20 Celebrities Who Experienced Homelessness
The faces we see today on the big screen, walking red carpets, starring in blockbusters, and performing onstage for millions of fans, behind all the glamor, these celebrities once battled the harsh reality of being homeless.
From Oscar-winning stars to chart-topping singers, these popular names once had no place to call home.
Many of these celebs lived the real-life story of rags to riches. They’ve seen it all before living the lavish lives they enjoy today.
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne, the Hollywood crush of the ‘90s who starred in films like American Pie and Slums of Beverly Hills, found herself on the streets after complications with substance use, legal troubles, and health problems.
In 2001, the actress was arrested for a DUI and later, in 2004, charged with “mischief, trespass, and harassment of a neighbor,” according to Inside Movies.
Around the same time, in 2005, her health took a toll and she was hospitalized with collapsed lungs and hepatitis C.
These incidents also led to her eviction from her New York City apartment, which was owned by actor-comedian Michael Rapaport. Following the eviction, Lyonne became homeless.
Recalling that dark period of her life, Natasha shared in an interview, “I was definitely as good as d**d, you know?”
After almost a decade away from the spotlight, she made her comeback with the 2013 hit show Orange is the New Black and later starred in Law and Order: SVU.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez, the pop icon and actress who even led to the creation of Google Images, once lost the comfort of her home after a heated argument with her mom.
In a candid 2013 interview with W magazine, J.Lo revealed how she became homeless just months before rising to fame.
“My mom and I butted heads. I didn't want to go to college. I wanted to try dance full-time. So, she and I had a break. I started sleeping on the sofa in the dance studio. I was homeless, but I told her, ‘This is what I have to do.’”
Her determination paid off months later when she “landed a job dancing in Europe”.
After that, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dancing career, went on to create chart-topping hits like On the Floor, and starred in films alongside notable actors such as George Clooney and her ex-husband Ben Affleck.
And the rest is history.
Halle Berry
Before finding success in Hollywood, Halle Berry spent time in a homeless shelter.
The Oscar winner told People in 2017 that within three months of arriving in New York City, she ran out of cash and was left broke.
Her financial situation even strained her relationship with her mother, who refused to financially help her during that time.
“That’s probably one of the best things she did for me… She said, ‘If you want to be there, then you work it out.’ And I had to work it out. Giving up was never an option.”
Her path to success began with participating in several beauty pageants, where she ended up first runner-up in Miss USA 1986 and sixth in Miss World 1986.
Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig, known for his iconic role as James Bond, once lived on the streets before his acting career changed everything.
While training at London’s National Youth Theatre, at the age of 16, he worked part-time in restaurants to support himself.
While looking for work in the early stages of his career, the Golden Globe nominee even slept on public park benches.
Although he attracted attention as an actor in the early ‘90s with supporting roles in multiple projects, it wasn’t until 2006 that he achieved global recognition with the film Casino Royale.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was left without a roof over his head at the young age of 14.
Despite coming from a family of famous wrestlers, his father being none other than Rocky Johnson, The Rock and his family still faced the harsh reality of eviction from their home in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Due to the financial hardship, he could not even afford to buy chocolates and later admitted to stealing from a 7-Eleven in his hometown as a kid.
Thanks to his family’s ties in the wrestling world and his own athletic skills, in 1996, after multiple tryout matches, Dwayne signed a contract with the World Wrestling Federation or WWF.
He went on to become one of the biggest stars in the history of WWE and a celebrated actor in Hollywood.
Sylvester Stallone
Before his iconic role as Rocky Balboa, Sylvester Stallone often struggled as an actor and was homeless on the streets of New York City due to a lack of acting jobs.
In the ‘70s, Sylvester faced multiple rejections from auditions because of his partially paralyzed tongue and face, which gave him a slurred speech and a sullen expression.
“I was at the end, the very end of my rope," Stallone shared in the DVD commentary of the 2001 film Rocky.
At the time, he slept at bus stations and outside post offices.
In 1975, the actor found his calling in writing after being inspired by a fight between boxing heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali and Chuck Wepner.
He soon wrote the first draft of the Rocky franchise and went on to star in the lead role, taking him off the streets and into the spotlight with the massive success of the film.
Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt once experienced homelessness, but he made the most of his situation, even unconventionally calling it “the dream” in an interview.
