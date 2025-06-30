Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
All The Strung-Out Celebrity Looks After A Weekend Partying For Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding
Celebrity spotted in casual outfit and sunglasses showing strung-out looks after weekend partying event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

All The Strung-Out Celebrity Looks After A Weekend Partying For Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded wedding weekend in Venice, Italy, came to a close on Sunday (June 29), as many A-list guests were pictured leaving the Floating City in water taxis.

The couple tied the knot on Friday in front of 200 guests on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

To conclude the three-day celebration, stars attended a pajama-themed party where, according to TMZ, the festivities continued until 3 a.m.

Highlights
  • Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's three-day wedding extravaganza concluded on Sunday.
  • The Amazon founder and the former journalist said “I do” on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy.
  • Some of the guests spotted leaving Venice and heading to the airport included Kylie Jenner, Bill Gates, and Leonardo DiCaprio.
BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding guests were spotted leaving Venice after the three-day festivities
    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez waving while attending a celebrity event after weekend wedding partying.

    Image credits: Luigi Iorio/GC Images

    @simonamarzullo#bezos leaving Venice! Goodbye! #jeffbezos#venice#amazon#venicewedding#bezos#italy♬ Reflections on 52nd – AGM3


    The following day, most stars swapped the glamorous outfits they had worn to arrive in the city for more casual looks for the journey home.

    After a party that stretched into the early hours, it’s no surprise that many of them accessorized with sunglasses.

    Tom Brady, who reportedly got close with Sydney Sweeney during the event, wore a green T-shirt paired with black pantsCelebrity walking with security, showing strung-out looks after weekend partying at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding.

    Image credits: Stefano Mazzola/GC Images

    NFL star Tom Brady opted for an inspiring combination of black pants and a green T-shirt. He completed the ensemble with black sneakers and sunglasses.

    The seven-timeSuper Bowl winner may have found love at the glitzy event, with sources claiming that he was “chatting up” Sydney Sweeney at a hotel bar. 

    Two celebrities in elegant dresses posing outdoors after weekend partying at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding.

    Image credits: Luigi Iorio/GC Images

    Comment by David Trippi about celebrity partying weekend discussing multiple relationships and being a busy lady.

    Tom and the White Lotus actress reportedly danced together during the pajama-themed party as well. According to the insider, Sydney was the “most sought-after person” at the party.

    Oprah was “tearing up the dance floor” during the final party, which lasted until 3 a.m, one insider revealed

    Three women smiling in sunglasses, dressed stylishly during an outing showing strung-out celebrity looks after weekend partying

    Image credits: Rex Features

    The Kardashians, who are close friends of the bride, were among the first to leave the city.

    Kendall Jenner, who wore a Versace floral gown to the nuptials, left the city in grey knee-length leggings and a scoop-necked white top with a large tan bag.

    Kendall Jenner left the city in grey leggings and a basic white top, which she paired with clear jelly sandals

    Celebrity with a large brown bag walking outdoors, showing strung-out looks after weekend partying for Bezos and Sánchez wedding.

    Image credits: Startraks Photo Inc

    Close-up of strung-out celebrity feet wearing white woven flats after weekend partying at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding.

    Image credits: Startraks Photo Inc

    Text message from Cristina Giammarco saying we are NOT bringing the jelly shoes back in a playful conversation.

    The 29-year-old model completed the ensemble with a controversial pair of clear jelly sandals, a nostalgic style that has also been embraced by stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Swift, and Rihanna.

    Leonardo DiCaprio attempted to go incognito in a black hoodie

    Man wearing a black hoodie and shorts walking outside, showing a strung-out celebrity look after weekend partying event

    Image credits: Stefano Mazzola/GC Images

    Comment about a person not camera ready, likely unshaven with a hangover after a weekend partying at celebrity wedding.

