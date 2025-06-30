Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kim Kardashian Claims Guests “Cried” At Jeff Bezos’ Wedding Ceremony, Sparks Hilarious Reactions
Kim Kardashian wearing sunglasses and jewelry, smiling and waving, related to Jeff Bezos wedding ceremony reactions.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Claims Guests “Cried” At Jeff Bezos’ Wedding Ceremony, Sparks Hilarious Reactions

So far, the summer’s hottest wedding invitation, the Jeff Bezos- Lauren Sánchez nuptials in Venice, Italy, in late June, continues drawing speculation about whether the union will last.

This is the second marriage for both Sánchez and Bezos. Previously, Bezos was married to novelist MacKenzie Scott, with whom he has four children, while Sánchez has three children: a son with former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez and two children with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, a Hollywood talent agent.

Highlights
  • The star-studded wedding between the world’s fourth richest man, Jeff Bezos, and former TV news reporter Lauren Sánchez could be over soon, according to netizens
  • The pair’s relationship history is prompting some people to say the pair won’t last
  • People are pointing to the fact that they started their relationship as an extramarital affair as reason why they’re doomed to fail

Netizens lapped up the glamour of the wedding but were quick to theorize on the marriage’s sustainability, especially since their scandalous relationship started as an extramarital affair.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    “We all cried”: Kim Kardashian says Lauren Sánchez was a vision of loveliness

    Kim Kardashian in a beige corset dress posing indoors, referencing guests crying at Jeff Bezos wedding ceremony reactions.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    Kim Kardashian posing in a snakeskin dress, linked to claims about guests crying at Jeff Bezos wedding ceremony.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    It was the wedding that closed down Venice. Well, kind of. The extravagant, multiple-day celebration drew A-list celebrities, global media attention, and a few hundred protestors 

    The roughly 200 celebrity guests who were invited included Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah, and members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

    Kim Kardashian posted to social media that the bride was stunning and that all the guests had tears in their eyes.

    According to People, Kardashian posted on Instagram Stories that Sánchez looked amazing.

    Kim Kardashian wearing sunglasses and a sparkling dress, attending Jeff Bezos' wedding ceremony with guests reportedly emotional.

    Image credits: Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

    “What a beautiful bride you are,” Kardashian said. “We all cried watching you walk down the [aisle] in pure bliss!”

    Some critics noted the extravagant price tag for the affair…up to 48 million euros (54 million U.S. dollars)—saying it was over the top during a time in history when most of the rest of the world was suffering.

    Still, others focused on the likelihood of the marriage lasting, with most saying it would not.  

    Sánchez was married once before, but has two baby daddies

    Woman in a white lace wedding gown, related to Kim Kardashian claims about guests crying at Jeff Bezos wedding ceremony.

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos / Instagram

    Text on green background mentioning guests cried at Jeff Bezos' wedding, related to Kim Kardashian's claims and reactions.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    Text on gray background expressing love and support for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at their wedding ceremony, mentioning emotional guests.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    Prior to marrying Bezos, Sánchez was in a relationship with National Football League tight end Tony Gonzalez, who fathered her first son, Nikko, in 2001. 

    A few years later, in 2005, Sánchez married Whitesell, and the pair had two children: a boy born in 2006 and a girl born in 2008.

    Things erupted in 2018 when stories about an illicit affair between her and Jeff Bezos were revealed. 

    Bezos fell in love with his first wife, MacKenzie Scott, for her intellect

    Jeff Bezos wedding ceremony with bride in lace dress and guests applauding at outdoor event in garden setting.

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos / Instagram

    Comment on Kim Kardashian claims guests cried at Jeff Bezos wedding ceremony, showing a skeptical reaction from user Kim Derocher Larsen.

    A social media comment by Bill Clucas humorously mentioning rubber bands flying around, related to Kim Kardashian claims at Jeff Bezos' wedding.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Jeff Bezos' wedding with guests reportedly crying during the ceremony.

    Bezos, meanwhile, had been in a 25-year marriage to MacKenzie Scott. According to news reports, the pair married in 1993 shortly before Bezos started Amazon, and have four children together: three boys and a girl adopted from China.   