Before finding his footing in Hollywood, Pratt worked odd jobs as an exotic dancer and a waiter. At just 19, he moved to Maui, Hawaii, with one of his friends, without a roof over their heads.
“It’s a pretty awesome place to be homeless… You know, it was a charming time,” he told The Independent in a 2014 interview.
While working as a waiter at a local restaurant, he was discovered by chance by actress Rae Dawn Chong, who offered him a role in the 2000 horror-comedy Cursed Part III.
Since then, the actor has starred in multiple blockbuster hits, like the Jurassic World franchise.
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson shot to stardom overnight with her 2002 American Idol win. However, before auditioning for the singing competition, the singer lived in her car.
It happened by a force of nature when the apartment that Kelly was sharing with a stranger caught fire and burned down.
“It burned down, so yeah. Then I slept in my car for a few days and then tried out for a show called 'American Idol,' so it all worked out,” Clarkson shared on her talk show.
Her win changed her financial situation, as she went on to create massive hits like Since U Been Gone and even worked as a coach on the competition show The Voice.
Hilary Swank
Despite starring as Mowgli in a local production of The Jungle Book, Hilary Swank was homeless as a teenager before her rise to fame.
She and her mother both lived in an Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme after moving to L.A., so Swank could pursue a career in acting.
At one point, when one of her friend’s family moved out of their house while trying to sell it, the mother-daughter duo stayed in the empty home for a while.
In a 2024 Wall Street Journal interview, Hilary recounted, “My mother and I first lived in her Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme on quiet residential streets. When we weren’t sleeping in the car, we stayed at the house of a new friend my age whose family had just moved out and were trying to sell their home.”
Her big break came in 1992 with the TV series Camp Wilder, which led to her film debut the same year with a minor role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey, a two-time Golden Globe winner known for his quirky and energetic performances in films like The Mask, had a rough childhood marked by homelessness.
After his father lost his job, a young Jim and his entire family were forced to live on the lawn of his sister’s home and later at various campsites.
Recalling the experience, Carrey shared with Howard Stern in a 2020 interview, “One time, for a while, we pitched a tent on my sister's lawn in the country. For a while, we went to campsites around Ontario, and we'd use the facilities there.”
To make ends meet, teenage Jim and his family worked odd jobs as janitors and security guards, years before the actor finally found his big break in Hollywood.
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish faced homelessness thrice in her life while struggling to make a name for herself as an artist in the entertainment industry.
The 45-year-old comedian and actor has shared in multiple interviews how she lived in cars and homeless shelters, showered in shared spaces like gyms, and even crashed weddings just to get food.
“I’ve crashed weddings before, given a speech and didn’t know anybody there. That’s when I was homeless and hungry,” Haddish told People in a 2023 interview.
She credited fellow actor and comedian Kevin Hart for helping her financially at the time, giving her $300 and encouraging her to find her place in the industry.
“I think the lesson in that was to not be afraid to ask for help.”
Eventually, Tiffany became a household name with her role in the 2017 film Girls Trip.
Carmen Electra
The ‘90s bombshell Carmen Electra, born Tara Leigh Patrick, best known for her iconic role in Baywatch, did not have an easy start to her career.
Coming from a humble background, Carmen could not even afford rent in Los Angeles, spending much of her time in the city struggling to get roles while being homeless.
“I was homeless in L.A., I’m not from a rich family or anything like that… So there was a lot of struggling, and I didn’t really know what I was going to do,” the actress told People in 2024.
As luck would have it, Carmen was discovered by the legendary singer Prince, who gave her the now-famous stage name Carmen Electra and even produced her self-titled debut studio album in 1993.
Steve Harvey
Steve Harvey, the man who went on to build an entertainment empire as a comedian and television host, once struggled to make ends meet with no place to call home.
Harvey became homeless after quitting his stable job in the late 1980s to pursue his dream of becoming a comedian. The decision cost him a lot, not only his home but also his marriage, as he separated from his wife at the time.
Talking about homelessness, Steve shared with People in 2016, “That was an ugly period, just very painful.”
He lived in his car, relied on hotel, gas station, and public pool restrooms to wash up, and even sneaked into hotel buffets just to eat.
He was launched to stardom in 1993 when he performed on Showtime at the Apollo.
“I’m running from homelessness. I can’t ever be in that position again.”
Rose Mcgowan
Rose McGowan had a difficult teenagehood as she ended up homeless after emancipating herself from her parents at the age of 15.