    @gala.fr#leonardodicaprio#onregardequoi#jeffbezos#laurensanchez#wedding#venice#tiktokfashion#fashiontiktok♬ positions – Ariana Grande


    Comment from Christine Dolby saying Leo draws more attention, related to celebrity looks after weekend partying for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding.
    Leonardo DiCaprio attempted to go incognito, wearing his hood up to cover his face.

    The Oscar-winning actor completed the comfy outfit with a pair of khaki cargo shorts and white sneakers.

    Bill Gates was pictured in an all-black look as he boarded a water taxi

    Man in black cap and polo shirt, showing strung-out celebrity look after weekend partying for Bezos and Sánchez wedding.

    Image credits: Splash News

    Microsoft founder Bill Gates sported a boring all-black look consisting of a black polo-style T-shirt, black pants, a black sweater tied around his waist, and a baseball cap.

    The businessman attended the wedding with his girlfriend of two years, Paula Hurd.

    Kylie Jenner was photographed with her daughter, Stormi, in a two-piece leopard print look

    Celebrity in leopard print outfit and sunglasses walking with child, showcasing strung-out celebrity looks after weekend partying event.

    Image credits: Stefano Mazzola/GC Images

    Comment by Jenny Olmstead reacting to a celebrity event after a weekend party for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding.

    @whoopsee.it Kylie Jenner nella sua era “Dolce Vita”. Mamma, imprenditrice e icona di stile: anche la più giovane delle Kar-Jenner lascia Venezia dopo aver preso parte alle nozze di Jeff Bezos e Lauren Sanchez. Tra calici e look iconici, in questi giorni Kylie è stata senza dubbio tra le protagoniste delle celebrazioni — e continua a dimostrarlo anche nel momento della partenza. Al suo fianco, la piccola Stormi: figlia, ma anche perfetta compagna d’avventure. Il look? Un ensemble animalier che riflette tutta la sua allure scenografica ma disinvolta — mai scontata — perfetto per viaggiare con stile, senza rinunciare alla comodità. E così, anche la famiglia Kardashian saluta la Serenissima: palcoscenico d’eccezione per il matrimonio dell’anno e per un weekend sospeso tra sogno e spettacolo, destinato a entrare nella storia delle celebrazioni più iconiche. [📹 Getty Images] #whoopsee#kyliejenner#venezia♬ original sound – sonsalyrics


    Kylie Jenner missed the mark in a two-piece leopard print look, which she paired with black flip-flops and a matching handbag.

    Leonardo DiCaprio’s model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, and actor Orlando Bloom were spotted chatting aboard a water taxi

    Two celebrities wearing sunglasses looking strung-out after a weekend partying at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding.

    Image credits: Stefano Mazzola/GC Images

    @amicamagazine Leaving the weekend like Vittoria leaving Venice😭😭 #amicamagazine#vittoriaceretti#venice#venezia♬ TRINIX Vaitimbora feat Mari Froes – TRINIX


    Leo was joined on his water taxi by his 27-year-old girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, who kept it casual in a white dress with a crochet top, and Orlando Bloom, who sported a white tank top with brown pants.

    Meanwhile, Jerry Seinfeld failed to impress in dark wash jeans, a gray long-sleeved shirt, and a pair of round sunglasses.

    Jerry Seinfeld was among the 200 attendees at the Venice nuptials

    Strung-out celebrity looks at a wedding party, dressed in formal attire, socializing after weekend celebrations.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    The pajama party, held in the Arsenale area of the city, reportedly featured performances by Andrea Bocelli’s son, Matteo, Ellie Goulding, Jewel, and Usher.

    “Oprah [Winfrey] and Gayle [King] were tearing up the dance floor,” one insider told Page Six.

    Other “big dancers of the night” were Mick Jagger, Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, Tommy Hilfiger and wife Dee Ocleppo, and Jerry Seinfeld’s wife, Jessica Seinfeld.

    “Usher came off stage and was in the middle of everyone,” the source said of the party, for which “the men were much more on theme” than the female attendees.

