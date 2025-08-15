On the subreddit “Blunder Years,” people embrace that philosophy, proudly posting their regrettable old photos for the world to see. Keep scrolling for the glorious proof and please, feel free to share your own.

And while those awkward years happen to almost everyone, most of us keep the photographic evidence locked away. The bad haircuts, the odd fashion choices—buried deep. But maybe they deserve a little more appreciation. After all, they’re the building blocks of personality and a great sense of humor .

It’s practically a rite of passage to have at least one chapter of your life where you looked a little cringe .

#1 My Dad And I Can’t Decide Who Blundered Worse Share icon

#2 My 8th Grade Spring Picture Share icon

#3 I Blame My Mom For This One Share icon

#4 Speaking Of Halloween Blunders Share icon

#5 Me Seconds After Throwing One Of The Worst Hissy Fits I Can Remember Because My Parents Would Not Allow Me To Pose With My Bootleg Pikachu Doll At A Funeral In 2006 Share icon

#6 Prom, 2019. "Date" (Just A Friend) Was Sick, So All I Brought Was This "Cool, Yet Mysterious" Aura Share icon

#7 It Was 2007 And My Very First Car Share icon

#8 17 Year Old Me Dressing Up As Ciel From Black Butler For Senior Prom Share icon

#9 Yes, Yes We Did Wear This To A High School Dance… Share icon

#10 I Went As Neytiri For Halloween Share icon

#11 I Still Think I’m Avril Lavigne Share icon

#12 16 Year Old Me Lmao. I Ended Up Shaving That Half Mohawk Off In One Solid Piece. And Me Now!! Share icon

#13 With Permisson, My Partners School Photo 2002 Share icon

#14 I Was Obsessed With Honey Bunches Of Oats When I Was 12, So I Edited My Face Onto Each Almond On The Box Using The Family Wii Share icon

#15 I Swear To God, A Fellow Little Girl In Public Asked Her Mom If I Was A Rock Star In This Fit Share icon

#16 In 2004, I Was Madly In Love With My First Laptop - An Acer Travelmate—and The Feeling Was Mutual Share icon

#17 I Peaked At 13 (2011) Share icon

#18 When I Thought I Was The Coolest Tween In The World For Carrying This Mini Goat Around Everywhere Share icon

#19 1996 I Sewed My Own Dog Vest And I Loved It So Much Share icon

#20 Me In 2016. I Was Melanie Martinez's Biggest Fan, I Wore Blue Lipstick And Crybaby Merch To School Every Single Day; Especially For Picture Day Share icon

#21 My Sister Asked Me To Post This For Her. She Asked The Babysitter To Make Her Look Like Ernie. She Loved Ernie Share icon

#22 When Your 15yo Swagger Says “Jolly Lesbian Aunt" Share icon

#23 Around 2009 I Got Really Into Photoshopping Myself In Surreal Ways Share icon

#24 Midwest Emo, And I Only Let My Friends Cut My Hair Share icon

#25 Old Myspace Profile, My Name Was Annamosity Share icon

#26 A Tiny Peak Into My Childhood Obsession With Michael Jackson (2009-2018) Share icon

#27 I See Your Viral Youtube Video And Raise You: Almost 1m Views On Middle School Pokemon Video, We Thought We Were Rockstars Share icon

#28 16 Year-Old Me Treating A Local Weatherman Like A Celebrity. Had To Rock My Homestuck Shirt And Self-Cut Hair Share icon

#29 Dorm Room Pics, Sent To My Internet Girlfriend In 2003 Share icon

#30 Church Youth Group Band Photo Circa 2007 Share icon

#31 Had A Rent Inspection The Next Day, Late 2000s Share icon

#32 Found A Folder On My Grandparents Computer Share icon

#33 I Considered Myself A Great Fashionista Share icon

#34 Just A Third Grader In ‘93 Heading To A Long Day At The Office Share icon

#35 I Thought A Photo Shoot With Terrible Outfits And Anal Beads, Distastefully On Gravestones, Was Cute In Hs Share icon

#36 Our 2009 Photo Shoot In My Bedroom, Age 16 Share icon

#37 Literally Begged My Mom To Buy Me This Shirt In A Delia’s In 2009 Share icon

#38 Met The Hand Model From The Og Twilight Book Cover. Team Edward? No. Team Jacob? Meh. We’re Team Hand Model Over Here, Baby Share icon

#39 I Really Thought It Was Ok To Have A Full Head Of Dreads As A 16 Year Old White Girl, I’m So Glad Those Days Are Over And My Hairs Grown Out Share icon

#40 2012. 14 Year Old Me Thought This Was Really Good Photography Share icon

#41 Revived My 'Dead' 2008 MacBook And Found A Treasure Trove Of Cringe, Nostalgia, And A Photo Of Me Holding My First Daughter For The First Time Share icon

