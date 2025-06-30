All The Strung-Out Celebrity Looks After A Weekend Partying For Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded wedding weekend in Venice, Italy, came to a close on Sunday (June 29), as many A-list guests were pictured leaving the Floating City in water taxis.

The couple tied the knot on Friday in front of 200 guests on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

To conclude the three-day celebration, stars attended a pajama-themed party where, according to TMZ, the festivities continued until 3 a.m.

Share icon Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding guests were spotted leaving Venice after the three-day festivities



Image credits: Luigi Iorio/GC Images



The following day, most stars swapped the glamorous outfits they had worn to arrive in the city for more casual looks for the journey home.

After a party that stretched into the early hours, it’s no surprise that many of them accessorized with sunglasses.

Share icon Tom Brady, who reportedly got close with Sydney Sweeney during the event, wore a green T-shirt paired with black pants

Image credits: Stefano Mazzola/GC Images

NFL star Tom Brady opted for an inspiring combination of black pants and a green T-shirt. He completed the ensemble with black sneakers and sunglasses.

The seven-timeSuper Bowl winner may have found love at the glitzy event, with sources claiming that he was “chatting up” Sydney Sweeney at a hotel bar.

Share icon

Image credits: Luigi Iorio/GC Images

Tom and the White Lotus actress reportedly danced together during the pajama-themed party as well. According to the insider, Sydney was the “most sought-after person” at the party.

Oprah was “tearing up the dance floor” during the final party, which lasted until 3 a.m, one insider revealed

Share icon

Image credits: Rex Features

The Kardashians, who are close friends of the bride, were among the first to leave the city.

Kendall Jenner, who wore a Versace floral gown to the nuptials, left the city in grey knee-length leggings and a scoop-necked white top with a large tan bag.

Kendall Jenner left the city in grey leggings and a basic white top, which she paired with clear jelly sandals

Share icon

Image credits: Startraks Photo Inc

Share icon

Image credits: Startraks Photo Inc

The 29-year-old model completed the ensemble with a controversial pair of clear jelly sandals, a nostalgic style that has also been embraced by stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Swift, and Rihanna.

Leonardo DiCaprio attempted to go incognito in a black hoodie

Share icon

Image credits: Stefano Mazzola/GC Images

The Oscar-winning actor completed the comfy outfit with a pair of khaki cargo shorts and white sneakers.

Bill Gates was pictured in an all-black look as he boarded a water taxi

Share icon

Image credits: Splash News

Microsoft founder Bill Gates sported a boring all-black look consisting of a black polo-style T-shirt, black pants, a black sweater tied around his waist, and a baseball cap.

The businessman attended the wedding with his girlfriend of two years, Paula Hurd.

Kylie Jenner was photographed with her daughter, Stormi, in a two-piece leopard print look

Share icon

Image credits: Stefano Mazzola/GC Images

@whoopsee.it Kylie Jenner nella sua era “Dolce Vita”. Mamma, imprenditrice e icona di stile: anche la più giovane delle Kar-Jenner lascia Venezia dopo aver preso parte alle nozze di Jeff Bezos e Lauren Sanchez. Tra calici e look iconici, in questi giorni Kylie è stata senza dubbio tra le protagoniste delle celebrazioni — e continua a dimostrarlo anche nel momento della partenza. Al suo fianco, la piccola Stormi: figlia, ma anche perfetta compagna d’avventure. Il look? Un ensemble animalier che riflette tutta la sua allure scenografica ma disinvolta — mai scontata — perfetto per viaggiare con stile, senza rinunciare alla comodità. E così, anche la famiglia Kardashian saluta la Serenissima: palcoscenico d’eccezione per il matrimonio dell’anno e per un weekend sospeso tra sogno e spettacolo, destinato a entrare nella storia delle celebrazioni più iconiche. [📹 Getty Images] #whoopsee #kyliejenner #venezia ♬ original sound – sonsalyrics



Kylie Jenner missed the mark in a two-piece leopard print look, which she paired with black flip-flops and a matching handbag.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, and actor Orlando Bloom were spotted chatting aboard a water taxi

Share icon

Image credits: Stefano Mazzola/GC Images



Leo was joined on his water taxi by his 27-year-old girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, who kept it casual in a white dress with a crochet top, and Orlando Bloom, who sported a white tank top with brown pants.

Meanwhile, Jerry Seinfeld failed to impress in dark wash jeans, a gray long-sleeved shirt, and a pair of round sunglasses.

Jerry Seinfeld was among the 200 attendees at the Venice nuptials

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID

The pajama party, held in the Arsenale area of the city, reportedly featured performances by Andrea Bocelli’s son, Matteo, Ellie Goulding, Jewel, and Usher.

“Oprah [Winfrey] and Gayle [King] were tearing up the dance floor,” one insider told Page Six.

Other “big dancers of the night” were Mick Jagger, Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, Tommy Hilfiger and wife Dee Ocleppo, and Jerry Seinfeld’s wife, Jessica Seinfeld.

“Usher came off stage and was in the middle of everyone,” the source said of the party, for which “the men were much more on theme” than the female attendees.

Different groups protested the wedding, arguing it exploited the city amid over-tourism and climate-induced flooding

Share icon

Image credits: Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images

Guests were given black cashmere Alice + Olivia sweaters with the word “legendary” written on them, which has a special meaning for the newlywed couple.

They were treated to a buffet-style dinner of Italian cuisine, featuring various types of pasta and cannoli.

The location was changed at the last minute to avoid protesters. According to the No Space for Bezos group, the couple took guests to Arsenale—a historic complex of shipyards—after activists threatened to fill the canals with inflatable crocodiles to block attendees from entering.

Greenpeace Italia said the protests in St Mark’s Square highlighted the “social and climate injustice” of the wedding and that Jeff Bezos embodied “an economic and social model that is leading us towards collapse.”

An Italian member of the Extinction Rebellion group said, “Mass tourism is eating the city alive, but the fact that billionaires can come here and use the city as their amusement park is an enormous problem.”

@anadoluagency 📣 Thousands of people marched through Venice to protest against Jeff Bezos’ lavish wedding Rallying from Station Square to the Rialto Bridge, protesters denounced Amazon’s founder and multinational corporations while voicing their support for Palestine #jeffbezos #venice #italy #anadolu #anadoluagency ♬ Anadolu English – orijinal ses – Anadolu English



Venice’s deputy mayor said the activists were “narcissists” and insisted the event was the “high-quality tourism” the city needed.

Similarly, one woman who used to own a store selling high-quality Italian goods said, “There should be more people like Bezos” because the city usually receives “low-cost, hit-and-run tourism.”

“People take 20 euro flights, come here and don’t spend a thing. That’s not what Venice needs,” she told the BBC.

The deputy mayor confirmed that Jeff Bezos had donated “around three million euros” to groups working to protect Venice: UNESCO Venice Office, CORILA, and Venice International University.

People were not too enthusiastic about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding extravaganza

Share icon