    Different groups protested the wedding, arguing it exploited the city amid over-tourism and climate-induced flooding

    Celebrities with strung-out looks after weekend partying at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding event.

    Image credits: Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images

    Guests were given black cashmere Alice + Olivia sweaters with the word “legendary” written on them, which has a special meaning for the newlywed couple.

    They were treated to a buffet-style dinner of Italian cuisine, featuring various types of pasta and cannoli.

    The location was changed at the last minute to avoid protesters. According to the No Space for Bezos group, the couple took guests to Arsenale—a historic complex of shipyards—after activists threatened to fill the canals with inflatable crocodiles to block attendees from entering.

    Greenpeace Italia said the protests in St Mark’s Square highlighted the “social and climate injustice” of the wedding and that Jeff Bezos embodied “an economic and social model that is leading us towards collapse.”

    An Italian member of the Extinction Rebellion group said, “Mass tourism is eating the city alive, but the fact that billionaires can come here and use the city as their amusement park is an enormous problem.”

    @anadoluagency📣 Thousands of people marched through Venice to protest against Jeff Bezos’ lavish wedding Rallying from Station Square to the Rialto Bridge, protesters denounced Amazon’s founder and multinational corporations while voicing their support for Palestine #jeffbezos #venice #italy #anadolu #anadoluagency♬ Anadolu English – orijinal ses – Anadolu English


    Venice’s deputy mayor said the activists were “narcissists” and insisted the event was the “high-quality tourism” the city needed.

    Similarly, one woman who used to own a store selling high-quality Italian goods said, “There should be more people like Bezos” because the city usually receives “low-cost, hit-and-run tourism.”

    “People take 20 euro flights, come here and don’t spend a thing. That’s not what Venice needs,” she told the BBC.

    The deputy mayor confirmed that Jeff Bezos had donated “around three million euros” to groups working to protect Venice: UNESCO Venice Office, CORILA, and Venice International University.

    People were not too enthusiastic about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding extravaganza

    Comment by John Campbell, expressing thanks to Amazon users for paying, with a laughing emoji included.

    Comment on celebrity looks after a weekend partying for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding.

    Comment by Christopher Swaris mentioning a party and the phrase strung-out celebrity looks after a weekend event.

    Comment by Ryan Guy questioning if Sydney Sweeney can be classified as A-list after weekend partying at Bezos and Sánchez's wedding.

    Comment by Keisha Gillard about the Venetian, referencing strung-out celebrity looks after weekend partying.

    Comment by Barbara Howell Barfield expressing amusement about celebrity behavior after weekend partying at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding.

    Comment by Tom Mignone congratulating Jeff and his astronaut wife after a weekend party celebrity looks for Bezos wedding.

    Adrian Gambling asking about the timing of divorce proceedings in an online text message.

    Text comment discussing bad taste of a couple, referencing strung-out celebrity looks after weekend partying.

    Comment by Andrew Lowe criticizing wealthy celebrities for tax fairness after Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding party.

    Comment by Ian Sharpe joking about celebrities leaving a party in an oversized aircraft after Bezos and Sánchez's wedding.

    Comment by Peggy Struwe Williams expressing disappointment about the class of strung-out celebrity looks after weekend partying.

    Celebrity looking strung-out and tired after weekend partying at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding event.

    Social media comment from Lettie Kirby criticizing the extravagant wedding and partying of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    tvroach avatar
    A.Gulph
    A.Gulph
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All these people attending Dr. Evil's party are morally bankrupt. Shameful behavior

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP tells us the celebrities are all strung out, then shows us celebrities departing after spending hours on their looks. Evil.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tvroach avatar
    A.Gulph
    A.Gulph
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All these people attending Dr. Evil's party are morally bankrupt. Shameful behavior

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP tells us the celebrities are all strung out, then shows us celebrities departing after spending hours on their looks. Evil.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
