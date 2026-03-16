The 27 Biggest Fashion Fails And Absurd Looks From The Oscars Afterparties
The 98th Academy Awards brought Hollywood’s biggest stars to the Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, celebrating the year’s most acclaimed films with glamorous red carpet moments and emotional wins.
But once the ceremony wrapped, the real fashion spectacle shifted to the city’s legendary afterparties, especially the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, where celebrities swapped elegance for far more daring, experimental looks.
From dramatic silhouettes and barely-there ensembles to outfits that left fans scratching their heads, the late-night celebrations featured some of the boldest, and most questionable, styles of the night.
Here are 27 of the biggest fashion fails and most absurd looks spotted at the 2026 Oscars afterparties.
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Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain attended the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a look styled by Jared Ellner.
She wore a Valentino gown from the Pre-Fall 2026 collection, featuring a red lace-trimmed tank top paired with a low-slung, art-deco–inspired sequined skirt in silver.
Her canary-yellow opera gloves added a bold pop of color, creating a striking contrast with the ensemble.
“Trying to impress dishwasher trade,” quipped one fashion critic.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian attended the glamorous after-party as part of a Kardashian-Jenner family night out, appearing alongside her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
For the event, Kardashian wore a custom, form-fitting glittering gold gown by Gucci fresh off the Milan Fashion Week runway.
The dramatic long-sleeved dress was designed by Demna and hugged her silhouette with shimmering fabric that caught the light as she posed for photos.
She paired the gown with massive platform “Pleaser” heels that reportedly made walking a challenge throughout the evening.
Many labeled her look a “mess,” with several critics specifically targeting the hairstyle she chose for the appearance.
One critic wrote, “All that dress and makeup just for your hair to ruin everything,” while another added, “She is definitely regretting her hairstyle choice today lol.”
A third commenter wrote, “Body is still serving—that gold sequin gown is hugging every curve like it owes her money. But sis… the hair/voluminous wig situation is fighting for top billing. Who approved that? Dress 10/10, hair needs a timeout.”
“I love it when they can’t walk in their million-dollar gown.”
OMG. She's actually covered instead of everything hanging out.
Emilie Livingston
Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum made a striking appearance in bold, coordinated fashion.
The 73-year-old actor arrived at the event in a black tuxedo with wide-leg pants, paired with a dramatic black fur-trimmed trench coat draped over his shoulders.
Meanwhile, Livingston wore a glittery black ERL artisanal leotard paired with semi-sheer black tights, matching stiletto heels, and sunglasses.
To add even more drama to her all-black ensemble, she topped it off with a brown skunk-patterned fur scarf that perfectly matched her husband’s tuxedo collar.
However, the outfit failed to impress many social media users, with critics dubbing it a “cringe-inducing” fashion moment.
One person wrote, “Why are her booty cheeks all out?” while another replied, “I feel like more than her booty is out.”
“I really hate to sound like I’m policing what us women wear, but I’m a bit burnt out on the sheer and bu** cheeks trends.”
Lizzo
Lizzo turned heads as she debuted a dramatic physical transformation and a new hairstyle in a sultry, sheer dark chocolate-brown floral gown.
The dress featured a plunging neckline that partially bared her midriff and included a small sheer train.
The singer also debuted a chic blonde bob, marking a significant change from her previous dark locks.
However, fans were not impressed with the look. One user wrote on X, “The outfit is a no for me.”
A second added, “She looks like her Madame Tussaud’s wax figure gained sentience, kidnapped her, and took over her life.”
“She wanted a random Getty image of her laughing so bad,” chimed in a third user.
“Why is everyone's hair looking hideous tonight? lizzo, kim, etc.”
Who persuaded her to wear this hideous object? And who designed it in the first place. FFS!
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy made a dramatic appearance, wearing a sleek, partially sheer black romper from the John Galliano Fall/Winter 1994 collection.
The standout piece of the look was a sculptural black headpiece, which she paired with massive diamonds from Tiffany & Co..
