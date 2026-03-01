Who Is Justin Bieber? Justin Drew Bieber is a Canadian singer known for his soulful pop and R&B sound, easily connecting with a global audience. His musical journey showcases an evolution from teen idol to a mature artist with widespread influence. He first gained public attention after his manager discovered his YouTube videos in 2008, quickly leading to his debut extended play, My World. The success established him as a teen sensation, attracting a devoted fan base known as “Beliebers.”

Full Name Justin Drew Bieber Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $200 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Education Jeanne Sauvé Catholic School, Bedford Public School, Stratford Northwestern, St. Michael Catholic Secondary School Father Jeremy Jack Bieber Mother Pattie Mallette Siblings Jazmyn Bieber, Jaxon Bieber, Bay Bieber, Allie Bieber Kids Jack Blues Bieber

Early Life and Education Growing up in Stratford, Ontario, Justin Drew Bieber was raised by his single mother, Pattie Mallette, with help from his grandparents. Despite humble beginnings, he maintained contact with his father, Jeremy Bieber. Bieber taught himself to play the piano, drums, guitar, and trumpet during his childhood, performing in local competitions. He attended Jeanne Sauvé Catholic School and later graduated from St. Michael Catholic Secondary School.

Notable Relationships Currently married to model Hailey Bieber, Justin Drew Bieber was famously linked to singer Selena Gomez in earlier years. His marriage to Hailey Baldwin took place in a civil ceremony in September 2018. The couple welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. Justin and Hailey are protective of their child’s privacy, choosing to share glimpses of their life together on social media.

Career Highlights Justin Drew Bieber’s career exploded with his debut album, My World 2.0, which topped the US Billboard 200 in 2010. This success made him the youngest male solo artist to achieve a number one album in 47 years. His single “Baby” became one of the best-selling singles in the United States. Beyond music, Bieber has expanded his brand through various ventures, including endorsements and apparel. He co-launched Crocs × SZA and steers visual concepts for his videos, reinforcing a multifaceted artistic presence. To date, Bieber has collected two Grammy Awards, one Latin Grammy Award, and numerous Billboard Music Awards, cementing his status as a prominent figure in pop music.