Her decision, like that of many teenagers, was motivated by the desire to be in control of her own life. But the reality of the situation soon hit her.
She told The Big Issue in 2019, “I was homeless, I was on my own, and I was very lonely. I was entirely focused on just surviving.”
In the early ‘90s, Rose was discovered by a producer who arranged an audition for her in the hit 1995 film The Doom Generation.
McGowan landed the role, and her performance even earned her an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Debut Performance.
Shania Twain
Success and stardom don’t always come easy, as echoed by renowned country artist Shania Twain.
In her youth, Shania, her mother, and her four siblings had to live in a homeless shelter to escape her dysfunctional father.
Recalling the first night they spent at the shelter, the Queen of Country Pop wrote in her 2011 memoir From This Moment On, “That night, we slept in a crowded, sweltering place on cot-like beds spread out along the walls of a series of spacious, open rooms designed for large groups.”
Twain’s rise to fame was a slow journey, with years of hard work in the music industry and the massive success of her second album, The Woman in Me, in 1995.
Since then, she has won five Grammy Awards for her musical achievements.
William Shatner
William Shatner, best known for his role as the captain of the starship in the Star Trek franchise, was forced to live out of his car in the early 1970s.
After the science fiction television series went off the air, the freshly divorced actor went broke and lived in a pickup truck.
His financial situation was so dire that, even after years of starring in one of the most popular Hollywood franchises, he could not even afford to stay in hotels.
He told Details Magazine that the truck “had a little stove, a toilet, and I’d drive from theater to theater.”
While he did find work in seasonal theater productions, William eventually regained his footing in the industry after years of struggle.
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry’s journey from homeless aspirant to Hollywood mogul is a true story of inspiration.
Before becoming a successful actor, director, and playwright, Perry lived in his car in the ‘90s after moving to Atlanta with dreams of staging his first play.
When those attempts fell through multiple times, Tyler was left homeless and broke, having poured all his money into the project.
In 2010, the actor told Oprah that time in his life was “pretty devastating.”
However, in 1998, after six failed stagings of I Know I’ve Been Changed, Tyler decided to do one last staging of it. This time, the tickets were almost sold out, and the rest is history.
He went on to own his own studios and produce and star in several of his own films.
Selma Blair
Selma Blair ended up homeless, all thanks to a particular designer piece she had her eyes on.
In the early ’90s, at just 21 years old, the actress lived at the Salvation Army homeless shelter in New York City while pursuing her acting career.
The money she saved at the time from working at GAP, she spent it all on her first designer piece, a red Versace minidress.
But it was not a financially wise decision, as Blair later admitted in a 2011 E! News interview, that she “should have saved up for rent at the Salvation Army.”
“I was basically homeless,” she recalled.
Sam Worthington
Sam Worthington was homeless, not out of compulsion but by choice.
In the early 2000s, Worthington sold all his possessions to friends in Sydney and decided to live in his car. It was all because he wanted a change and “didn’t like” who he was back then.
Later, while auditioning for his breakout role in the 2009 film Avatar, the studio would fly him to L.A. and put him up in hotels.
He cheekily admitted to Variety that he much preferred the hotel rooms to sleeping in his car.
Since then, Worthington has found fame and now lives in the U.S. with his wife, Lara, and their children.
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer, known for his iconic role as Dr. Frasier Crane in Cheers, experienced real hardship as a young student.
While attending the Juilliard School on a scholarship, Kelsey worked day and night, literally, to afford food and water.
Despite working an entire summer before school started, nights at a hotel and days at a construction site, he still didn’t earn enough for rent, leaving him homeless.
He slept in New York public parks, snuggled “behind a certain bush,” and washed up at Juilliard.
In a 2019 appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Grammer revealed how he auditioned 100 times in four months, and those rejections motivated him to quit working and focus more on his acting.
I ran away from home at 15. Couldn't take the psychological a***e any longer. Slept in all sorts of places from the crypt at St Martin's In The Fields to an ornamental summer house in a park. The park keeper realised but far from kicking me out bought me sandwiches and a drink. I used the lily pond to have a strip down wash. I don't regret any of it as it gave me empathy for the homeless people I went on to work with many years later.
You sound like a strong person, Cee Cee, and good on you for giving back when you were able. ❤️Load More Replies...
