Kim Kardashian Claims Guests “Cried” At Jeff Bezos’ Wedding Ceremony, Sparks Hilarious Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, the summer’s hottest wedding invitation, the Jeff Bezos- Lauren Sánchez nuptials in Venice, Italy, in late June, continues drawing speculation about whether the union will last.

This is the second marriage for both Sánchez and Bezos. Previously, Bezos was married to novelist MacKenzie Scott, with whom he has four children, while Sánchez has three children: a son with former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez and two children with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, a Hollywood talent agent.

Highlights The star-studded wedding between the world’s fourth richest man, Jeff Bezos, and former TV news reporter Lauren Sánchez could be over soon, according to netizens

The pair’s relationship history is prompting some people to say the pair won’t last

People are pointing to the fact that they started their relationship as an extramarital affair as reason why they’re doomed to fail

Netizens lapped up the glamour of the wedding but were quick to theorize on the marriage’s sustainability, especially since their scandalous relationship started as an extramarital affair.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

“We all cried”: Kim Kardashian says Lauren Sánchez was a vision of loveliness

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

It was the wedding that closed down Venice. Well, kind of. The extravagant, multiple-day celebration drew A-list celebrities, global media attention, and a few hundred protestors

The roughly 200 celebrity guests who were invited included Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah, and members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kim Kardashian posted to social media that the bride was stunning and that all the guests had tears in their eyes.

According to People, Kardashian posted on Instagram Stories that Sánchez looked amazing.

Share icon

Image credits: Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

“What a beautiful bride you are,” Kardashian said. “We all cried watching you walk down the [aisle] in pure bliss!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some critics noted the extravagant price tag for the affair…up to 48 million euros (54 million U.S. dollars)—saying it was over the top during a time in history when most of the rest of the world was suffering.

Still, others focused on the likelihood of the marriage lasting, with most saying it would not.

Sánchez was married once before, but has two baby daddies

Share icon

Image credits: laurensanchezbezos / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to marrying Bezos, Sánchez was in a relationship with National Football League tight end Tony Gonzalez, who fathered her first son, Nikko, in 2001.

A few years later, in 2005, Sánchez married Whitesell, and the pair had two children: a boy born in 2006 and a girl born in 2008.

Things erupted in 2018 when stories about an illicit affair between her and Jeff Bezos were revealed.

Bezos fell in love with his first wife, MacKenzie Scott, for her intellect

Share icon

Image credits: laurensanchezbezos / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Bezos, meanwhile, had been in a 25-year marriage to MacKenzie Scott. According to news reports, the pair married in 1993 shortly before Bezos started Amazon, and have four children together: three boys and a girl adopted from China.

Before announcing their split in a social media post in 2019, the pair spoke lovingly about each other, with Bezos calling MacKenzie smart and resourceful. In an interview for Vogue, Bezos said that MacKenzie is “resourceful, smart, brainy, and hot.”

Share icon

Image credits: Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

He said that he was attracted to her for her braininess: “I had the good fortune of having seen her résumé before I met her, so I knew exactly what her SATs were,” he told Vogue at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to People, they were engaged after three months of dating, and married three months later.

Bezos sues the National Enquirer over attempted blackmail

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID UK / Vidapress

Bezos’ relationship with Sánchez was major media fodder back in 2018 when it was discovered that the pair were having an affair while they were both still married to their individual partners.

The fourth richest man in the world began having an affair with Sánchez, who was also married at the time.

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

News of the affair quickly went public and turned into an even bigger scandal when Bezos accused the National Enquirer owner David Pecker of attempting to blackmail him over photographs he’d allegedly sent to Sánchez depicting Bezos’ “semi-erect manhood.”

Both Bezos and Sánchez finalized their divorces from their previous relationships the following year.

Netizens aren’t holding out hope for a lasting relationship

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, on their second marriage, Sanchez-Besos have said “I do” once again, although netizens aren’t holding out hope for a long-term relationship.

Some people are taking: “bets on how short a marriage it will be?”

The fact that the pair had an affair with each other while still married, prompted many online to say that it could very well happen again, explaining that: “you gone lose him the same way you got him.”

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Other people online are wondering about the next big date for the pair: the date they divorce.

Others are still wondering about what kind of pre-marriage financial agreement was made: “I’d love to see the pre-nup on that one,” one person said.

Netizens react to star-studded nuptials between Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT