from their regrettable past.

    puravidiot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    My Wife, Age 5

    Child with a regretful past wearing a floral dress and purple bow, smiling with a voluminous 80s hairstyle.

    SK477 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    7 Year Old Me In 2011 During Ash Wednesday As Kobe Bryant.... In Black Face

    Child with heavy sunburn wearing winter hat and jacket in a candid photo from people’s regrettable past cringe moments.

    Papa_Smjordeig Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    caroleg_ avatar
    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry. More like tRump in orange face 🤷🏼‍♀️

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #48

    Circa 2006, My Grandma Paid For Us All To Go To NYC And This Is How I Repaid Her

    Teen with long hair wearing a Trivium shirt stands next to a smiling older woman by waterfront skyline, a regrettable past photo.

    a4t2x0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Me Discovering Photoshop In 2008 Was… Something Else

    Teen playing guitar in homemade Bad Romance poster, representing a regrettable past cringe moment from youth.

    gucci-milk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Just Found This Sub. I Love This! Here's Me 😂

    Teen wearing a green shirt and cap with headphones around neck, capturing a regrettable past cringe moment.

    LJEffect Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    I Didn’t Get The Memo

    Group of kids dressed in Halloween costumes from a regrettable past photo that they now cringe at while smiling outside.

    Hefty-Orchid-666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    This Double Exposure Gem

    Vintage photo of a young girl in a frilly costume and glasses, a classic example of regrettable past cringe moments.

    Chemical-Finger6452 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    My Old Facebook Chats With My First GF (For 5 Days)

    Screenshot of regrettable past text messages asking about Facebook and sharing a Justin Bieber music video link.

    Old-Reference-2647 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    I Took So Many Selfies. I Posted Them On A Separate Facebook So My Brothers Wouldn't Bug Me About How Cringe They Were. I Now Agree With Them

    Two side-by-side selfies of a young man wearing a beanie, sitting on the floor, part of regrettable past cringe pics.

    Zephyrus_Phaedra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    My Wife And I In 2005, She Liked My Personality

    A couple wearing swimwear posing on a boat deck with the ocean and cloudy sky in the background, showing a regrettable past moment.

    joeyc923 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are a perfectly normal, cute couple. Nothing to cringe about here.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #56

    Family Vacation To Disney World. Wore This Fedora / Vest Combo Everyday For The Week. The Concierge Said He Didn’t Trust Me

    Young man wearing a green t-shirt, black vest, and fedora, captured in a memorable cringe-worthy regrettable past photo.

    yoyomaisapunk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ferris Bueller vibes - and I agree with the concierge.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #57

    That One Time I Was Featured In The Local Newspaper😂

    Child in school photo focusing on calculator, a nostalgic glimpse from people’s regrettable past cringe-worthy moments.

    Routine_Matter877 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Skrillex Had Just Blown Up, And I Told A Girl I Had A Big Crush On That I’d Shave Half My Head For The Last Day Of Middle School For Her (2012)

    Close-up selfie of a young person with an awkward hairstyle, representing a regrettable past photo from people's cringe-worthy moments.

    Kiaaawey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Bleached My Roots Just In Time For Picture Day

    Side-by-side photos showing a man’s regrettable past and present look highlighting cringe-worthy transformation.

    Codename_Dutchess084 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    My Wife And I, 14 Years Ago, In The Mall... Still Posted On Facebook

    Photo of a young couple awkwardly kissing in a nostalgic picture from people’s regrettable past moments.

    Turbulent-Change7471 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    This Was My Profile Picture In 2016 Because I Was Very Cool And It Was Important Everyone Knew That I Gave Zero Fucks

    Teen girl with dark gothic makeup and tiara showing middle finger in a regrettable past pic that evokes cringe and humor.

    -Living-Dead-Girl- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Me At 15. On The Burner Phone I Bought To Talk To My Boyfriend On After My Mom Took My Phone Away. Pierced My Lips Myself

    Young woman with blonde hair and sunglasses lying on a pink chair, showcasing a regrettable past photo moment outdoors.

    SaltishAgenda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Went Through A Cats Phase When I Was 11 And Auditioned For Agt In Full Cat Drag 😭

    Child in a white stretchy costume and blonde wig doing a high leg stretch in a home, a regrettable past cringe moment.

    buprestibae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    To This Day I'm Still Not Photogenic

    Child in a colorful hat and large glasses wearing a blue striped sweater and patched jeans in a regrettable past photo.

    Throfari Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    What Was I Thinking At 15 Years Old

    Young man in sunglasses and beanie, wearing a graphic tank top, being interviewed about his regrettable past.

    SerFattyMcgee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Retired Scene Kid Here. Honourable Mention To My Bed, And Drop Dead

    Young person with green contact lenses and nose piercing, wearing a black and green jacket, reflecting a regrettable past photo.

    catxcakes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    My Favorite Photo Of My Wife As A Child, Circa 2003

    Child with curly hair wearing a floral tank top and beaded necklace posing in front of a beach backdrop in a regrettable past pic.