One user mocked her look, writing, “She’s gorgeous, but those shorts and p**ties are really ugly.”
Audrey Nuna
Audrey Nuna arrived at the afterparty in a dramatic custom Maison Margiela all-gold look.
The ensemble featured a sculptural silhouette in shimmering gold, drawing attention for its performance-art aesthetic.
Many noted that the outfit bore a resemblance to the iconic Oscars statue, with one user asking, “Is she trying to portray the Oscar trophy?”
“I would cover my face too is I came dressed as drapery from Queen Victoria's era!”
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne opted for one of the night’s boldest and most talked-about looks, wearing a subversive muscle dress.
The striking ensemble was designed by Thom Browne for his Spring/Summer 2026 collection and featured an optical illusion bodice.
The sheer, long-sleeved mesh top was adorned with a trompe-l'œil male torso rendered in red, white, and deep navy crystals, creating a visually daring effect.
She paired the intricate top with a simple black floor-length skirt, allowing the dramatic crystal work to take center stage.
Her brunette hair was pulled back into a neat ponytail with side-swept bangs.
One critic questioned, “Why the ice capades costume?”
Julia Fox
Julia Fox maintained her reputation for avant-garde fashion as she leaned into what some fashion critics described as an “Elizabethan-inspired” vibe.
She wore a black-and-white gown by Viktor & Rolf from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 Couture collection.
The ensemble featured sky-high, exaggerated shoulders and a structured monochromatic pattern.
The most discussed element, however, was her fully bleached eyebrows, which gave her an “incognito” and bold, otherworldly appearance.
“How is one supposed to party in that???” questioned one netizen, while another commented, “Looks uncomfortable.”
“That looks scary,” echoed another social media user.
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner made a star-studded appearance alongside her daughters and partner Corey Gamble for a glamorous family night out.
She wore a floor-length black tulle gown from the Valentino Spring/Summer 1995 Haute Couture collection.
The dress featured intricate ruffle detailing and a voluminous ballgown silhouette, which she paired with an elegant updo and diamond jewelry.
Myha’la
Myha’la appeared in a look described by fashion critics as both "edgy" and "ethereal."
The actress wore a sensual violet lace dress, entirely sheer with strategic embroidery and intricate lace detailing that provided coverage in key areas.
She kept accessories minimal, allowing the vibrant color and delicate texture of the gown to take center stage.
However, not everyone was impressed by the daring look.
One netizen bluntly wrote, “Put some clothes on!” while another added, “I mean, I understand. What is there to hide? We've seen EVERYTHING in the industry.”
“Maybe she shouldn’t have put in a dress after all!!”
Odessa A’zion
Odessa A’Zion turned heads at the Oscars after-party, cementing her status as a breakout style icon in a theatrical, high-fashion ensemble by British designer Harris Reed.
The gown featured a unique tiger-print corseted bodice with high-cut sides, towering fringed black shoulder structures, and a vibrant patchwork skirt made from various fabrics and finished with heavy fringe detailing.
However, many online critics dubbed her silver carpet photos and videos in the gown as “ridiculous.”
Hudson Williams And Connor Storrie
Breakout stars of the hit series Heated Rivalry, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, made a highly anticipated joint appearance at the Oscars after-party.
The duo opted for matching sheer aesthetics. Hudson wore a custom black sheer sleeveless blouse by Balenciaga, featuring a high neck and a dramatic sash that fell into a long train.
He accessorized with silver earrings and a bracelet from luxury brand Bulgari.
Meanwhile, Connor wore a sheer mocha-brown turtleneck from the Saint Laurent Fall 2026 menswear collection, paired with loose matching trousers, a faux fur stole draped over his arm, and silver jewelry from Tiffany & Co.
The bold looks did not go unnoticed by fans.
Critics dubbed their outfits “two clowns,” with one viewer writing, “Is there a hideous outfit of the Oscars blog? Add them!”
