ADVERTISEMENT

The 98th Academy Awards brought Hollywood’s biggest stars to the Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, celebrating the year’s most acclaimed films with glamorous red carpet moments and emotional wins.

But once the ceremony wrapped, the real fashion spectacle shifted to the city’s legendary afterparties, especially the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, where celebrities swapped elegance for far more daring, experimental looks.

From dramatic silhouettes and barely-there ensembles to outfits that left fans scratching their heads, the late-night celebrations featured some of the boldest, and most questionable, styles of the night.

Here are 27 of the biggest fashion fails and most absurd looks spotted at the 2026 Oscars afterparties.