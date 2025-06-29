“She Has A Set Of Elves”: Uncomfortable Staffers Photobomb Lauren Sánchez’s Bridal Pics And Go Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

A photo of Lauren Sanchez in her wedding dress posted to her now-wiped Instagram account has gone viral—for the two uniformed servants in the background.

The image shows the newlywed woman in her snow-white, hand-made Dolce & Gabbana gown, which allegedly took around 900 hours to put together.

In the background of the decadent fitting room, two short-haired servants can be seen standing with their hands crossed—apparently uncomfortable in the presence of the 55-year-old.

The two dour-looking workers were seen in the background of Lauren Sanchez Bezos’ wedding photo

“Not just a gown, a piece of poetry. Thank you @dolcegabbana for the magic you made,” Lauren – now Sánchez Bezos – captioned the image.

Among the comments of well-wishers, which ranged from “congratulations” to “so happy for you both,” and the criticism of those not impressed, were netizens who spotted something else.

In the background stood two black and white uniformed individuals with their hands crossed in front of them.

The sight of them gave rise to a slew of speculation.

Critics are referring to the uniformed women as peasants

One commenter observed their unsmiling faces and read into it, then wrote, “the faces of the women in the background says it all.”

Another referred to what they observed as “the peasants in the back.” Someone who was impressed by the photo disagreed with this assessment and defended the bride.

They wrote, “they aren’t peasants, they are called help. This isn’t 100 years ago.”

The anti-Lauren-and-her-expensive-dress faction would not be outdone, and fired back:

“Help is just another adjective,” and then wrote sarcastically: “I had my beautiful sister help me.”

Sanchez’s defender caught a second round of flak when the original “peasant” poster wrote:

“They are peasants to her you foolish woman as you saw what they did to the rest of the town of Venice NO?”

Some believe the two servants work for Dolce & Gabbana as tailors and seamstresses

The picture made its way onto Facebook, too, where someone commented, “The maids in the background.”

This remark initially drew a measured response.

“They look like banquet servers IF she is outside of the reception venue. If not then I would definitely say dressmakers,” speculated one commenter.

Another took the authoritative ground and declared:

“They are Dolce & Gabbana couture seamstresses and tailors.

“A white work coat with a black crochet PeterPan collar is their work uniform. They are highly respected for their talent.”

A faction on social media is convinced that the women are Lauren Sanchez’s handmaids

Perhaps giving weight to this netizen’s claim, a second picture posted on the bride’s account shows women wearing the same uniforms, helping Lauren fit the bridal gown.

In the picture, two of them can be seen busy with the garment’s back section, while another arranges the large swathe of lace pouring onto the floor.

But still, not everyone was convinced, and one netizen asked, “Why are the stylists wearing hazmat suits?”

“If you look closely,” wrote another, “it looks like another woman in the same type of apron is standing next to her. I’d like to think ‘dressmaker,’ but these ‘royalty rich’ people definitely have hands on maids.”

The controversy follows hot on the heels of a previous embarrassment

This is not the first perceived faux pas committed by the Bezos camp.

On June 28, a U.S. tech giant took to Instagram to throw shade on the duo’s wedding invitation.

The already embattled flier had come under fire on social media, which marveled at the fact that it was this document that would summon more than 90 private jets to the local Marco Polo airport, and adjectives like juvenile, Clipart, and MacPaint were thrown around.

When Adobe got on the bandwagon, they revamped the invite and simply wrote: “I know you said no gifts, but… it really only took us a couple minutes. XOXO, Adobe Express.”

The internet would not leave the helpers alone

