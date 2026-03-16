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Oscars Party Drama As Nicole Kidman’s Weird Moment With Lauren Sánchez Has Fans Talking
Lauren Su00e1nchez in a black dress with a statement necklace at an Oscars party drama involving Nicole Kidman moment.
Awards & Events, Celebrities

Oscars Party Drama As Nicole Kidman’s Weird Moment With Lauren Sánchez Has Fans Talking

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Nicole Kidman unexpectedly became the center of attention at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2026 after a brief moment involving Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos quickly went online.

On March 15, a clip circulated on social media featuring the Oscar-winning actress casually “photobombing” the billionaire couple.

The moment sparked a wave of reactions, with viewers arguing that the incident perfectly captured the difference between Hollywood star power and billionaire influence.

Highlights
  • Nicole Kidman stole the spotlight at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party when she accidentally walked behind Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, "photobombing" the billionaire couple mid-pose.
  • Social media erupted with comparisons, with fans arguing the moment proved Hollywood legend status still outranks billionaire wealth on a red carpet.
  • The after-party triumph followed a mixed reception to Kidman’s main ceremony Chanel gown, which had earlier sparked debates over its color and structured fit.

The viral clip also came shortly after Kidman faced criticism for her appearance on the 98th Academy Awards red carpet earlier.

RELATED:

    Nicole Kidman’s “photobomb” moment with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez left fans talking

    Nicole Kidman at Oscars party wearing a textured gold dress, amid drama and a weird moment with Lauren Sánchez fans discussing

    Image credits: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

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    The unexpected moment unfolded at the Oscars after-party held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).

    For the event, Kidman changed into a striking gold optical-illusion gown featuring a fishnet-inspired structure layered over a bare underlay. Meanwhile, Sanchez wore a strapless vintage John Galliano gown with a corseted structure and mermaid silhouette. 

    Couple dressed in black formal wear posing at Oscars party amid drama involving Nicole Kidman and Lauren Sánchez.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/

    Tweet about big accounts crashing Oscars party and creating a weird moment involving Nicole Kidman and Lauren Sánchez.

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    The viral video featured Sanchez and Bezos posing together for photographers on the red carpet when Kidman suddenly walked behind them as they arrived at the event.

    The actress appeared unaware that she had stepped into their photo moment, but her grand entrance drew attention away from the couple.

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    Social media users described the dramatic incident as an illustration of the difference between a Hollywood icon and a billionaire influence

    Nicole Kidman in a textured gold gown at Oscars party drama moment capturing fans’ attention and social media buzz.

    Image credits: PageSix

    Tweet discussing Oscars party drama mentioning Nicole Kidman and a weird moment with Lauren Sánchez sparking fan reactions.

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    “At an Oscar party, an actual movie legend photobombs a billionaire and his fiancée, and suddenly everyone remembers why Hollywood still runs the show, not wallets.”

    Others also pointed out that the Oscars red carpet traditionally belongs to film stars.

    “It’s an Oscar party, Lauren isn’t an actress but Nicole is,” wrote one, while another added, “Bezos needs to get it: this is still the Oscars red carpet — center stage belongs to actors and actresses.”

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    The moment also triggered a broader conversation online about celebrity culture and status at events like the Oscars.

    Lauren Sánchez in a black dress and statement necklace posing with a man in a tuxedo at an Oscars party event.

    Image credits: mariavargasmakeup

    Fans react to Oscars party drama involving Nicole Kidman’s unusual moment with Lauren Sánchez.

    Image credits: GailPreston4

    Tweet discussing Oscars party drama involving Nicole Kidman and a weird moment with Lauren Sánchez sparking fan reactions.

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    “Nicole Kidman is a superstar, and Lauren Sánchez is Jeff Bezos’ wife lol.”

    Others framed the moment as a contrast between fame earned through entertainment and influence gained through wealth.

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    “Your husband’s billions cannot buy you grace, natural charisma and adulation,” wrote one user, while another added, “Nicole is proof that some women just have ‘it’ and it’s something money can’t buy.”

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    Some viewers even joked that Kidman knew exactly how to take control of the red carpet moment.

    Lauren Sánchez in a black gown and necklace holding hands with a man in a tuxedo at Oscars party drama event.

    Image credits: PageSix

    “Idk man, Nicole knows how to steal a spotlight like a pro magician.”

    Meanwhile, some comments focused on the difference in their fashion choices.

    “Nicole is an icon. Notice she is completely covered and stunning. Ms. Sánchez tries way too hard.”

    Kidman’s photobombing moment came after the actress was criticized for her Oscars red carpet look

    Lauren Sánchez in a black dress and man in tuxedo holding hands at Oscars party amid Nicole Kidman drama and weird moment chatter.

    Image credits: PageSix

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    Oscars party drama involving Nicole Kidman and Lauren Sánchez sparks fan conversations and viral reactions.

    Image credits: getrichordietri

    Kidman’s viral after-party moment followed another wave of online reactions earlier in the evening.

    As reported by Bored Panda, the actress arrived in a custom Chanel gown featuring a structured strapless bodice, silver embellishments, and a soft blush tone at the 2026 Academy Awards ceremony.

    The outfit also included a feathered peplum detail at the waist and textured elements running down the skirt.

    Nicole Kidman in a gold textured gown at an Oscars party, sparking drama and fan discussion.

    Image credits: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

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    Nicole Kidman at Oscars party showing a weird expression that has fans talking about the drama with Lauren Sánchez.

    Image credits: KimmuhChong

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    While the look reflected Chanel’s recent couture collections, it quickly became a topic of debate online.

    “Nice dress. Absolutely the wrong color for her,” one commenter wrote.

    Others began focusing on Kidman’s appearance rather than the gown itself, questioning her weight and speculating about cosmetic procedures.

    “Something is off,” one viewer said.

    “Her wig is too heavy. Leave your face alone, Nicole!” one person wrote.

    “Small fish vibes meet shark energy,” wrote one user

    Tweet screenshot about Nicole Kidman and Lauren Sánchez causing Oscars party drama, sparking fan discussions online.

    Image credits: mamboitaliano__

    Tweet discussing Oscars party drama involving Nicole Kidman’s weird moment with Lauren Sánchez sparking fan reactions.

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Oscars party drama involving Nicole Kidman and Lauren Sánchez, sparking fan conversations.

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    Twitter user kc layne comments on the Oscars party drama involving Nicole Kidman’s weird moment with Lauren Sánchez.

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    Tweet discussing Oscars party drama involving Nicole Kidman’s weird moment with Lauren Sánchez generating fan reactions.

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    Twitter user comments on Oscars party drama involving Nicole Kidman and Lauren Sánchez, highlighting a strange moment.

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    Tweet about Oscars party drama involving Nicole Kidman’s weird moment with Lauren Sánchez sparking fan reactions.

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    Tweet from Anshu dr reading Small fish vibes meet shark energy in a casual social media post about Oscars party drama with Nicole Kidman and Lauren Sánchez.

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    Twitter user Jimbo replying with a comment about Oscars party drama involving Nicole Kidman and Lauren Sánchez.

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    Fan reaction tweet about Oscars party drama highlighting Nicole Kidman’s weird moment with Lauren Sánchez.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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