93 Pics From People’s “Regrettable Past” That They Can’t Help But Cringe At Now (New Pics)
It’s practically a rite of passage to have at least one chapter of your life where you looked a little cringe.
And while those awkward years happen to almost everyone, most of us keep the photographic evidence locked away. The bad haircuts, the odd fashion choices—buried deep. But maybe they deserve a little more appreciation. After all, they’re the building blocks of personality and a great sense of humor.
On the subreddit “Blunder Years,” people embrace that philosophy, proudly posting their regrettable old photos for the world to see. Keep scrolling for the glorious proof and please, feel free to share your own.
This post may include affiliate links.
My Dad And I Can’t Decide Who Blundered Worse
My 8th Grade Spring Picture
Speaking Of Halloween Blunders
Yeah, I get cultural appropriation, but my dad was stationed in Korea right after I was born and a Korean officer became my Godfather in the 60s. He gifted me with Korean children's clothes which I later wore as a Halloween costume (when was I ever going to wear it otherwise?) complete with a black wig my mom made. Is this so terrible? Was not making fun of the culture and was glad to find a way to show off the clothes!
Me Seconds After Throwing One Of The Worst Hissy Fits I Can Remember Because My Parents Would Not Allow Me To Pose With My Bootleg Pikachu Doll At A Funeral In 2006
Prom, 2019. "Date" (Just A Friend) Was Sick, So All I Brought Was This "Cool, Yet Mysterious" Aura
It Was 2007 And My Very First Car
17 Year Old Me Dressing Up As Ciel From Black Butler For Senior Prom
Yes, Yes We Did Wear This To A High School Dance…
I Went As Neytiri For Halloween
I Still Think I’m Avril Lavigne
16 Year Old Me Lmao. I Ended Up Shaving That Half Mohawk Off In One Solid Piece. And Me Now!!
With Permisson, My Partners School Photo 2002
I Was Obsessed With Honey Bunches Of Oats When I Was 12, So I Edited My Face Onto Each Almond On The Box Using The Family Wii
I Swear To God, A Fellow Little Girl In Public Asked Her Mom If I Was A Rock Star In This Fit
In 2004, I Was Madly In Love With My First Laptop - An Acer Travelmate—and The Feeling Was Mutual
I Peaked At 13 (2011)
When I Thought I Was The Coolest Tween In The World For Carrying This Mini Goat Around Everywhere
1996 I Sewed My Own Dog Vest And I Loved It So Much
Me In 2016. I Was Melanie Martinez's Biggest Fan, I Wore Blue Lipstick And Crybaby Merch To School Every Single Day; Especially For Picture Day
My Sister Asked Me To Post This For Her. She Asked The Babysitter To Make Her Look Like Ernie. She Loved Ernie
When Your 15yo Swagger Says “Jolly Lesbian Aunt"
Around 2009 I Got Really Into Photoshopping Myself In Surreal Ways
Midwest Emo, And I Only Let My Friends Cut My Hair
Old Myspace Profile, My Name Was Annamosity
A Tiny Peak Into My Childhood Obsession With Michael Jackson (2009-2018)
I See Your Viral Youtube Video And Raise You: Almost 1m Views On Middle School Pokemon Video, We Thought We Were Rockstars
16 Year-Old Me Treating A Local Weatherman Like A Celebrity. Had To Rock My Homestuck Shirt And Self-Cut Hair
Dorm Room Pics, Sent To My Internet Girlfriend In 2003
Church Youth Group Band Photo Circa 2007
Had A Rent Inspection The Next Day, Late 2000s
Found A Folder On My Grandparents Computer
I Considered Myself A Great Fashionista
Just A Third Grader In ‘93 Heading To A Long Day At The Office
Please, please, please don't make padded shoulder jackets a thing again, fashionistas!
I Thought A Photo Shoot With Terrible Outfits And Anal Beads, Distastefully On Gravestones, Was Cute In Hs
Our 2009 Photo Shoot In My Bedroom, Age 16
Literally Begged My Mom To Buy Me This Shirt In A Delia’s In 2009
Met The Hand Model From The Og Twilight Book Cover. Team Edward? No. Team Jacob? Meh. We’re Team Hand Model Over Here, Baby
I Really Thought It Was Ok To Have A Full Head Of Dreads As A 16 Year Old White Girl, I’m So Glad Those Days Are Over And My Hairs Grown Out
2012. 14 Year Old Me Thought This Was Really Good Photography
Revived My 'Dead' 2008 MacBook And Found A Treasure Trove Of Cringe, Nostalgia, And A Photo Of Me Holding My First Daughter For The First Time
My Mom Dressed Me Up For An Event
2007. Remember Bathroom Selfies On A Camera?
Soviet Child Preaches The Barbie Dream To The People
(2012) I Was So Happy That My Mum Allowed Me To Do This Ugly Ass Haircut And Considered My Style Very Cool And Unique. And Yes, A Huge Mcr Fan, Of Course
My Wife, Age 5
7 Year Old Me In 2011 During Ash Wednesday As Kobe Bryant.... In Black Face
Circa 2006, My Grandma Paid For Us All To Go To NYC And This Is How I Repaid Her
Me Discovering Photoshop In 2008 Was… Something Else
Just Found This Sub. I Love This! Here's Me 😂
I Didn’t Get The Memo
This Double Exposure Gem
My Old Facebook Chats With My First GF (For 5 Days)
I Took So Many Selfies. I Posted Them On A Separate Facebook So My Brothers Wouldn't Bug Me About How Cringe They Were. I Now Agree With Them
My Wife And I In 2005, She Liked My Personality
You are a perfectly normal, cute couple. Nothing to cringe about here.