“She Has A Set Of Elves”: Uncomfortable Staffers Photobomb Lauren Sánchez’s Bridal Pics And Go Viral
Lauren Su00e1nchez in a white lace bridal dress, with staffers photobombing and creating an uncomfortable scene in the background.
Celebrities

“She Has A Set Of Elves”: Uncomfortable Staffers Photobomb Lauren Sánchez’s Bridal Pics And Go Viral

A photo of Lauren Sanchez in her wedding dress posted to her now-wiped Instagram account has gone viral—for the two uniformed servants in the background.

The image shows the newlywed woman in her snow-white, hand-made Dolce & Gabbana gown, which allegedly took around 900 hours to put together.

In the background of the decadent fitting room, two short-haired servants can be seen standing with their hands crossed—apparently uncomfortable in the presence of the 55-year-old.

Highlights
  • A photo of Lauren Sánchez in her Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown drew attention to two uniformed women in the background.
  • Critics called the women “peasants” or “maids,” while others claimed they were respected couture seamstresses.
  • A second photo showed similarly dressed women adjusting Lauren’s gown, adding fuel to both sides of the debate.
RELATED:

    The two dour-looking workers were seen in the background of Lauren Sanchez Bezos’ wedding photo

    Lauren Sánchez smiling in a detailed dress as uncomfortable staffers photobomb bridal pics in a viral moment.

    Image credits: Luigi Iorio / Getty

    “Not just a gown, a piece of poetry. Thank you @dolcegabbana for the magic you made,” Lauren – now Sánchez Bezos – captioned the image.

    Among the comments of well-wishers, which ranged from “congratulations” to “so happy for you both,” and the criticism of those not impressed, were netizens who spotted something else. 

    In the background stood two black and white uniformed individuals with their hands crossed in front of them.

    Lauren Sánchez in a white lace bridal gown poses while staffers photobomb uncomfortably in the background.

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

    The sight of them gave rise to a slew of speculation.

    Critics are referring to the uniformed women as peasants 

    One commenter observed their unsmiling faces and read into it, then wrote, “the faces of the women in the background says it all.”

    Two uncomfortable staffers dressed in uniforms standing against a wall, photobombing in a viral bridal pic.

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

    Another referred to what they observed as “the peasants in the back.” Someone who was impressed by the photo disagreed with this assessment and defended the bride.

    They wrote, “they aren’t peasants, they are called help. This isn’t 100 years ago.”

    The anti-Lauren-and-her-expensive-dress faction would not be outdone, and fired back: 

    “Help is just another adjective,” and then wrote sarcastically: “I had my beautiful sister help me.”

    Comment by JC Bonsak on social media post about staffers photobombing Lauren Sánchez’s bridal photos.

    Social media comment referencing uncomfortable staffers photobombing Lauren Sánchez’s bridal photos.

    Sanchez’s defender caught a second round of flak when the original “peasant” poster wrote:

    “They are peasants to her you foolish woman as you saw what they did to the rest of the town of Venice NO?”

    Some believe the two servants work for Dolce & Gabbana as tailors and seamstresses

    Lauren Sánchez getting help from staffers in a bridal gown, with elves photobombing, creating a viral moment.

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

    The picture made its way onto Facebook, too, where someone commented, “The maids in the background.”

    This remark initially drew a measured response.  

    Comment on Lauren Sánchez’s bridal pics where uncomfortable staffers photobomb, going viral online.

     

    “They look like banquet servers IF she is outside of the reception venue. If not then I would definitely say dressmakers,” speculated one commenter.

    Another took the authoritative ground and declared: 

    “They are Dolce & Gabbana couture seamstresses and tailors.

    Lauren Sánchez in a bridal gown being assisted by staffers during a fitting, capturing an uncomfortable photobomb moment.

    Image credits: voguemagazine / tierneygearon

    “A white work coat with a black crochet PeterPan collar is their work uniform. They are highly respected for their talent.”

    A faction on social media is convinced that the women are Lauren Sanchez’s handmaids

    Perhaps giving weight to this netizen’s claim, a second picture posted on the bride’s account shows women wearing the same uniforms, helping Lauren fit the bridal gown.

    Lauren Sánchez in a bridal dress smiling as uncomfortable staffers photobomb the scene, going viral in candid moment.

    Image credits: Stefano Mazzola / Getty

    In the picture, two of them can be seen busy with the garment’s back section, while another arranges the large swathe of lace pouring onto the floor.

    But still, not everyone was convinced, and one netizen asked, “Why are the stylists wearing hazmat suits?”

    @voguemagazine Lauren Sánchez Bezos and #JeffBezos are married! The bride wore a #dolcegabbana♬ original sound – Vogue

    “If you look closely,” wrote another, “it looks like another woman in the same type of apron is standing next to her. I’d like to think ‘dressmaker,’ but these ‘royalty rich’ people definitely have hands on maids.”

    The controversy follows hot on the heels of a previous embarrassment 

    This is not the first perceived faux pas committed by the Bezos camp.

    On June 28, a U.S. tech giant took to Instagram to throw shade on the duo’s wedding invitation.

    Lauren Sánchez in a bridal gown posing with groom while staffers photobomb the wedding, creating a viral moment outdoors.

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

    The already embattled flier had come under fire on social media, which marveled at the fact that it was this document that would summon more than 90 private jets to the local Marco Polo airport, and adjectives like juvenile, Clipart, and MacPaint were thrown around.

    When Adobe got on the bandwagon, they revamped the invite and simply wrote: “I know you said no gifts, but… it really only took us a couple minutes. XOXO, Adobe Express.”

     The internet would not leave the helpers alone

    Comment asking if stylists are wearing hazmat suits with laughing emojis on social media post.

    Comment on social media questioning family, joy, and love, related to uncomfortable staffers photobombing Lauren Sánchez’s bridal pics.

    Comment on social media post reacting humorously to a photo with the phrase Zoolander face lol.

    Comment on social media post questioning what two maids are doing in the background of Lauren Sánchez’s bridal photos.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying It really does suit her on a white background with user handle west.chelsea.market.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment reading She has a set of elves with an elf emoji, referencing staffers photobombing bridal pics.

    Instagram comment on a post, reading Heavy is the head that wears the crown, posted by user leighannfisherinwilliamsburgva.

    Comment on social media post mentioning twins in The Shining with laughing emojis, referencing elves photobombing bridal pics.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading Oh Please! EMBARRASSING on a white background with 106 likes.

    Comment on social media post reading The peasants in the back, referencing elves photobombing Lauren Sánchez’s bridal pics.

    Social media comment highlighting the uncomfortable expressions of staffers photobombing Lauren Sánchez’s bridal photos.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