#42 My Mom Dressed Me Up For An Event Share icon

#43 2007. Remember Bathroom Selfies On A Camera? Share icon

#44 Soviet Child Preaches The Barbie Dream To The People Share icon

#45 (2012) I Was So Happy That My Mum Allowed Me To Do This Ugly Ass Haircut And Considered My Style Very Cool And Unique. And Yes, A Huge Mcr Fan, Of Course Share icon

#46 My Wife, Age 5 Share icon

#47 7 Year Old Me In 2011 During Ash Wednesday As Kobe Bryant.... In Black Face Share icon

#48 Circa 2006, My Grandma Paid For Us All To Go To NYC And This Is How I Repaid Her Share icon

#49 Me Discovering Photoshop In 2008 Was… Something Else Share icon

#50 Just Found This Sub. I Love This! Here's Me 😂 Share icon

#51 I Didn’t Get The Memo Share icon

#52 This Double Exposure Gem Share icon

#53 My Old Facebook Chats With My First GF (For 5 Days) Share icon

#54 I Took So Many Selfies. I Posted Them On A Separate Facebook So My Brothers Wouldn't Bug Me About How Cringe They Were. I Now Agree With Them Share icon

#55 My Wife And I In 2005, She Liked My Personality Share icon

#56 Family Vacation To Disney World. Wore This Fedora / Vest Combo Everyday For The Week. The Concierge Said He Didn’t Trust Me Share icon

#57 That One Time I Was Featured In The Local Newspaper😂 Share icon

#58 Skrillex Had Just Blown Up, And I Told A Girl I Had A Big Crush On That I’d Shave Half My Head For The Last Day Of Middle School For Her (2012) Share icon

#59 Bleached My Roots Just In Time For Picture Day Share icon

#60 My Wife And I, 14 Years Ago, In The Mall... Still Posted On Facebook Share icon

#61 This Was My Profile Picture In 2016 Because I Was Very Cool And It Was Important Everyone Knew That I Gave Zero Fucks Share icon

#62 Me At 15. On The Burner Phone I Bought To Talk To My Boyfriend On After My Mom Took My Phone Away. Pierced My Lips Myself Share icon

#63 Went Through A Cats Phase When I Was 11 And Auditioned For Agt In Full Cat Drag 😭 Share icon

#64 To This Day I'm Still Not Photogenic Share icon

#65 What Was I Thinking At 15 Years Old Share icon

#66 Retired Scene Kid Here. Honourable Mention To My Bed, And Drop Dead Share icon

#67 My Favorite Photo Of My Wife As A Child, Circa 2003 Share icon

#68 This Is What "Rizz" Looked Like In The 90's Share icon

#69 Me After I Discovered Photoshop In The Early 2010s Share icon

#70 It’s The Year 2000 And It’s My 16th Birthday Share icon

#71 Just Found This Sub, Inspired Me To Look Through My Old Fb Pics Share icon

#72 Me And My Brothers Use To Love Giving An Unannounced ‘Show’ To Our Family Share icon

#73 Was Obsessed With Identifying As A ‘Tomboy’.. Pink Walls Were My Parents Choice Share icon

#74 My Childhood Best Friend And I Having A Fake Wedding In 2005 Share icon

#75 Circa 2008 Share icon

#76 My First Kesha Concert 15 Years Ago Wearing A Walmart Fedora And “I Love My BFF” Bracelet 😭 And The Most Awkward Poses…to My 10th Show Today Share icon

#77 I Was Told I Should Post Here, So Here’s The Glory That Is Me At 16 Share icon

#78 Ask And You Shall Receive…my Entire Life Is A Kesha Phase (Don’t Miss Last Few Photos They’re More Recent 😉) Share icon

#79 I Have Held On To This For Years Contemplating Posting Here…circa Year 2000 Share icon

#80 Year 7 Picture Day (2009, Age 12). I Had Cut My Hair To Look Like Alice From Twilight. Close, But No Cigar Share icon

#81 My Wife And I At 17 In Our Full Emo/Scene Era Share icon

#82 My Mom Just Sent This To Me, And I Guess Now Everyone Else Has To See It Too… Share icon

#83 2005 Myspace Bathroom Mirror Selfie At Grandma's House With A Samsung Flip Phone. 19 Years Old Share icon

#84 Senior Year, 2002 Share icon

#85 15 And Obsessed With Fight Club. Found The Cigarette On The Ground Share icon

#86 My Friend And I Were Never Invited To Parties And We Didn’t Drink. So We Took These Photos And Posted Them To Facebook To Look Like We Did 😂 Share icon

#87 Got Into My Photobucket Today Share icon

#88 What In The Under Shirt Was I Doing In High School. 2009-2012 Share icon

#89 I Was A Picnic Table Share icon

#90 I Was In High School During The Bangerz Era… Share icon

#91 My Dad And I Pokémon Go Hunting In 2016. I Was 14 In This Picture And Looked Like A 50 Year Old Divorced Female Alcoholic Share icon

#92 My Dad Sent Me This Picture The Other Day. I Was 17 Share icon

#93 2009- I Was 15 And Thought Noel Fielding Would See This And Fall In Love With Me Share icon