“Oh God… will men ever be men again!?” another bluntly expressed.
“Whatever they're wearing on top needs to be banned from man... its so ugly.”
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer opted for a regal and sophisticated look at the Oscars after-party, wearing a royal purple velvet sheath from Gucci.
The long-sleeve maxi dress featured daring hip cutouts that highlighted her figure, balancing elegance with a hint of edginess.
She styled her hair in a sleek, side-parted pixie and kept her makeup simple, accentuating her eyes with her signature winged eyeliner.
Accessories were minimal, with only diamond drop earrings and a few gold-and-silver bracelets, letting the bold dress take center stage.
Keke gained attention not only for her fashion at the outing but also for her physical appearance.
As one viewer wrote, “She ate this look. It’s giving met not Oscar’s tho tbh.”
Another speculated about her facial features, commenting, “She really ruined her face with the cosmetics,she used to be such a natural beauty.”
Suki Waterhouse And Robert Pattinson
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson made a rare appearance together at the afterparty.
Waterhouse wore a look from Tamara Ralph’s Spring/Summer 2026 Haute Couture collection, which had debuted in Paris just two months earlier.
The ensemble featured a structured, gold-leaf-shaped top with a dramatic neckline, paired with a milky-white silk skirt and a flowing netted cape.
Pattinson, meanwhile, repurposed his look from earlier in the night, a classic black tuxedo by Dior.
However, while fans praised Robert’s classic tuxedo, some harshly criticized Suki’s revealing top.
“What kind of dress is this? Why are actresses nowadays so obsessed with showing cleavage?” one commenter wrote.
EJAE
EJAE made history at the 2026 Oscars as both a performer and a winner, following the massive success of the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters.
The singer celebrated her achievement at the afterparty alongside her fiancé, producer Sam Kim.
She wore a custom Christian Dior gown featuring a feather-trimmed, asymmetric silhouette in a deep, radiant hue, with intricate detailing that perfectly complemented her newly-won Oscar statuette as she posed for photos with the trophy.
Renate Reinsve
Renate Reinsve turned heads in a sultry, sheer black dress.
The ensemble featured a high neckline and strategically placed opaque panels that created a modern cutout effect.
Earlier in the evening during the Academy Awards ceremony, Reinsve took the stage to celebrate Sentimental Value winning the Oscar for Best International Feature Film.
Lewis Pullman
Lewis Pullman attended the event in a custom suit by Saint Laurent designed by Anthony Vaccarello, which featured a unique print-on-print look.
The actor wore a striped black-and-white shirt paired with a brown polka-dot silk tie, striped flared pants, and black leather dress shoes.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa opted for a dramatic, sculptural ensemble for her appearance at the glamorous late-night bash.
Her gown, a strapless two-tone piece from the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2026 Couture collection, featured a structured black velvet bodice with a peplum waist and a flowing train.
The front of the gown was "carved out" to reveal a cascading, waterfall-like effect of gold sequins and tassels, making it one of the most talked-about looks of the evening.
“Horrible clothes,” expressed social media users.
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba wore a strapless black sequined Tamara Ralph gown to the celebrations.
The dress featured a corset-style top and was adorned with 3D diamond coque feathers that appeared to hover around the skirt.
She paired the look with sleek black Alexandre Birman heels and was styled by Dani Michelle.
Fans had mixed reactions to the bold ensemble. “She's pretty, but why would anyone wear a dress that looks like a Peanuts character?” one user questioned.
Another added, “She’s gorgeous but the weird leaf things look like bugs!”
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo debuted a fun, playful coquette-inspired look as she posed for paparazzi on the carpet.
The pop star wore a custom strapless mini dress by Saint Laurent designed by Anthony Vaccarello.
Her outfit featured a pale pink bandeau bodice and a voluminous bubble-hem skirt covered in dense, tonal feathers.
An oversized self-tie silk bow at the waist completed the look.
