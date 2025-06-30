Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding Bash

ADVERTISEMENT

Vittoria Ceretti’s dress paid the price as celebrities partied hard during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s final wedding bash.

The 27-year-old model, who attended the wedding with her boyfriend, Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, shared an image of her ripped dress after attending the final wedding party on Saturday, June 28.

“Oprah [Winfrey] and Gayle [King] were tearing up the dance floor” during the party, a source said.

Image credits: vittoria / Instagram

Jeff and Lauren said “I do” on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore on Friday, June 27.

They then threw a pajama-themed bash on Saturday to close their three-day wedding extravaganza.

Image credits: Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

While guests wore silk outfits and pajama-inspired looks, Vittoria wore a vintage silver Dolce & Gabbana gown to the party.

It was the very same gown worn to the 2003 Met Gala by Leonardo’s ex, Gisele Bündchen, who dated the Titanic star on and off from 2000 to 2005.

Vittoria attended the three-day wedding extravaganza with her boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio

Image credits: Luigi Iorio / Getty Images

Vittoria shared an Instagram story about her sheer gray maxi dress with a small tear in the front.

“How it started,” read the text.’’

The second part of the Instagram Story said, “How it’s going,” and the picture featured her torn dress, with large gaping holes.

The 27-year-old model shared “How it started” vs. “How it’s going” pictures of her dress

Image credits: vittoria / Instagram

Meanwhile, her boyfriend wore a baseball cap, what appeared to be silk pajamas, and a buttoned blazer.

The night “was all about the music and the partying,” a source told Us Weekly.

Image credits: vittoria / Instagram

The decor for the “insane dance party” had velvet couches, plush pillows, and lounge chairs. And guests reportedly raged until 3 a.m.

The “big dancers of the night” included Oprah, Gayle, Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, Tommy Hilfiger and wife Dee Ocleppo, and Jerry Seinfeld’s wife Jessica Seinfeld.

Even Sydney Sweeney “was dancing all night,” a source told Page Six.

Vittoria’s outfit was worn by Leonardo’s ex-girlfriend Gisele Bündchen to the 2003 Met Gala

Image credits: Mark Mainz / Getty Images

Usher reportedly performed a medley of his greatest hits for the guests, while DJ Cassidy performed with a full orchestra.

The newlyweds were also having the time of their life with their guests.

“Lauren and Jeff were dancing the night away and looked so in love, having a blast,” a source told Us Weekly. “There were no traditional dances with them, just partying together.”

The source also called Kris Jenner the “life of the party.”

Vittoria Ceretti in Dolce & Gabbana ☆ pic.twitter.com/ydmg2ZWX1d — favs pop culture ⋆ ˚｡⋆ (@favspopculture) June 28, 2025

“Kris was dancing and having the time of her life with Corey on the dance floor,” they told the outlet. “She was the life of the party. Kris was mingling with everyone, including a friendly chat with Tom Brady.”

The newly single Orlando Bloom, who recently broke up with Katy Perry, also “didn’t leave the dance floor for hours.”

“[Bloom] was in full party mood,” a source said.

Lauren and Jeff were “dancing the night away” and had “a blast,” a source said

Image credits: NBC News / YouTube

As for Vittoria and Leonardo, they were reportedly “under the radar” during the pajama-themed wedding bash.

“[DiCaprio] was under the radar with his girlfriend [Vittoria Ceretti]. He was doing his thing and was enjoying the music,” an insider told the outlet.

Image credits: laurensanchezbezos / Instagram

Vittoria and Leonardo have been together since summer 2023.

The model previously spoke about what it’s like to date someone with the kind of star power the Oscar-winning actor has.

Vittoria recently spoke about what it was like dating someone with the kind of star power Leonardo has

Image credits: vittoria / Instagram

“As soon as you’re in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of’ — or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter, and that can be extremely annoying,” she told Vogue France earlier this year.

“Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so’s girlfriend who was so-and-so’s ex,” she continued. “So it’s not nice to think that you can’t love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you.”

Image credits: vittoria / Instagram

After pictures of Vittoria’s ripped dress were shared online, netizens made cheeky jokes about how she “must have bought the dress on Amazon!”

“They all seemed to wear tight fit dresses and unable to sit and enjoy the event,” one said.

Another wrote, “Do not order in Temu!”

“Stupid spectacle of plastic, selfish humans,” read one comment.

“Maybe wear something that’s not lingerie,” one commented online

