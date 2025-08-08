Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Gets Revenge After Being Refused Entry Into Chanel Store

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez was unexpectedly snubbed during her time in Turkey, but she responded in true diva fashion.

The singer, 56, is on a 19-stop summer tour titled Up All Night and was in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Monday, August 4.

During a visit to Istinye Park, Jennifer was given the cold shoulder at a Chanel store while trying to do some shopping.

Jennifer Lopez was denied entry into a Chanel store while shopping in Turkey.

She gave a response to the security guard and walked away, sparking wild reactions online.

“Ouch lol they didn’t recognize her,” one commented online.

The singer is nearing the end of her 'Up All Night' tour.

Image credits: jlo

A security guard at the Chanel store reportedly denied entry to Jennifer, claiming that the store was at full capacity.

The pop diva remained unfazed as she stood out in a baby pink outfit and matching sunglasses.

Image credits: jlo

“Okay, no problem,” Jennifer calmly said before walking away.

The store’s employees later went after her and invited her to come back to their store. However, she declined their offer.

Then, in what seemed like a revenge move, the Jenny from the Block singer took her shopping spree to other stores in the area.

J.Lo responded in true diva fashion after the Chanel store denied her entry

Image credits: Google Maps

Jennifer visited neighboring fashion stores like Celine and Beymen and shopped for about three hours, spending tens of thousands of dollars.

Fans had wild theories about why she was denied entry to the Chanel store, with one saying, “Finally, a man told her no.”

"Ouch lol they didn't recognize her," one said.

Image credits: BACKGRID UK

“Someone at Chanel is getting fired,” wrote another.

“Perhaps its because she was in her pajamas,” one quipped, while another agreed, “it’s the way she was dressed.”

“Because she forgot her pants? Attitude?” another commented.

One wrote, “Maybe the guard saw her last concert!”

“Why is she in pajamas in public?” one asked

Jennifer’s shopping spree in Turkey’s largest city came a day before her show at Yenikapi Festival Park.

Her Up All Night tour is slated to conclude in Sardinia, Italy, on August 12.

The tour kicked off in July at Tafisa Park in Galicia, Spain, marking the end of a six-year tour hiatus.

Image credits: Google Maps

The singer and actress celebrated her 56th birthday on July 24 in the middle of the tour.

To mark the occasion, she dropped a new song called Birthday during a show at the Regnum The Crown resort in Antalya, Turkey.

Later that night, she was captured celebrating with a massive three-tier cake and some champagne.

The singer and actress performed at Yenikapi Festival Park the day after her shopping spree in Istanbul

The Unstoppable actress suffered a wardrobe malfunction onstage when the crowd sang Happy Birthday to her during her live show in Warsaw, Poland.

“Thank you, Warsaw!” Jennifer said during the July 25 show.

Her golden skirt fell to the ground at the same time, prompting crew members to rush to her aid. But the Let’s Get Loud singer eventually gave up and threw the skirt into the crowd.

Image credits: FTWLNEWS

“I’m out here in my underwear,” she said after tossing the skirt at the crowd. “ … I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear.”

“You can keep it … I don’t want it back,” she gleefully yelled at the concertgoer, who got hold of her skirt.

Jennifer suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during a live show in Warsaw, Poland, on July 25

Image credits: jlo

J.Lo’s original plan was to return to touring in 2024 with her This Is Me … Live tour.

However, she cancelled the tour and said she was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

She filed for divorce months later from her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Image credits: jlo

“I was so devastated to let anybody down,” she told Interview in October 2024, “but I just needed to be with my kids and myself and really dig down deep into things that were happening in my life.”

She said she was glad the tour was called off because it was a “really difficult time” for her.

“Probably the hardest time of my life, but it was also the best time because I got to do that work on myself,” she added.

The On The Floor singer celebrated her 56th birthday in the middle of her Up All Night tour

Image credits: jlo

After wrapping up the tour this month, Jennifer is expected to return to the U.S. and prepare for the release of her musical film Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Written and directed by Bill Condon, the film will be released in theaters in October.

“Jennifer Lopez is the reason this movie got made,” Bill told The Hollywood Reporter.

“There’s only one person who could play this diva. We don’t have that many divas,” he continued. “I can count them on one hand. And then how many of them are great dancers, singers, and Latin? I think there’s only one.”

“What a Queen,” one commented, while another said, “No pants, no service”