Fans collectively agreed the outfit missed the mark, with many echoing, “Fire the stylist.”
One person said, “She needs to stop thinning her eyebrows.”
Another viewer criticized the color of the dress, writing, “The pink makes her seem pale. It kinda s**ks that this is the color she‘lll probably wear a lot in the next year.”
Rita Ora
Rita Ora made one of the most talked-about appearances at the Oscars after-party, debuting a high-fashion look that practically demanded attention.
She wore a maximalist gown from Tamara Ralph’s Spring/Summer 2026 Couture collection: a sheer black corset-style top with a high neckline and intricate floral embroidery in shades of blue, green, and white.
The bodice flowed into a black satin skirt, complete with a giant silk bow at the back and a floor-grazing embroidered train.
But the real showstopper was her massive black feathered hat with an enormous brim, so dramatic, she reportedly had to remove it inside the venue just minutes after arriving because it made mingling with fellow stars nearly impossible.
PinkPantheress
PinkPantheress attended the event debuting a vintage-inspired look that marked a departure from her usual Y2K streetwear aesthetic.
She wore a custom black Tamara Ralph gown featuring a body-hugging strapless silhouette, which she paired with a dramatic black hat and mesh kitten heels.
However, not all fans were impressed with the footwear.
“Those da*n shoes throw off what is an elegant look,” one netizen wrote, while another added, “Everything is perfect except for the shoes.”
Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made a joint appearance at the star-studded after-party despite Chalamet’s loss in the Best Actor category earlier that evening.
The pair opted for contrasting monochrome looks for the event, as Jenner wore a custom black sequin gown by Alexander McQueen featuring a plunging halter neckline, a hip cutout, and a feathered train.
Chalamet, meanwhile, opted for an all-white leather suit by Chrome Hearts paired with matching high-top sneakers.
One disappointed user harshly critiqued their outfits, writing, “Both looking a mess, no shade.”
“Timothee took whatever he saw in the closet and wore it,” commented another.
“Both looking a mess. They need a stylist. Bad,” another critic added.
Lauren Sánchez
Lauren Sánchez appeared alongside her husband, Jeff Bezos, in a vintage strapless black dress by John Galliano from his Spring/Summer 1995 collection.
The gown featured a structured peplum detail at the waist and a daring thigh-high slit.
She accessorized the look with approximately 85 carats of diamonds from Lorraine Schwartz, including a massive necklace featuring a 22-carat fancy pink oval center stone, which she matched to her similarly sized pink diamond engagement ring.
Many netizens dubbed her look “proof that money can’t buy class.”
One user said, “She looks fake as hell lol,” while another wrote, “What a shame she turned herself into a cliché.”
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a monochromatic look from the Marine Serre Fall 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection.
The dress was a high-necked, long-sleeved black turtleneck top paired with a dramatic, tiered white bubble skirt, creating a "cloud-like" volume.
One user wrote, “Rarely misses but this is one.”
Another viewer harshly commented, “A disaster AS USUAL. Worst dressed of all time.”
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber walked the silver carpet solo, as her husband, Justin Bieber, was reportedly in the studio working on rehearsals for his upcoming 2026 world tour.
The Rhode founder wore a leopard-print gown custom-made by Giorgio Armani, which she accessorized with a choker-style silver necklace.
While some viewers dubbed her look “boring,” others went as far as accusing her of “stealing” other celebrities’ looks.
“Always trying to hide fridge bod,” one user harshly wrote, while another chimed in, “Boring dress.”
Quenlin Blackwell
Quenlin Blackwell played a central role at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, serving as one of the official livestream hosts alongside Brittany Broski and Jake Shane.
Blackwell opted for an embellished white floral Chanel gown from the Spring 2026 collection.
The dress featured colorful 3D-effect flowers throughout and a softly flared hem, creating a delicate yet eye-catching silhouette.
As a co-host for the Vanity Fair YouTube Live broadcast, she interviewed major A-list arrivals at the new party venue, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).