    7DuckFeathers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    This Is What "Rizz" Looked Like In The 90's

    Child holding a collection of R.L. Stine Goosebumps books, showing a regrettable past photo people cringe at now.

    mrcx8d Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Me After I Discovered Photoshop In The Early 2010s

    Person taking a mirror selfie holding a tiny edited image of themselves floating above their hand as a regrettable past pic.

    dslryan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    It’s The Year 2000 And It’s My 16th Birthday

    Teen girl wearing an Alkaline Trio shirt with bracelets and short hair, standing by a birthday cake and soda can indoors.

    Dstareternl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Just Found This Sub, Inspired Me To Look Through My Old Fb Pics

    Teen with dark emo hairstyle and black zipper glove covering mouth in a regrettable past photo cringe moment.

    queef-stew Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Me And My Brothers Use To Love Giving An Unannounced ‘Show’ To Our Family

    Three kids in a living room, one wearing a pink wig and black dress, captured in a blurry regrettable past photo.

    Dougiewoolley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Was Obsessed With Identifying As A ‘Tomboy’.. Pink Walls Were My Parents Choice

    Young girl in a pink shirt and heart-patterned skirt posing confidently against a pink wall, a regrettable past photo cringe moment

    kayls666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    My Childhood Best Friend And I Having A Fake Wedding In 2005

    Two girls in vintage dresses and hats holding flower bouquets, a relatable pic from people’s regrettable past.

    Lady-of-Letters Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Circa 2008

    Young woman in gothic style sitting on trash bins outdoors, representing a regrettable past photo moment.

    LilDragon2991 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    My First Kesha Concert 15 Years Ago Wearing A Walmart Fedora And “I Love My BFF” Bracelet 😭 And The Most Awkward Poses…to My 10th Show Today

    Young woman posing with playful growl in black outfit outdoors, capturing a moment from her regrettable past photos.

    Complete_Mine5530 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    I Was Told I Should Post Here, So Here’s The Glory That Is Me At 16

    Teen wearing pink zebra-print shirt and large glasses, posing for a regrettable past cringe photo.

    __lolbruh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Ask And You Shall Receive…my Entire Life Is A Kesha Phase (Don’t Miss Last Few Photos They’re More Recent 😉)

    Person wearing a vintage Eminem T-shirt posing outdoors, a cringe-worthy moment from their regrettable past photos.

    Complete_Mine5530 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    I Have Held On To This For Years Contemplating Posting Here…circa Year 2000

    Person with spiked black hair and dark makeup crouching on a checkered floor in a regrettable past photo.

    seasonschange23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Year 7 Picture Day (2009, Age 12). I Had Cut My Hair To Look Like Alice From Twilight. Close, But No Cigar

    Child with a 90s hairstyle smiling in a school photo, representing a relatable regrettable past cringe moment.

    sarahsnacksalot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    My Wife And I At 17 In Our Full Emo/Scene Era

    Two teens with long hair and piercings smiling and posing for a photo in a regrettable past picture.

    fanman5000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    My Mom Just Sent This To Me, And I Guess Now Everyone Else Has To See It Too…

    Young girl and doll wearing matching hats and dresses in a framed photo from people’s regrettable past collection.

    damnit__danni Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    2005 Myspace Bathroom Mirror Selfie At Grandma's House With A Samsung Flip Phone. 19 Years Old

    Young man in a red button-up shirt taking a mirror selfie with an old flip phone, a cringe-worthy regrettable past moment.

    showMeYourYolos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Senior Year, 2002

    Two people wearing distressed jeans and punk-inspired outfits, showcasing fashion styles from their regrettable past pics.

    her_cupcakes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    15 And Obsessed With Fight Club. Found The Cigarette On The Ground

    Young person smoking indoors with a cigarette, sitting by colorful wall art, reflecting on their regrettable past moments.

    fr0xn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    My Friend And I Were Never Invited To Parties And We Didn’t Drink. So We Took These Photos And Posted Them To Facebook To Look Like We Did 😂

    Two young women playfully having a pillow fight on a bed, capturing a funny moment from their regrettable past.

    Complete_Mine5530 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    Got Into My Photobucket Today

    Young woman posing with black hat and necklace in a casual selfie from a regrettable past photo collection.

    richj43 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    What In The Under Shirt Was I Doing In High School. 2009-2012

    Teen taking shirtless selfie with messy hair in bathroom mirror, one of many regrettable past pics people cringe at now

    apex_tiger_ttv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    I Was A Picnic Table

    Three children in homemade costumes posing outdoors, a picnic blanket, scarecrow, and princess, showing regrettable past moments.

    abbybu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    I Was In High School During The Bangerz Era…

    Group of people in creative costumes posing indoors, showcasing funny and cringe-worthy moments from regrettable past photos.

    WiseBroccoli2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    My Dad And I Pokémon Go Hunting In 2016. I Was 14 In This Picture And Looked Like A 50 Year Old Divorced Female Alcoholic

    Man in winter hat using phone and young woman in beige jacket on street, a relatable regretful past moment captured in photo.

    madmagazines Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    My Dad Sent Me This Picture The Other Day. I Was 17

    Person in oversized glasses and red shirt sitting indoors with a dog, capturing a regrettable past cringe moment photo.

    hernkate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    2009- I Was 15 And Thought Noel Fielding Would See This And Fall In Love With Me

    Black and white selfie of a young woman with a drawn-on curly mustache and a bucket hat, from someone's regrettable past pics.

    MillieHasFreezerBurn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!