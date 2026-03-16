Oscars Party Drama As Nicole Kidman’s Weird Moment With Lauren Sánchez Has Fans Talking

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Nicole Kidman unexpectedly became the center of attention at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2026 after a brief moment involving Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos quickly went online.

On March 15, a clip circulated on social media featuring the Oscar-winning actress casually “photobombing” the billionaire couple.

The moment sparked a wave of reactions, with viewers arguing that the incident perfectly captured the difference between Hollywood star power and billionaire influence.

Highlights Nicole Kidman stole the spotlight at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party when she accidentally walked behind Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, "photobombing" the billionaire couple mid-pose.

Social media erupted with comparisons, with fans arguing the moment proved Hollywood legend status still outranks billionaire wealth on a red carpet.

The after-party triumph followed a mixed reception to Kidman’s main ceremony Chanel gown, which had earlier sparked debates over its color and structured fit.

The viral clip also came shortly after Kidman faced criticism for her appearance on the 98th Academy Awards red carpet earlier.

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Nicole Kidman’s “photobomb” moment with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez left fans talking

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The unexpected moment unfolded at the Oscars after-party held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).

For the event, Kidman changed into a striking gold optical-illusion gown featuring a fishnet-inspired structure layered over a bare underlay. Meanwhile, Sanchez wore a strapless vintage John Galliano gown with a corseted structure and mermaid silhouette.

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The viral video featured Sanchez and Bezos posing together for photographers on the red carpet when Kidman suddenly walked behind them as they arrived at the event.

The actress appeared unaware that she had stepped into their photo moment, but her grand entrance drew attention away from the couple.

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Social media users described the dramatic incident as an illustration of the difference between a Hollywood icon and a billionaire influence

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“At an Oscar party, an actual movie legend photobombs a billionaire and his fiancée, and suddenly everyone remembers why Hollywood still runs the show, not wallets.”

Others also pointed out that the Oscars red carpet traditionally belongs to film stars.

“It’s an Oscar party, Lauren isn’t an actress but Nicole is,” wrote one, while another added, “Bezos needs to get it: this is still the Oscars red carpet — center stage belongs to actors and actresses.”

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The moment also triggered a broader conversation online about celebrity culture and status at events like the Oscars.

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“Nicole Kidman is a superstar, and Lauren Sánchez is Jeff Bezos’ wife lol.”

Others framed the moment as a contrast between fame earned through entertainment and influence gained through wealth.

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“Your husband’s billions cannot buy you grace, natural charisma and adulation,” wrote one user, while another added, “Nicole is proof that some women just have ‘it’ and it’s something money can’t buy.”

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Some viewers even joked that Kidman knew exactly how to take control of the red carpet moment.

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“Idk man, Nicole knows how to steal a spotlight like a pro magician.”

Meanwhile, some comments focused on the difference in their fashion choices.

“Nicole is an icon. Notice she is completely covered and stunning. Ms. Sánchez tries way too hard.”

Kidman’s photobombing moment came after the actress was criticized for her Oscars red carpet look

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Kidman’s viral after-party moment followed another wave of online reactions earlier in the evening.

As reported by Bored Panda, the actress arrived in a custom Chanel gown featuring a structured strapless bodice, silver embellishments, and a soft blush tone at the 2026 Academy Awards ceremony.

The outfit also included a feathered peplum detail at the waist and textured elements running down the skirt.

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The Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet is crazy because what do you mean Nicole Kidman just photobombed Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos 💀 pic.twitter.com/m5FLAlciBs — Page Six (@PageSix) March 16, 2026

While the look reflected Chanel’s recent couture collections, it quickly became a topic of debate online.

“Nice dress. Absolutely the wrong color for her,” one commenter wrote.

Others began focusing on Kidman’s appearance rather than the gown itself, questioning her weight and speculating about cosmetic procedures.

“Something is off,” one viewer said.

“Her wig is too heavy. Leave your face alone, Nicole!” one person wrote.

“Small fish vibes meet shark energy,” wrote one user

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