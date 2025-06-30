Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding Bash
Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend smiling in a stylish outfit with a delicate necklace at a high-profile wedding event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding Bash

Vittoria Ceretti’s dress paid the price as celebrities partied hard during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s final wedding bash.

The 27-year-old model, who attended the wedding with her boyfriend, Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, shared an image of her ripped dress after attending the final wedding party on Saturday, June 28.

“Oprah [Winfrey] and Gayle [King] were tearing up the dance floor” during the party, a source said.

Highlights
  • Vittoria Ceretti’s dress paid the price at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s final wedding bash.
  • She attended the pajama-themed party with her boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio.
  • Vittoria wore a vintage silver Dolce & Gabbana gown to the party.
  • It was the very same gown worn by Leonardo’s ex Gisele Bündchen to the 2003 Met Gala.
    Vittoria Ceretti’s dress paid the price at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s final wedding bash

    Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend wearing a sparkly black dress with bold makeup at a high-profile wedding event.

    Image credits: vittoria / Instagram

    Jeff and Lauren said “I do” on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore on Friday, June 27.

    They then threw a pajama-themed bash on Saturday to close their three-day wedding extravaganza.

    Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend smiling in a gown with wardrobe malfunction at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding.

    Image credits: Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

    While guests wore silk outfits and pajama-inspired looks, Vittoria wore a vintage silver Dolce & Gabbana gown to the party.

    It was the very same gown worn to the 2003 Met Gala by Leonardo’s ex, Gisele Bündchen, who dated the Titanic star on and off from 2000 to 2005.

    Vittoria attended the three-day wedding extravaganza with her boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio 

    Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend in a boat at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding event, candid moment captured.

    Image credits: Luigi Iorio / Getty Images

    Comment from Karla Craig Dishon mentioning Leonardo DiCaprio hiding with a hat amid wardrobe malfunction rumors.

    Comment about Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend's wardrobe malfunction at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding bash.

    Vittoria shared an Instagram story about her sheer gray maxi dress with a small tear in the front.

    “How it started,” read the text.’’

    The second part of the Instagram Story said, “How it’s going,” and the picture featured her torn dress, with large gaping holes.

    The 27-year-old model shared “How it started” vs. “How it’s going” pictures of her dress

    Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend in a sheer dress experiencing a wardrobe malfunction at a high-profile wedding event.

    Image credits: vittoria / Instagram

    Meanwhile, her boyfriend wore a baseball cap, what appeared to be silk pajamas, and a buttoned blazer.

    The night “was all about the music and the partying,” a source told Us Weekly

    Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend wearing a torn sheer dress showing a wardrobe malfunction at a high-profile wedding event.

    Image credits: vittoria / Instagram

    Comment on Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend's wardrobe malfunction at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding bash.

    Comment about wardrobe choices regarding leg movement, related to Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend wardrobe malfunction at wedding bash.

    The decor for the “insane dance party” had velvet couches, plush pillows, and lounge chairs. And guests reportedly raged until 3 a.m.

    The “big dancers of the night” included Oprah, Gayle, Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, Tommy Hilfiger and wife Dee Ocleppo, and Jerry Seinfeld’s wife Jessica Seinfeld.

    Even Sydney Sweeney “was dancing all night,” a source told Page Six.

    Vittoria’s outfit was worn by Leonardo’s ex-girlfriend Gisele Bündchen to the 2003 Met Gala

    Woman in silver gown with gloves at a formal event, Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend experiencing a wardrobe malfunction moment.

    Image credits: Mark Mainz / Getty Images

    Comment by Carolyn Prato discussing Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend's dress in relation to his current girlfriend's wardrobe issue.

    Usher reportedly performed a medley of his greatest hits for the guests, while DJ Cassidy performed with a full orchestra.

    The newlyweds were also having the time of their life with their guests.

    “Lauren and Jeff were dancing the night away and looked so in love, having a blast,” a source told Us Weekly. “There were no traditional dances with them, just partying together.”

