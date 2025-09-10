Anna Wintour Finally Reveals What She Feels About ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost two decades later, with a sequel in the making, Anna Wintour finally shared her thoughts on the iconic 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada.

The former editor-in-chief of Voguehad a conversation with New Yorker editor David Remnick, discussing the years-long comparison between her and the fictional character Miranda Priestley in the movie.

Highlights Anna Wintour finally addressed comparisons to The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestley, admitting she once feared the film would cast her “in a difficult light.”

The 75-year-old praised Meryl Streep’s performance, calling the movie “highly enjoyable” and “very funny.”

The film is set to get a sequel, scheduled for release in May 2026.

“Could not get a better promo for the sequel,” wrote one user online.

The iconic role of Miranda Priestley, thought to be based on Anna, was played by actress Meryl Streep.

“Her heart is actually made of stone,” wrote one social media user.

RELATED:

Anna Wintour shares her true feelings about the 2006 film ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Share icon

Image credits: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Anna shared with David during a recent episode of The New Yorker Radio Hour podcast how she feels two decades after the film’s release.

ADVERTISEMENT

On being asked by the host whether the Hollywood creation hurt her feelings due to the ambitious and cold portrayal of the fictional Runway magazine editor-in-chief, she admitted her initial fear was that “it was going to paint me in some kind of difficult light.”

Share icon

Image credits: Barry Wetcher / 20th Century Studios / Netflix

Recalling an iconic moment, she revealed she accidentally wore actual Prada to the film’s premiere, saying, “Well, I went to the premiere, wearing Prada, completely having no idea what the film was going to be about.”

“And I think that the fashion industry were very sweetly concerned for me about the film, that it was going to paint me in some kind of difficult light.”

“Anna Wintour praising the devil wears prada, honestly could not get a better promo for the sequel lol,” sarcastically wrote one netizen.

The retired editor-in-chief praised Meryl Streep’s portrayal of her in the Hollywood adaptation of the popular novel

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: reddit

The plot of the fictional film was based on the bestselling novel of the same name, written by Anna’s former assistant, Lauren Weisberger.

Lauren worked under the 75-year-old editor-in-chief for a year, from 1999 to 2000.

Reportedly, she wrote the 2003 book to highlight her personal experience of working under Wintour, as depicted in the film.

Calling the film a “caricature,”Anna was impressed by Streep’s performance as her, exclaiming, “It was Meryl Streep, which, fantastic. And then I went to see the film and I found it highly enjoyable and very funny.”

Share icon

Image credits: The Run-Through with Vogue Podcast

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Miuccia [Prada] and I talk about it a lot, and I say to her, ‘Well it was really good for you.’ And you can imagine what she says back.”

Anna’s former assistant wrote the novel as an outlet to narrate her personal experience working with her

Share icon

Image credits: Karin Bar

“Listen, it had a lot of humor to it. It had a lot of wit. It had Meryl Streep. I mean, it was Emily Blunt. I mean, they were all amazing. In the end, I thought it was a fair shot.”

For years, Anna had cryptically dodged questions or speculation about the film and herself, until her latest podcast interview.

Last year, while attending the West End musical adaptation of the film in London, Anna told BBC, “It’s for the audience and for the people I work with to decide if there are any similarities between me and Miranda Priestly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Taylor Hill / Getty Images

“Did not know Anna Wintour’s former assistant wrote the devil wears prada & she was P**SED!”

Wintour stepped down from her prestigious position at Vogue after 37 years of a successful tenure

Share icon

Image credits: fancaps

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2006 film is set to receive a sequel titled The Devil Wears Prada 2, scheduled for release in theaters in May 2026.

Filming took place in New York over the summer, with several lead actors reprising their roles. The cast includes Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, and others.

The timeline of the sequel will reportedly be set 20 years after the original film and will explore the struggles and challenges faced by magazine publishers in today’s technological boom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: 20thCentFox / Courtesy Everett Collection / Vogue

In June of this year, in a surprising announcement, Anna stepped down as editor-in-chief of American Vogue after a successful 37-year tenure.

However, she continues to remain at Condé Nast as Global Chief Content Officer and Global Editorial Director of the magazine.

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is getting a highly anticipated sequel, set to be released in May 2026

Share icon

Image credits: fancaps

On September 2, Wintour announced longtime social media editor Chloe Malle as the new head of editorial content at Vogue US.

Malle is the daughter of actress Candice Bergen and the late film director Louis Malle.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, not everyone was pleased about the new appointment, as industry insiders expressed their concerns about the declining magazine industry, which has also impacted Vogue.

Share icon

Image credits: chloemalle / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

One source told The Post, “Let’s be honest, it doesn’t matter who they hire at Vogue, it’s over. They could have hired Carrie Bradshaw from ‘Sex and the City’ and it would still be over.”

Share icon

Image credits: Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Speaking about her new role and stepping into Anna’s shoes, Chloe shared with the Times, “Placing my own stamp on this is going to be the most important part of this being a success. There has to be a noticeable shift that makes this mine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We can put the ‘Anna Wintour hates the devil wears prada’ narrative to bed now,” wrote one social media user

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon