Who Is Rob Lowe? American actor Robert Hepler Lowe possesses an enduring appeal and versatile talent, seamlessly navigating both dramatic and comedic roles. His magnetic screen presence has captivated audiences across several decades, defining him as a true Hollywood staple. He first gained widespread recognition as a quintessential member of the 1980s “Brat Pack,” starring in seminal films like The Outsiders and St. Elmo’s Fire. These roles solidified his heartthrob status and launched a storied career.

Full Name Robert Hepler Lowe Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality American Ethnicity German, English, Irish, Scottish, Welsh Education Santa Monica High School Father Charles Davis Lowe Mother Barbara Lynn Hepler Siblings Chad Lowe Kids Matthew Edward Lowe, John Owen Lowe

Early Life and Education Robert Hepler Lowe grew up in Charlottesville, Virginia, within a family shaped by his trial lawyer father, Charles Davis Lowe, and teacher mother, Barbara Lynn Hepler. His parents divorced when he was young, leading the family to relocate to Dayton, Ohio, then Malibu, California. He attended Santa Monica High School alongside future actors like Charlie Sheen and Sean Penn. His passion for acting began at age eight after seeing a local production of Oliver!

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances marked Rob Lowe’s early career before he met Sheryl Berkoff on a blind date in 1983. The pair reconnected on the set of his film Bad Influence, leading to their marriage in 1991. Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff share two sons, Matthew Edward Lowe, born in 1993, and John Owen Lowe, born in 1995. Their enduring partnership is often highlighted as a success story in Hollywood.

Career Highlights Robert Hepler Lowe’s career saw a significant resurgence with his acclaimed role as Sam Seaborn in the political drama The West Wing. His performance earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination and two Golden Globe Award nominations, captivating millions of viewers. Beyond acting, Lowe has expanded into authorship with two New York Times best-selling memoirs, Stories I Only Tell My Friends and Love Life. He also hosts the popular podcast “Literally! with Rob Lowe,” engaging audiences with candid conversations. To date, he has received multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards, cementing Lowe as a versatile and influential fixture in film and television.