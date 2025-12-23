Who Is Carla Bruni? Carla Gilberta Bruni Tedeschi is an Italian and French singer, songwriter, and former fashion model, renowned for her elegant presence and distinctive musical style. She has captivated audiences globally through both the fashion world and her critically acclaimed albums. Her breakout moment arrived with the 2002 release of her debut album, Quelqu’un m’a dit, which quickly topped the French charts and sold millions. This success solidified her transition from supermodel to respected musical artist.

Full Name Carla Gilberta Bruni Tedeschi Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality Italian, French Ethnicity Italian, French Education Château Mont-Choisi Father Maurizio Remmert, Alberto Bruni Tedeschi Mother Marisa Borini Siblings Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Virginio Bruni Tedeschi, Consuelo Remmert Kids Aurélien Enthoven, Giulia Sarkozy

Early Life and Education Born in Turin, Italy, Carla Bruni Tedeschi grew up in a household steeped in classical music and industrial wealth. Her mother, Marisa Borini, was a concert pianist, fostering an early appreciation for the arts. The family relocated to France when she was seven, reportedly to escape threats from the Red Brigades. Bruni later attended the prestigious Château Mont-Choisi finishing school in Switzerland, followed by studies in art and architecture in Paris before embarking on her modeling career at age 19.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Carla Bruni’s personal life, including relationships with musicians Eric Clapton and Mick Jagger. She later had a significant partnership with philosopher Raphaël Enthoven. Bruni is married to former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, whom she wed in February 2008. She shares a son, Aurélien Enthoven, with Raphaël Enthoven and a daughter, Giulia Sarkozy, with Nicolas Sarkozy.

Career Highlights Carla Bruni’s music career took flight with her 2002 debut album, Quelqu’un m’a dit, an acoustic collection of chansons that sold over two million copies and topped French charts. This established her as a serious singer-songwriter beyond her modeling fame. Beyond music, Bruni achieved international recognition by serving as the First Lady of France from 2008 to 2012, after marrying President Nicolas Sarkozy. She also maintained a high-profile modeling career in the 1990s, walking for major fashion houses.