    The source also called Kris Jenner the “life of the party.”

    “Oprah [Winfrey] and Gayle [King] were tearing up the dance floor” during the party, a source said

    “Kris was dancing and having the time of her life with Corey on the dance floor,” they told the outlet. “She was the life of the party. Kris was mingling with everyone, including a friendly chat with Tom Brady.”

    The newly single Orlando Bloom, who recently broke up with Katy Perry, also “didn’t leave the dance floor for hours.”

    “[Bloom] was in full party mood,” a source said.

    Lauren and Jeff were “dancing the night away” and had “a blast,” a source said

    Woman in a strapless dress experiencing a wardrobe malfunction while leaning toward a man in a suit during a wedding event.

    Image credits: NBC News / YouTube

    As for Vittoria and Leonardo, they were reportedly “under the radar” during the pajama-themed wedding bash.

    “[DiCaprio] was under the radar with his girlfriend [Vittoria Ceretti]. He was doing his thing and was enjoying the music,” an insider told the outlet.

    Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend in an embroidered strapless dress at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding event.

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos / Instagram

    Vittoria and Leonardo have been together since summer 2023.

    The model previously spoke about what it’s like to date someone with the kind of star power the Oscar-winning actor has.

    Vittoria recently spoke about what it was like dating someone with the kind of star power Leonardo has 

    Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend in a white dress sitting on a boat, posing with the sea and rocky cliffs in the background.

    Image credits: vittoria / Instagram

    “As soon as you’re in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of’ — or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter, and that can be extremely annoying,” she told Vogue France earlier this year.

    “Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so’s girlfriend who was so-and-so’s ex,” she continued. “So it’s not nice to think that you can’t love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you.”

    Young woman smiling with loose hair and off-shoulder top, related to Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend wardrobe malfunction news.

    Image credits: vittoria / Instagram

    After pictures of Vittoria’s ripped dress were shared online, netizens made cheeky jokes about how she “must have bought the dress on Amazon!”

    “They all seemed to wear tight fit dresses and unable to sit and enjoy the event,” one said.

    Another wrote, “Do not order in Temu!”

    “Stupid spectacle of plastic, selfish humans,” read one comment.

    “Maybe wear something that’s not lingerie,” one commented online

    Comment by Susan Brown advising to wear normal clothing to avoid wardrobe malfunctions at Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend event.

    Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend experiencing a wardrobe malfunction at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding event.

    Comment from Chrissy Moore suggesting to use money to buy a dress with better material referencing Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend wardrobe malfunction.

    Comment by Beverly Orr Brown saying Not appropriate dress anyway with a like reaction, related to Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend wardrobe malfunction at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding bash.

    Comment by Steve Barbara Lee stating wardrobe malfunction is always intentional, posted on a light blue background.

    Comment by Jackie Mckeown saying maybe they should have used actual material, reacting to wardrobe malfunction at celebrity wedding event

    Comment mentioning Leonardo and a baseball cap, reacting humorously to wardrobe malfunction at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding bash.

    Comment by Reem Dabs reacting to wardrobe malfunction, mentioning the cost of the dress with a laughing emoji.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend's wardrobe malfunction at a high-profile wedding bash.

    Comment by Jeannie Conarello-Lindsley suggesting to wear something that's not lingerie in response to Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend wardrobe malfunction.

    Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend experiencing a wardrobe malfunction during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding event.

    Comment on Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend's wardrobe malfunction at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding bash.

    Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend pictured at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding with a wardrobe malfunction.

    Comment by Therese Del Duca Hept questioning if Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend bought her dress on Amazon.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People seem to like poking fun that Temu has bad quality merchandise…my husband just ordered me a few pajama sets from Temu and the quality is amazing! They are way better than the ones I’ve gotten from Amazon and Walmart for a higher price! I’ll definitely be ordering from them again!