    Before announcing their split in a social media post in 2019, the pair spoke lovingly about each other, with Bezos calling MacKenzie smart and resourceful. In an interview for Vogue, Bezos said that MacKenzie is “resourceful, smart, brainy, and hot.”

    Kim Kardashian wearing a sparkling black dress and sunglasses, holding hands with others, sparking reactions at Bezos wedding ceremony

    Image credits: Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

    He said that he was attracted to her for her braininess: “I had the good fortune of having seen her résumé before I met her, so I knew exactly what her SATs were,” he told Vogue at the time.

    According to People, they were engaged after three months of dating, and married three months later. 

    Bezos sues the National Enquirer over attempted blackmail

    Woman holding a Mrs. Bezos clutch and man in sunglasses smiling, related to Jeff Bezos wedding ceremony reactions.

    Image credits: BACKGRID UK / Vidapress

    Comment on Kim Kardashian claims guests cried at Jeff Bezos wedding ceremony, sparking funny reactions with laughing emojis.

    Bezos’ relationship with Sánchez was major media fodder back in 2018 when it was discovered that the pair were having an affair while they were both still married to their individual partners.

    The fourth richest man in the world began having an affair with Sánchez, who was also married at the time.

    Kim Kardashian posing in a snakeskin dress with guests reacting after Jeff Bezos' wedding ceremony event

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    News of the affair quickly went public and turned into an even bigger scandal when Bezos accused the National Enquirer owner David Pecker of attempting to blackmail him over photographs he’d allegedly sent to Sánchez depicting Bezos’ “semi-erect manhood.”

    Both Bezos and Sánchez finalized their divorces from their previous relationships the following year.

    Netizens aren’t holding out hope for a lasting relationship

    Kim Kardashian and friends taking a selfie on a boat, related to guests crying at Jeff Bezos wedding ceremony.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    Now, on their second marriage, Sanchez-Besos have said “I do” once again, although netizens aren’t holding out hope for a long-term relationship.

    Some people are taking: “bets on how short a marriage it will be?”

    The fact that the pair had an affair with each other while still married, prompted many online to say that it could very well happen again, explaining that: “you gone lose him the same way you got him.”

    Kim Kardashian and family dressed elegantly, linked to Jeff Bezos wedding ceremony guests reportedly crying.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    Other people online are wondering about the next big date for the pair: the date they divorce. 

    Others are still wondering about what kind of pre-marriage financial agreement was made: “I’d love to see the pre-nup on that one,” one person said. 

    Netizens react to star-studded nuptials between Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos

    Comment by Barbara Truszkowski Williams questioning guests’ emotions at Jeff Bezos wedding, sparking hilarious reactions online.

    Comment by Mark Shaffer joking about guests crying at Jeff Bezos' wedding, sparking hilarious reactions online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting humorously to Kim Kardashian claims about guests crying at Jeff Bezos' wedding ceremony.

    Comment from Sarah Jackson reacting humorously to a celebrity wedding, mentioning emotions and marriage drama online.

    Comment by Duane Langis reacting hilariously to Kim Kardashian claims about guests crying at Jeff Bezos wedding ceremony.

    Comment on social media about guests crying at Jeff Bezos’ wedding, related to Kim Kardashian claims and reactions.

    Comment by Sharon L. Perry joking about guests happily crying over their private plane's carbon footprint related to Kim Kardashian and Jeff Bezos wedding.

    Comment by Lynne Gallagher joking about false claims, reacting to Kim Kardashian’s statement on Jeff Bezos wedding guests crying.

    Comment by Kelly Costa about guests crying at Jeff Bezos wedding ceremony and referencing Kim Kardashian’s claims.

    Comment by Anna A-Kemp discussing guests’ emotional reactions at Jeff Bezos’ wedding ceremony, sparking hilarious reactions.

    Comment about Kim Kardashian claiming guests cried at Jeff Bezos' wedding with emotional aisle and star-studded guests.

    Comment discussing disbelief about guests at Jeff Bezos wedding with mentions of actors and crocodile tears.

    Comment by Kelly Reed Amo saying lol it won’t last in a social media post about Jeff Bezos wedding ceremony reactions.

    Comment praising the magical and memorable wedding ceremony, referencing guests’ emotional reactions.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
